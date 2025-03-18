I Spend My Evenings And Weekends Drawing Simple Animal Cartoons And Now I’m Trying To Support Animal Charities (30 Pics)
I started drawing cartoons when I was very young. I entered a school talent contest when I was nine and created my own cartoon about a baby named Mayday that played Pac-Man (hey, it was the early 80s!). I also loved to read and draw Garfield, Peanuts, and The Far Side.
In school, I loved all things art but also math and science. I spent my first year of college at The Ohio State University on a swimming scholarship but decided to transfer to Purdue University to focus more time on my major.
After I graduated from Purdue University with a degree in chemical engineering, I started drawing "If They Could Talk" cartoons in 1996 as a fun hobby. In 2003, my parents convinced me to send them to a local weekly paper in the town I lived in. I got an interview, and they started paying me for my cartoon each week. At the same time, a co-worker sent my cartoons to the Oprah Show and I got a call back from a producer, which was very exciting, even though I didn’t get asked to be on the show.
After submitting and not hearing back from the big syndicates, I sent emails with links to my cartoons to many weekly small local papers to self-syndicate. At one point, I was published in over fifty small papers. I drew a weekly cartoon over a span of eleven years until unfortunately, many local papers could no longer support a cartoon budget, and several went out of business.
In 2014, I took a break since I was extremely busy with my family and day job. In October 2019, I had several ideas for cartoons and felt a strong urge to start drawing again. I started a Facebook page and Instagram page (@sherilawrencedavies) for my fans. I have recently started including animal charities at the bottom of each cartoon to raise awareness and encourage support. I would like to make a tangible difference in the lives of animals in need. Please contact me if you are interesting in partnering.