I started drawing cartoons when I was very young. I entered a school talent contest when I was nine and created my own cartoon about a baby named Mayday that played Pac-Man (hey, it was the early 80s!). I also loved to read and draw Garfield, Peanuts, and The Far Side.

In school, I loved all things art but also math and science. I spent my first year of college at The Ohio State University on a swimming scholarship but decided to transfer to Purdue University to focus more time on my major.

More info: cartoonistsheri.com | Facebook | Instagram