While we’ve all gotten accustomed to smartphones capable of holding tens of thousands of photos, the right image still has a way of making you pause and think. Regular snapshots of life, of a time gone by or maybe just of people you haven’t seen in all too long.

The “Found Photos” online community is dedicated to sharing cool, interesting and often wholesome pictures netizens just happened to stumble across. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments below.

#1

Found In A Box Next To A Hospital Dumpster. Looks Like They're Teaching An Old Woman How To Play Mariokart Haha

Three people playing video games in a living room, capturing a moment from people-share-found-photos.

klsi832 Report

    #2

    Found This Photo Strip Of My Late Aunt’s Parents While Cleaning Out Her Old Storage Unit

    Hand holding a vintage found photo strip of a smiling couple making playful faces, people share found photos.

    I posted this pic on another sub previously, but I figure it would be appropriate here as well. Last summer I got the last of my aunt’s things moved out of the storage unit we’d rented for her when she moved into my family’s home in the last year of her life. I uncovered a ton of old photos that I’d never seen before, and this is by far my favorite. These lovely folks are my aunt’s (really my grandpa’s cousin, but I called her my aunt) parents, Libby and Ted, I believe sometime in the 1830s. Ted was my Grandpa’s uncle. I sadly never met him, as he passed long before I was born, but Libby lived to be 100 and had all her wits about her until she had a stroke shortly before she passed. I love how joyful and unserious these photos are, and I am so glad to have pictures that capture their personalities like this. I only wish I had found it while my aunt was still alive. I really regret not asking her more about our family history when I had the chance.

    crowpierrot Report

    michele_ottone avatar
    Michele Ottone
    Michele Ottone
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tose photos cannot possibly be from 1830. More likely, they were shot around 1920s.

    #3

    Found In Abandoned Detroit House Set To Be Demolished

    Man and woman posing together on a porch in a vintage found photo shared by people in casual clothing.

    kittensbabette Report

    View more commentsArrow down menu

    There's a certain thrill to stumbling upon a heap of random "found photos" at a flea market, in the back of a thrift-store drawer, or even in the pages of a library book. They might seem at first glance to be nothing special, just grimy snapshots, a 1970s family portrait with everybody dressed in unfashionable attire, a blurry photo of a beach, or a candid shot of two friends mid-laugh.

    Yet if you linger long enough, those anonymous photographs begin to whisper: Who are these people? What were they up to? Where did the rest of this story go? Found photos open our curiosity in a way that impeccably staged images never can. There is no caption to guide us, no familiar subject to anchor us. Instead, we’re left with tantalizing fragments, an ill-fitting dress, a half-eaten birthday cake, a couple frozen in a private joke.
    #4

    I Found A Bunch Of Dry Plate Glass Negatives From A World's Fair In A Box That Was Being Thrown Away

    People share found photos of a historic Minnesota building with individuals dressed in early 20th century clothing.

    DasBeatles Report

    jack23458 avatar
    Mavis
    Mavis
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hopefully they were given to the local historical society.

    #5

    Bought A Camera On Ebay With An SD Card Inside- This Was The Only Image Still On It

    Older man and young child mowing the lawn together, capturing a moment of people share found photos in a suburban yard.

    OmniaLoca Report

    #6

    From 2010 Found In Thrifted Camera

    Two young men carrying a large pumpkin at night, sharing a moment in a found photos collection.

    crubbles Report

    Those gaps invite us to invent backstories: Maybe that woman was celebrating her first solo vacation after a tough divorce. Maybe that uncertain teen in the prom dress was wondering whether he’d finally found his tribe. Suddenly, each photo becomes a miniature mystery begging to be solved.
    #7

    Found A Roll Of Film At A Flea Market

    Black and brown dachshund standing on a scale on a couch with a woman smiling nearby in a found photo.

    elsanat Report

    #8

    Found Some Old Pictures Of My Grandmother. I Never Knew Her, But I Got Her Hair

    An elderly woman and a man with long hair both share found photos while outdoors in casual settings.

    14LabRat Report

    meganburns235 avatar
    DaisyBee
    DaisyBee
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Watched a video recently that said “your insecurities about your body were once part of their bodies, and will be part of theirs” in relation to the videographer’s grandparents & parents, and eventually his own children. Every part of us that we’re insecure or confident about were once part of our ancestors who came before us and that’s beautiful ❤️

    #9

    A Blushing Bride Showed Up In The Goodwill Bins The Other Day… 100 Years After Her Wedding Day

    Vintage portrait photo of a woman in a dress holding flowers, part of people share found photos collection.

    Queerdudeinmo Report

    That's all part of the detective fun. We piece together clues from the smallest of details, a logo on a child's sweatshirt, the brand of car in the background, the angle of the camera. We jot down bits of cultural knowledge and ask ourselves: Was that model of car still on the market in 1983? Does the haircut signify a particular decade? It's archaeology without the shovels, digging through levels of style and décor instead of dirt and bone.
    #10

    Found Photo From Estate Sale, 1980s I Believe

    Person with colorful face paint resembling a clown, sharing a found photo with a vintage Polaroid style.

    reddit.com Report

    #11

    Found At Estate Sale

    Man laying on floor with basketball, eating Oreos near milk and a basketball court strategy diagram in found photos.

    sloppyjoesandwich Report

    #12

    I Bought My Slide Projector From A Thrift Store In Tampa In 2010. This Is My Favorite Of The Slides That Were Left In The Carousel

    Couple sharing a romantic moment on a rocky mountain slope surrounded by trees and scenic views, people share found photos.

    ivy_interior Report

    There's also a deep sense of nostalgia in found photos, even if we don't share the culture or time of the people in them. Their faded colors and grainy texture return us to a time before digital perfection, when photography was deliberate and every click counted.
    #13

    Found This Photo In Nashville Thrift Store - Reminds Me Of My Daughter

    Young woman holding a vintage portrait photo, highlighting people share found photos in a cozy room with decorations.

    YourWindowGuy Report

    #14

    Update: Left Behind By A Prior Owner Of My Home. Found Face Down On The Top Shelf Of A Closet. I Have Lived Here 18 Years And Never Noticed It Until I Jumped Up To See If I Had Cleared The Shelf

    Vintage photo of people sharing found photos, featuring a woman and three children on a patterned couch indoors.

    SignalLock Report

    #15

    My Wife's Parents Honeymoon Photo Became A Travel Brochure

    Couple holding hands under a palm tree on a beach in Florida, vintage style black and white found photo.

    14LabRat Report

    We can almost hear the whir of a mechanical shutter, feel the expectation while the photographer framed their shot, and smell the chemical tang of long-retired development baths. That sensory link to the past is somehow anchored in our pixel-perfect world.
    #16

    Some Of The Stranger Old Photographs I've Found Over The Years

    Collage of people share found photos showing vintage and eerie costumes in black and white images from different settings.

    Dry-Impression-2403 Report

    #17

    I Developed 4 Rolls Of Film I Found In Old Cameras

    Inflatable green crocodile floating on water at night, a found photo shared by people online.

    clayduda Report

    #18

    Found On A Sidewalk In Boston

    Button featuring a man in a Batman costume with text celebrating a 35th birthday, related to people share found photos.

    reddit.com Report

    Discarded photos can also be profoundly empathetic. They remind us that every life is packed with small triumphs, tumbling humiliations, and subtle joys that don't usually make it into the family photo album. When we see one small hand clutching a helium balloon, we're reminded of childhood magic everywhere. When we catch a teenager's nervous grin behind a graduation cap, we recall our own pride and perplexity. Not knowing names or places, we still connect on a human level.

    #19

    Found On An Old Camera I Bought/ A Trip To New York!

    People share found photos of a busy outdoor ice skating rink with city skyscrapers in the background on a sunny day.

    Rare-Spring7538 Report

    #20

    Goodwill Bins Find. Looks Like They Had A Good Time!

    Woman in red outfit smiling and raising arm inside a cozy living room, sharing found photos moment.

    JesusHoratioChrist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    abel_2 avatar
    Abel
    Abel
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What is the height of that room? I need banana for scale!

    #21

    Bought A Vintage Slide Projector And It Came With Slides From The 1960's

    Man in white shirt and tie sitting on red couch next to small dog wearing a red outfit in a vintage found photo.

    This one was my favorite so far. Most of the slides / pics were taken around 1968. I can upload more, if anyone is interested (and with a better angle). Almost every slide I have viewed so far has this dog in it no matter what's going on in the rest of the photo!

    MikeThrowAway47 Report

    And finally, the arbitrariness of these photographs, that they were never meant for public consumption, gives the discovery a whiff of transgression. It's as if we've opened up somebody's private time capsule, permitting ourselves permission to peek behind the curtain of someone else's life. Honorary witnesses to forgotten birthdays, solemn goodbyes, and middle-of-road-trip rest stops, all of which resonate because they echo the beautiful banality of everyday life.
    #22

    Mystery Hunk In My Great Grandmas Locket

    Faded found photo of a smiling young man in an old oval frame shared by people.

    shirleyxtemple Report

    #23

    And My Mom Had No Idea I Was Gay… 😂

    Young boy posing in vintage kitchen, sharing a found photo that captures a nostalgic moment from the past.

    AdExpensive1624 Report

    #24

    My Sisters And Me. Krista, The Girl In The Swimsuit Was Only 39 When She Passed Away. I Miss Her

    Three children smiling outdoors, holding lemons, as people share found photos capturing nostalgic moments.

    14LabRat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP didn't show the second photo - I believe Krista is the younger/smaller sister.

    So the next time you come across a box of old prints labeled "Property of Mrs. Thompson" or a loose slide forgotten in a library book, don't turn a blind eye to them. Take a moment to pause, imagine, and invent. Found photos are more than relics; they're prompts for storytelling, empathy, and lighthearted intrigue. Within their silent frames, they hold entire worlds, and the potential for us to see just how gloriously unscripted life is.
    #25

    Found In A Deceased Relatives House, We Don’t Know Who She Is

    Antique framed portrait of a woman with curled hair, shared by people in found photos collection.

    Ollee-6 Report

    #26

    In My Great Grandmothers Album

    Two people share found photos in a vintage black and white portrait with formal early 20th century attire.

    delulu4drama Report

    #27

    Found A Vietnam Veterans Photo Album Along With His Dog Tags Thrown Away In A Dumpster

    Vintage found photos of people in an album, capturing candid moments and group portraits from past decades.

    reddit.com Report

    #28

    Family Portrait Found In A Thrifted Book

    Five people smiling in a vintage portrait, showcasing diversity as people share found photos from the past.

    OrdinaryAd5782 Report

    #29

    Couples At A Dance Circa 1979 Or '80. Found In A Used Book 1992

    Vintage photo of three couples hugging and smiling, showcasing people share found photos with nostalgic vibes.

    boycowman Report

    #30

    Found In A Pile Of Trash In An Alley

    Old found photo of a smiling woman and two children, partially damaged, lying among discarded papers and fabric.

    wagoncirclermike Report

    #31

    Found A Photo Of Me When I Was 12 And My Foster Dad Who I Still Call Pop 40 Years Later. He's A Great, Great Man

    Two people share found photos while dancing and having fun together in a cozy kitchen setting.

    BigUseless88 Report

    #32

    My Favorite Found Photo, An Itsy Bitsy Polaroid Of Some Pals

    Person holding a tiny found photo pinched between fingers amid stickers and art in a creative collage scene.

    deDoinkofDisnDat Report

    #33

    Found In Camera Bag Of Camera When Thrifting

    Group of people sharing found photos in a kitchen, with one person making a funny face and others posing casually.

    PolskaBJJ Report

    #34

    It's Always Tough Seeing The Most Exciting Moments Of A Life For Sale To Strangers

    Vintage wedding photo found in a sealed plastic bag, held by a person in a store, illustrating people share found photos.

    ilovemetatertot Report

    #35

    Found This In My Mom’s House After She Passed. A Real Hippie

    Vintage photo of children and a woman outdoors, showcasing people share found photos from past generations.

    Conor_88 Report

    #36

    Found In A Box In My Parent’s Attic. None Of Us Know Who They Are Or Where This Came From

    Vintage found photo of people smiling and interacting with a chimpanzee outside near a trailer on a sunny day.

    ColdChickens Report

    jack23458 avatar
    Mavis
    Mavis
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They always said cousin Jeffrey had a monkey on his back.

    #37

    Found Today. My Grandma Living Her Best Life Pre Kids

    Woman relaxing on a lounge chair outdoors in a vintage black and white photo from a people-share-found-photos collection.

    Found today. My grandma living her best life pre kids

    Internal_Cupcake6522 Report

    #38

    Found This Photo Of My Mom Lost Between The Pages Of A Book

    Young girl sitting on stone path in garden, captured in a vintage black and white found photo shared by people.

    Ok_Comfortable1810 Report

    #39

    Someone Found A Camera With 10 Year Old Photos Of My Dog And Contacted Me

    Text message conversation where people share found photos of a dog to identify its owner.

    I got a text from an unknown number saying they had found a camera with photos of my dog on it. They shared the photos with friends and someone made out my phone number from his tag. I replied with pictures of my dog currently and they were thrilled to see he was still alive and healthy. A little too thrilled.

    By the surroundings and state of wear on his collar I knew who took the pictures and when. I remember so clearly because my friend who’s a strange fellow (that’s important for later) had babysat my dog and they went hiking in Glacier National Park one day and he came home so late I was incredibly frustrated and worried.

    They confirmed that they found the camera in Glacier, wayyyy off trail and submerged in a river. They said the rest of the photos on the camera were quite disturbing and they didn’t feel comfortable sharing at first. I provided some examples of my friend’s strange approach to art and they gave in and sent the photos.

    The people who found the camera were concerned because the photos show my friend holding my dog wearing a black cloak with a big knife in his hand. The next photos show him dog-less looking over the edge as if my dog had gone off the side. They even went as far as to send a photo of a girl (not shared here) in the same series photos to Glacier rangers and confer with missing persons.

    While disturbed and angry that he would play stupid games with my dog, at first, I am able to laugh about this situation currently and I’m just shocked that these photos were found! My friend who babysat my dog is an odd fellow, he made a series of Christmas cards of him baptizing my dog in a lake. I sent the phone number the pictures of the Christmas cards and they then felt comfortable sharing the photos. LMAO

    yellingaboutnothing Report

    #40

    Found Photo In The Parking Lot Of A Mall

    Hand holding found photo of young woman with curly hair smiling in a vintage portrait, people share found photos.

    I found this photo with a note on the back while I was walking into work in the parking lot. Looks like it might have fallen out of someone's wallet as the picture is in great condition.

    tinykittenparade Report

    #41

    My Mom Found These Behind A Cork Board She Bought At A Thrift Store

    Black and white historical photo of people sharing found photos while riding a horse-drawn carriage through the forest.

    Magetism Report

    #42

    Found Under An Old Gas Heater From The 70s We Removed From Our House

    Young woman in a black dress posing thoughtfully near a vase of flowers in a vintage people-share-found photo setting.

    ExcellentTurnips Report

    #43

    Found At Goodwill In Seattle

    Four people in winter clothing sit outdoors on a bench with skis behind them in this people share found photos image.

    Ssttuubbss Report

    #44

    Found Inside Of A Thrifted Copy Of Lord Of The Flies

    Young couple sharing a joyful moment with man touching woman’s belly in a candid people-share-found photos snapshot

    garbageanony Report

    #45

    More 1950's Slides From The Trash – They Took A Lot Of Photos In Front Of Their Pool!

    Boy sitting by the pool with his dog on a sunny day, capturing a moment from found photos people share.

    breafkastfordinner Report

    #46

    Found On The Sidewalk

    Person playing with cat on the floor inside a sunlit room in a candid people share found photos moment

    nemo1316 Report

    #47

    Found Negatives In Antique Store Part 2. More Still To Come

    Person holding a small dog yawning outdoors on grass, capturing a candid moment from found photos shared by people.

    Standard-Box-829 Report

    #48

    Found In A Curbside Free Pile

    Framed photo of a dog lying on a rug in a living room, featured in people share found photos collection.

    CatBurgers11 Report

    #49

    Found In A DVD Case At The Flea Market, LOL

    Hand holding a DVD case with found photos of a couple and a Pocahontas movie disc inside, people share found photos.

    SegaCDUniverse Report

    #50

    4th Grade Friends In Sept 2001 (Found At A Thrift Store)

    Group of kids posing outdoors in a playful scene, captured in a shared nostalgic photo frame with vibrant purple swirls.

    blamethecranes Report

    #51

    My Mom Found This Photo In A Book At A Thrift Store. She Thinks The Guy On The Bottom Left Is John Lennon. What Are Your Thoughts?

    People share found photos of a crowded vintage street scene with people wearing glasses and casual clothing.

    18021982 Report

    #52

    Found These 1996 Polaroids In A Storage Unit Dumpster. Happy Thanksgiving!

    Woman standing in kitchen with baked rolls on stove, smiling for a people-share-found-photos moment on Thanksgiving.

    breafkastfordinner Report

    #53

    Late 80s/Early 90s Toys R Us. Found These In A Thrift Store Photo Album :)

    Vintage photo of people outside a Toys R Us store in a parking lot, showcasing found photos from the past.

    SufficientPainter250 Report

    #54

    Dated 2003-2004 Donated To A Record Store

    Person on a path waving near a historic tower on a grassy hill, capturing a moment for people to share found photos.

    Gone_Overboard1632 Report

    #55

    Peppy Did Come Home With Me Today

    Hand holding a vintage black and white photo of a dog sitting on grass, people share found photos moment.

    atpmaker Report

    #56

    Found Tucked Inside A Book Bought In A Secondhand Shop In London

    Two found photos on a wooden table showing a couple and a person holding torn cigarettes, people share found photos.

    Any-Shelter6806 Report

    #57

    Found Photos Of The ‘Burbs In The 60’s

    Vintage living room with stone fireplace, green and orange couches, wooden beams, and plants in people-share found photos.

    Boca_BocaNick Report

    #58

    Found These Fine Gentlemen In A Pile Of Trash Near My Storage Unit.... No Idea Who They Are, But They Look Like They'd Be Fun To Have A Beer With! So Now They Reside On My Refrigerator!

    Two men sitting together in a casual setting, captured in one of many people-share-found photos on a fridge.

    JuracichPark Report

    cindyjbrick avatar
    Cindy Brick
    Cindy Brick
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think they already got started ahead of you on the beer...they look absolutely snockered.

    #59

    More 1950's Photographs That I Found In An Apartment Dumpster! I'm Getting Towards The End Of These - It's Been A Blast Sharing Them Here

    Collage of people share found photos showing vintage portraits of individuals and families in home settings.

    breafkastfordinner Report

    #60

    Found In A Suitcase From Goodwill In Orlando, Fl

    Woman in vintage outfit holding a can in a bedroom with unpacked luggage, a found photo shared by people.

    SenseiSeriousSalmon Report

    #61

    I Found This Photo In The Tip Jar Of Job I Worked At 15 Years Ago

    Two people share a moment indoors with one holding a pumpkin and the other wiping it, capturing a candid found photo.

    Shoddy-Anteater-8877 Report

    #62

    Found This Single Photo Slide At The Bottom Of A Goodwill Outlet Bin

    Vintage found photo showing a mountainous landscape with tall trees and a parked classic car on a sunny day.

    Capt_Foxch Report

    calebhuxley avatar
    CooperDooper81
    CooperDooper81
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It looks like one of the only images from a crime scene that forensics pour over to get a registration number from.

    Found Inside A Book In Beacon, NY

    Hand holding a found photo of a smiling girl with glasses, wearing a red dress and white blouse indoors.

    paintedsaint Report

    #64

    Found Slide Film From Vietnam At A Thrift Store

    Man in military jacket and cap holding a camera, sitting outdoors on a large surface in found photos collection.

    Ok_Figure9580 Report

    #65

    Found In Old Film Camera, Developed And Scanned Last Week. Looks Like It’s From Early 2000s China

    Two candid photos showing people share found photos with children in a cozy bedroom and colorful play area.

    takemyspear Report

    #66

    Found At Goodwill

    Person lying on a piano wearing a studded jacket and heels in a vintage setting, a found photo shared by people.

    ocl424 Report

    #67

    I Received The Wrong Roll Of Developed Film

    Child in a blue sweater stands with a dog near hay bales and pumpkins in a seasonal outdoor setting, people share found photos.

    AccomplishedJob5411 Report

    #68

    I Found This On The Side Of The Road Near My Apartment

    Woman posing in red lingerie indoors, capturing a vintage style moment in people-share-found-photos collection.

    Deaded13 Report

    #69

    Photos Found In A Film Camera Left In A Garage

    Man signing book at a table with woman nearby in a bookstore, people share found photos capturing the moment.

    MotoristCrushSigns Report

    #70

    A Slide Someone Left At My Job

    People share found photos of a vintage car and three individuals outside an old house with a for sale sign.

    yakiz0ba Report

    #71

    Found In A Closet In The Home We Purchased. Someone’s Memory. ❤️

    Person in a hospital room holding a newborn baby while another person watches, a moment from people share found photos.

    karaykitty Report

    #72

    Found On My Street After Trash Pickup 😂

    Couple posing in wedding attire with the groom holding a plunger, a unique found photo shared by people.

    theoneewhoknocks Report

    #73

    Found In A Thrifted Stephen King Book

    Woman holding a baby on a porch at night, sharing a found photo capturing a tender family moment.

    tarlingtons Report

    #74

    One Of My Favorite Found Photos In My Collection. Happy Holidays!

    Group of people share found photos celebrating by a decorated Christmas tree in a cozy living room setting.

    PorkBunFun Report

    #75

    Bought A Photo Album At An Estate Sale A Few Years Ago

    People share found photos of a boat race with a racer receiving support on the water near a dock with spectators.

    FlipMeynard Report

    #76

    Old Roll Of Film Found In A Camera

    Black and white photo of a young boy sitting on a bed in a rustic wooden room, a found photo shared by people.

    Sxctioned Report

    #77

    I Scanned More Of The 1950's Las Vegas Slides That I Found In The Trash. Louis Armstrong On The Marquee Is So Cool!

    Vintage photo showing a Sands hotel sign with cars driving by on a clear sunny day, people share found photos.

    breafkastfordinner Report

    #78

    Found Negatives In Antique Store

    Fishing rod and reel surrounded by eight caught fish on grass, people share found photos of their fishing success.

    Standard-Box-829 Report

    #79

    Took In A Friend Today, Found In A Goodwill

    Hand holding a best friend photo frame with a dog picture inside, people share found photos of cherished pets.

    rainbow_curry Report

    #80

    "Dewey" 1946- Found In Thrifted Photos!

    Young man in vintage coat standing outside a house in winter, a found photo shared by people.

    katiem1236 Report

    #81

    As Requested... The Slides From Christmas Circa 1958! I Found These While Dumpster Diving And Luckily The Christmas Ones Were Dated. I Love Their Tree And The Christmas Cards Around The Doorframe

    Collage of people sharing found photos during holiday gatherings, showcasing vintage family moments and decorations.

    breafkastfordinner Report

    #82

    Found In A Novel My Grandmother Bought. Taken Feb 1st 2001

    Young couple dressed up, smiling and posing indoors, people share found photos capturing memorable moments.

    koolmin23 Report

    #83

    Found On The Shelf At Goodwill

    Person holding a framed found photo of a smiling woman with curly hair and colorful hair clips, sharing a found photo moment.

    mysoulischeap Report

    #84

    Found Portrait

    People share found photos of a detailed vintage portrait of a woman with long wavy hair in an ornate gold frame.

    abunce02 Report

    #85

    Found At Goodwill

    Framed family portrait photo of four people on display, representing people share found photos concept.

    Amazing-Parfait-9951 Report

    #86

    “George Walker - Mailman” Found In A Box Of Photos In A Dumpster

    Vintage black and white photo of a man holding packages outdoors in a snowy scene, people share found photos.

    GauntletVSLC Report

    #87

    More From A Cd I Found. Labeled 1971-1982

    Two children on a rocky beach by the water, sharing a moment exploring found photos on a sunny day.

    wiifitboard Report

    #88

    Found A Pack Of Cds Thinking They Were Blank, But They Had A Ton Of Photos On Them! Dated 1970s

    Child attempting to dunk a basketball on an outdoor hoop, one of the people share found photos capturing candid moments.

    wiifitboard Report

    #89

    From Film Found In A Used Camera

    Tree with orange leaves standing alone in a field with hills in the background in a peaceful found photo.

    Skelco Report

    #90

    Found 1970s Polaroid While Cleaning Out A 100+ Year Old Warehouse!

    Vintage found photo of a man and woman posing in an office setting, people share found photos from the past.

    thereliqueboutique Report

