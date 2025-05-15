48 Top Images From The All About Photo Awards 2025: “The Mind’s Eye”
What happens when thousands of photographers from more than 40 countries submit their most powerful single image? You get the All About Photo Awards 2025 – "The Mind's Eye"—a jaw-dropping collection of photos that capture the beauty, chaos, heartbreak, and wonder of our world.
From intimate human moments to sweeping landscapes and surreal visual concepts, this year’s winners prove that one image can tell an entire story. And with $5,000 in cash prizes up for grabs, the competition was fierce.
Whether you’re a photography geek or just someone who appreciates a powerful image, you’ll want to see what the fuss is about.
1st Place Winner And Photographer Of The Year 2025: "Husnah" By Marijn Fidder (The Netherlands)
"Husnah Kukundakwe (15) during an early swim training at the Elite Swim and Gym pool in Kampala, Uganda.
Husnah was born with a congenital limb impairment that left her with no right lower arm.
Husnah is a Ugandan swimmer who is currently the country's only classified Paralympic swimmer. Her first appearance at the World Championships in London was mentioned among the International Paralympic Committee’s (IPC’s) Top 10 Moments of 2019."
Husnah: “Swimming was for me an escape from being really shy. I was always hiding my disability, because people look at me weirdly when they see my arm. So I’d always wear a sweater the whole day, even when it was hot, so people couldn’t see my hand. But when I started swimming, I learned to be more confident about myself.”
Now celebrating its 10th edition, the All About Photo Awards continues its mission of showcasing the world’s best visual storytellers — both emerging and established — and giving them a global platform. The 2025 winners are a testament to photography’s power to document, provoke, and move us.
Some images are quiet and poetic. Others hit like a punch to the gut. All of them are unforgettable.
"Plastic Hiking" By Mohammad Foisal (Bangladesh)
"A worker doing challenging work by carrying a huge bag full of plastic trash up a big stack that is made entirely of wasted plastic bottles."
"Fire Incident" By Syed Mahabubul Kader (Bangladesh)
"This photograph shows people surrounding the remains of a car previously engulfed in flames in Dhaka, Bangladesh."
These photographers come from all corners of the globe — from the United States, Italy, and France, to Bangladesh, Australia, Turkey, and beyond. Their work explores identity, resilience, conflict, nature, aging, labor, joy, and everything in between.
Selected by a jury of industry leaders, these images will also be featured in a dedicated issue of AAP Magazine, offering deeper insight into the stories behind the lens.
"Hands Of Time, Net Of Light" By Chester Ng (United States)
"Myanmar, 2025."
"Luo He, 2024" By Tianhu Yuan (China)
"Luo He is a Lolita handcraftswoman. In the process of commercialization of the Lolita subculture community, a variety of creative industry occupations have arisen, and one of them is the handcraftswomen. They emphasize their subcultural identity by making handmade accessories to enrich their Lolita-style outfit. The hat and the mirror are both of her own design. From the series Lolita Dreams, which is about the Lolita fashion subculture community in China."
Marijn Fidder (The Netherlands) has been named Photographer of the Year 2025 for "Inclusive Nation", a humanistic series portraying 15-year-old Husnah Kukundakwe, Uganda’s only classified Paralympic swimmer, highlighting themes of disability rights and social progress.
Second place goes to Abdelrahman Alkahlout (Palestine) for "Stolen Innocence", a powerful image from a Gaza hospital morgue after an airstrike. Erhan Coral (Turkey) takes third with "Hot Springs of Budaklı", a poetic scene of men and water buffaloes in Eastern Turkey’s thermal waters. Fourth is João Coelho (Portugal/Angola) for "Exhaustion", documenting harsh labor in Angola’s ship graveyards, and fifth is Francesco Gioia (Italy) for "Hand and Cigarette", a textured portrait capturing the raw elegance of aging.
"Untitled" By Pedro Jarque Krebs (Peru)
3rd Place Winner: "Steamy Serenity In Güroymak" By Erhan Coral (Turkey)
"In the heart of Eastern Turkey’s winter landscape, men and water buffaloes share the warmth of the Budaklı hot springs in Bitlis. Rising mist veils the frozen surroundings, blending human and animal silhouettes in a primal ritual of survival and coexistence. While the snow-covered plains and distant mountains whisper solitude, the steamy embrace of the thermal waters becomes a sanctuary, where tradition, resilience, and nature converge in harmony."
Members of the Jury:
• Janet Delaney – Photographer
• Sarah Gilbert – Features Photo Editor, The Guardian
• Karl Taylor – Photographer and Filmmaker, Hasselblad Ambassador
• Tatsuo Suzuki – Street Photographer
• Ann Jastrab – Executive Director, Center for Photographic Art
• Sandrine Hermand-Grisel – Founder, All About Photo
4th Place Winner: "Exhaustion" By João Coelho (Portugal/Angola)
"This group of young people risk their lives every day in this ship graveyard. They have to dive to pull iron plates from the sunken carcasses of ships using only their hands and the strength of their arms. Exhausted, they must find the strength to fight the waves and currents to bring the heavy pieces to the beach where they are weighed and sold."
"Georgia Protests: The Early Days - United In Love" By Patrick Enssle (Germany)
"A portrait of a couple in front of burning street barricades. The couple stands close together, holding hands, with their faces illuminated by the fiery glow of the flames."
The All About Photo Awards – "The Mind’s Eye" is an annual international photography competition that celebrates powerful visual storytelling. Open to photographers of all levels and styles, the contest highlights images that are artistically strong and socially, culturally, or environmentally meaningful.
The name "The Mind’s Eye" is inspired by a quote from Henri Cartier-Bresson: “To take photographs means to recognize—simultaneously and within a fraction of a second—both the fact itself and the rigorous organization of visually perceived forms that give it meaning. It is putting one's head, one's eye, and one's heart on the same axis.”
It captures the spirit of the competition and its focus on thoughtful, meaningful photography.
"Untitled" By Buck Holzemer (United States)
"Karsten & Anastasia" By Ludovica Limido (Italy)
"'The doll next door' explores the deep emotional bonds between individuals and their synthetic companions. Beyond intimacy, love dolls become confidants, companions, and even surrogate family members. By documenting the private lives of doll owners and their online communities, the project examines humanity’s need for connection, acceptance, and understanding. It offers a glimpse into a future where technology blurs the line between fantasy and reality, redefining intimacy and identity."
"Camel Fair" By Arne Strømme (Norway)
"Sisters" By Neşe Arı (Turkey)
"A large number of refugees fleeing the Syrian war have sought refuge in Turkey. The country provides them with shelter, healthcare, and education services."
"Turkana Views" By Carole Mills Noronha (Australia)
"The colours of Northern Kenya stand out against the harsh and dry semi-arid landscape. A brief encounter with a young boy reflected in a motorbike's mirror."
"Anchored In Hope" By Andrea Torrei (Italy)
"The erosion of the beach in Senegal is a stark reminder of the devastating effects of climate change on young people. As the sea levels rise, the once-thriving tourist industry is struggling to survive, and many are left wondering if they will be able to stay in their homeland or migrate to find a better future."
"Of Birds And Men" By Gavin Libotte (Australia)
"I noticed that hardly any street photographers shot from the level of the street. When I started doing this and adding the element of flash, I was astonished at the new perspective it reveals."
"Take A Photo" By Chris Yan (China)
"This is an incredible scene, like an incredible drama, but it actually happened in life. This is both a bathhouse and a cafe. A girl was taking a selfie, but apparently another shower guest intruded into her shot."
5th Place Winner: "Hand And Cigarette" By Francesco Gioia (Italy)
"Through a close-up of a woman smoking a cigarette, her red nail polish, and the swirling smoke, we witness the artful interplay of colours that evoke classic cinema's timeless elegance. This photograph holds a moment of intrigue, A whisper to reflect on the balance of indulgence and mystique. A delicate dance between pleasure and secrets."
"Piglets" By Damian Lemański (Poland)
"Piglets and pig pens in the settlement of Pata-Rât with a landfill in the background and garbage spread by the wind throughout the area.
Pata-Rât is a Roma settlement on the outskirts of Cluj-Napoca, Romania, whose community lives in close proximity to a garbage dump. Roma are by far the most long-standing discriminated against minority in the EU, and in addition, the Pata-Rât community faces environmental racism."
"The Museum" By Charles Schiller (United States)
"This image, The Museum, is a reflection—both literal and metaphorical—of how we perceive nature when it's removed from its context. I was drawn to the quiet stillness of the taxidermy displays, but what truly caught my eye was the layered interplay of glass, light, and reflection. In that moment, the animals, the museum, and the young boy observing them all became part of the same silent tableau. The boundaries between viewer and exhibit blurred. This photograph is my attempt to capture that intersection: of life and preservation, wonder and melancholy, observation and memory."
"Reality TV" By Eric Seidner (United States)
"On the side of an HDB complex in Singapore, an abstract mural mimics a TV test signal pattern. I spotted it from a taxi en route to the airport, jumped out—luggage in hand—and climbed a nearby building to frame the design at eye level. Just as I set up, a resident biked home through the center of the pattern, completing the scene."
"Casual Firestorm 1" By Joshua Cohen (United States)
"As flames consumed the business district and surrounding neighborhoods of Altadena, CA, reducing them to smoldering ruins in one of the most devastating urban firestorms in history, an eerie sense of calm settled over those who chose to stay behind on the morning of January 8th. With no way to fight the inevitable, they chose to bear witness, confronted by the raw power of nature and the undeniable fragility of everything they once thought permanent."
"Legacy For Children Of The Future" By Hardijanto Budiman (Indonesia)
"This Imaginary story photo tells about the children of our future who must pay the price for the impact of our current disposable habits! As we all know that the issue of plastic bottle waste escalated quickly into a very scary and complicated environmental issue that contributes to pollution to the ecosystems everywhere. Millions of tons of plastic waste end up in the oceans each year that posing a very harmful threat to Biodiversity and the Environment."
"'b' Of Bodybuilder" By Rosa Mariniello (Italy)
"A female bodybuilder puts her competition bra back on after a professional tanning treatment to color her skin for the competition, during the BBF Italy Awards 2024. The theme of Beauty relating to female bodybuilders is a much-discussed topic. It is far from the traditional canons of femininity to which we have been accustomed for millennia and fixed before our eyes by paintings and sculptures .The body is a place of internal research where muscularity becomes confirmation of identity."
"Competitors With Their Chickens" By Clark Mishler (United States)
"4-H kids enter their chickens at the Alaska State Fair in Palmer, Alaska."
"Untitled" By Mark Seymour (United Kingdom)
"Alone" By Holger Goehler (Germany)
"Inhale The Sun" By Michael Sela
"Maidan Park" By Andrea Bettancini (Italy)
"Maidan is the largest park in Kolkata; a soldier on horseback poses for a portrait."
"Symbol Of Strength And Grace" By Donell Gumiran (Philippines)
"A young girl with an Arabian horse reflects the growing role of women in preserving cultural traditions. While equestrianism was historically male-dominated, Emirati women today actively participate in horse breeding, endurance riding, and racing, making this image a tribute to both tradition and modern progress."
"Untitled" By Alvaro Vegazo (Spain)
"Non Stop" By Pedro Luis Ajuriaguerra (Spain)
"Athletes of the Bilbao triathlon competition in the estuary."
"Untitled" By Leslie Gleim (United States)
"Metamorphic" By Natalie Arber (Australia)
"The beginning stages of metamorphosis, as I let go of what was and what I thought was meant to be. Today, I accept that my life and my dreams are suspended like a chrysalis while my tears wash down the drain. Every bone in my body is riddled with grief, but I am holding on to hope that my wings will grow bigger and brighter than before. One day I will know who I am and where I am meant to be, but today I am meant to be here, crying in the shower."
"Mel" By Martina Holmberg (Sweden)
"When Mel was two years old, she stayed in the car with her older sister while her mother went to buy something small at the convenience store. When the mother returned, the car was on fire. Mel's sister died, but Mel survived with severe burns. Throughout her life, she has lived with the aftermath of the accident and a deviant appearance. Despite difficulties in life, Mel has lived her dreams and graduated as a lawyer."
"Ice Crack" By Yuan Su (United States)
"Kakonk'u Village" By Maurizio Di Pietro (Italy)
"Kenya, Turkana County, Lokichar - A shepherd from the village of Kakonk'u, close to Lokichar, washes himself in a basin of rainwater. The extraordinary rains of March allowed the filling of a large basin where shepherds bring livestock to drink. Pastoralism is the dominant form of livestock-keeping in the ASALs (Arid and Semi-Arid Land) and given the recourse to mobility to manage climate variability."
"Hold The Line" By Brandon Yoshizawa (United States)
"A surreal experience documenting the Bridge Fire in the Angeles National Forest as it burns in the mountains behind the Los Angeles skyline and puts off an eerie glow. At the time of capture, the fire totaled 50,000 acres at 0% containment. In a sad way, this hauntingly beautiful photo documents the proportions of fire risk in California, which are elevated in several areas due to dry conditions. A truly unique photograph capturing the harsh reality of the summer months in my hometown."
"Breakfast In The Hut" By Thibault Gerbaldi (United States)
"In a distant Ethiopian village without electricity, life unfolds under the natural light that guides daily activities, emphasizing a culture where life, work, and socializing predominantly occur between sunrise and sunset. Early in the morning, we shared breakfast with a local family. I was captivated by how the light entering the hut through a distinctive opening to the outside world illuminated the face of this beautiful Ethiopian woman."
"Quartier De Dharavi" By Manuel Besse (France)
"A Way To Feel Still Alive" By Valentina Sinis (Italy)
"In a secret workshop in Kabul, women are attending make-up classes. In 2023, the Taliban announced that all beauty salons in Afghanistan must close, citing that these establishments provided services that are prohibited by Islam and contributed to economic difficulties for the families of grooms during wedding celebrations. The Taliban has restricted women’s employment and access to public places like parks and gyms, and has imposed strict limitations on media freedoms."
"The Spirit Of The Voodoo | Benin" By Aga Szydlik (United States)
"Voodoo originates in the kingdom of Dahomey, now Benin, and is a vibrant religion deeply intertwined with the region's culture. It is the most prominent religion of Benin, with over 50 million believers in West Africa, parts of the Caribbean, South America, and the southern parts of the United States. The term 'Voodoo' itself, meaning 'god,' 'soul, "strength, "spirit, 'or 'power' in the Fon language, reflects the depth of its cultural significance."
"Memories Amidst The Ashes" By Shinji Isobe (Japan)
"In 2024, after a devastating fire in Manila’s Tondo district, a boy navigated the smoke-filled streets, searching through the rubble for anything of value. His determined gaze reflected resilience and hope, embodying a spirit that refused to yield to despair. Amid the devastation, his unwavering effort symbolized a belief in the future and the strength to move forward."
"Against The Line" By Forrest Walker (United States)
"Istanbul, 2015. The last officially permitted Pride parade unfolds under a heavy police presence at Taksim Square. A woman walks calmly in front of a line of riot police — her face veiled in a black niqab, a katana slung across her back, a phone pressed to her ear, and a short black skirt. Her outfit, part defiance and part performance, blends elements of protest in a striking, unconventional mix. Tear gas was fired intermittently to push the crowd forward, adding to the tense, surreal atmosphere that defined the day."
"Wall Photo" By Doris Mitsch (United States)
"My house and all my belongings were recently destroyed by a fire, turning the site into something like an archaeological dig for my own life. One morning, I got up to make coffee and smelled smoke. Minutes later, I was standing in the street in bare feet and pajamas, watching everything I had turn to ashes. This series, The Burn, is a way of coming to terms with this loss. It resonates with psychologist William Worden’s “Four Tasks of Grief,” a framework for understanding how people journey through grief: (1) Accept the reality of what happened. (2) Feel the feelings. (3) Build a new life that includes the loss. (4) Build a new relationship with what you lost."
"The Gateway" By Dmitry Ersler
"Inspiration often comes from unexpected places — whether it’s other artists, films, or simply a moment of discovery. For me, this image was born when I came across a brutalist concrete structure on the beach in Khao Lak, Thailand. The building, with no real purpose, contained a small platform where local children played. I took a quick photo, and the surreal contrast between the playful children and the dark concrete structure against the vast sea struck me.
The next day, I returned to shoot a man deep in philosophical contemplation, reflecting on the world. Later, I added a woman and a child, creating a visual triptych that reflects on the social roles of individuals in society."
"Running Through The Silence Of Snow" By Raghuvamsh Chavali (Canada)
"This picture was captured during a snowstorm near St. Jacobs and Elmira, in the Township of Woolwich, Waterloo Region, Ontario, Canada. Running Through the Silence of Snow shows a powerful moment of tradition and resilience. While the world around us moves faster every day, the Amish hold on to a simple and strong way of life. In this photo, a horse-drawn buggy moves quickly across a quiet, snowy landscape. The only sound was the steady beat of the horses' hooves, with everything else covered in silence. I wanted to capture the feeling of that moment, peaceful, timeless, and full of quiet strength."
"Hard Times" By Michael Lee (United States)
"A Black and White street portrait of a young impoverished couple with a baby taken in 1999, in Northampton Massachusetts."