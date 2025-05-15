ADVERTISEMENT

Without the distraction of color, black and white photography emphasizes composition, lighting, texture, and emotion. This often results in more powerful and timeless images. Monochrome photography can also evoke a more “documentary” or nostalgic feel. Many photojournalists and street photographers continue to use it to give their work a raw, enduring quality.

Today, we’d like to share with you the most recent images featured on the 'Street Photographers Foundation' profile, celebrating urban photography — specifically in black and white. Scroll down to explore a selection of street photos by photographers from around the world, capturing candid moments, funny coincidences, and heartwarming situations.

