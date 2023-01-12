“I Found Her, In Tears, Standing In Her Own Mess”: Man Refuses To Help His Pregnant Wife To Clean Up Her Mess, Makes Her So Upset That She Leaves

Recently, a man took it to the AITA community on Reddit to find out a moral judgement on the incident he had with his pregnant wife.

“The other day, I wake up to Dani crying,” the man wrote, referring to his wife, who, according to him, has been having a little more trouble going up and down the stairs to their only bathroom.

“This usually went fine, but this time she didn’t make it. So, when I came downstairs, I found her, in tears, standing in her own mess,” the author recounted, adding that she was “clearly embarrassed.”

Now when the author’s wife asked him to help her in that situation, he was not eager to do so, to say the least.

A husband to a pregnant wife wonders if he was wrong for refusing to help her in a delicate situation which left her very upset and embarrassed

Image credits: Matilda Wormwood (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Antoni Shkraba (not the actual photo)

Image credits: shespi**ed

People shared their reactions in the comments and many told the author he was to blame here

After receiving a reality check, the author has shared an update on the situation