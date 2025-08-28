Guy Befriends Man With Autism 16 Years After He Was Left Terrified By Same Man Outside His Home

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, misunderstandings happen, and we make quick assumptions about people that don’t reflect who they truly are. It often takes time to fully know a person, or else we form an opinion based on what they look like or how they behaved once.

This is what a man realized 16 years after a scary incident that happened to him. When he was a kid, he got scared by a creepy man lurking outside his house. It was only later that he learned the man’s true motivations. This changed his perspective completely.

Reddit

Sometimes people make snap judgments out of anxiety or fear, but they should take the time to find out the truth behind the person’s actions

Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that when he was nine years old, he was home alone playing video games, and he heard an odd sound outside that he assumed was his lost cat

Image generated by Bored Panda using chatGPT

When the kid looked out, he saw a strange man standing on his patio, making high-pitched noises, so he panicked and called his mom, who alerted the cops

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The police managed to get the man away after a struggle, and they informed the kid that the stranger had severe autism and had escaped from a nearby facility

Image credits: robertobaumgartel / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster was told that the man had lived in his house five years ago and had to be put in a facility after his mom passed away, which is why he returned there

Image credits: standret / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Nearly 16 years later, when the poster was by himself on his patio, the strange man returned and was overjoyed when he was let inside the house

Image credits: Pesfi678

The poster decided to let the man, Tom, visit him every Sunday so that he could spend time in his old house once in a while

When the poster was younger, he found himself in a terrifying situation because he was home all alone. Since he used to come home an hour before his mother, he would play video games in order to pass the time and not feel as lonely. What scared him one day was suddenly hearing strange noises outside and seeing a creepy man on the patio.

Since the OP was only nine years old at the time, he couldn’t handle the situation on his own and decided to call his mother, who then alerted the police. When children are going to be home alone, their parents should teach them the emergency numbers and guide them on how to handle scary situations. It’s good that the poster immediately knew what to do to keep himself safe.

After the police arrived, it took a while before they were able to capture and subdue the man. It was a big struggle that scared the OP. Later on, one of the cops informed them that the strange man had severe autism and had escaped from a care center. Since he had lived in the house many years ago, he wanted to return as he felt safe there.

People with autism often find comfort in routines and rituals. They can do the same tasks every day, eat the same meals, and follow the same routes without getting tired. It seems like the man missed the orderly life he had before with his mom as a caretaker and wanted to return to the safety of it all.

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster was glad that the cops had explained the situation to him, as it eased some of his fears. Many years passed, and he didn’t even give the man a second thought until one day, the stranger showed up on his doorstep again. The OP realized that the man had probably escaped from his care facility.

According to experts, autistic individuals who have high support needs might require professional care. There are many facilities that provide around-the-clock assistance that cater to the individual’s needs. It’s possible that after the man’s mother passed, there was nobody to look after him, and he needed to be housed in a facility like that.

The poster decided to take a chance on the stranger and invite him into the house. The other man was so happy that he went inside immediately and started watching cartoons. The OP realized that there was no need to be scared of him and decided to have him over every Sunday so that he could be back at his old home once in a while.

It’s wonderful that the OP took a chance on the man and welcomed him into his life. He could have held onto his first assumption about the stranger from years back, but he decided to open his mind to new possibilities. This ended up creating a wonderful friendship between the two of them.

Have you ever dealt with a misunderstanding like this? We’d love to hear your story.

Folks were touched by the poster’s experience and felt that he had done a wonderful thing by inviting the autistic man into his home

