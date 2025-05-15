ADVERTISEMENT

Without the distraction of color, black and white photography emphasizes composition, lighting, texture, and emotion. This often results in more powerful and timeless images. Monochrome photography can also evoke a more “documentary” or nostalgic feel. Many photojournalists and street photographers continue to use it to give their work a raw, enduring quality.

Today, we’d like to share with you the most recent images featured on the 'Street Photographers Foundation' profile, celebrating urban photography — specifically in black and white. Scroll down to explore a selection of street photos by photographers from around the world, capturing candid moments, funny coincidences, and heartwarming situations.

More info: Instagram | streetphotographersfoundation.com | Facebook | x.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Black and white street photo of a person in clown makeup holding a sign with a message in an urban setting.

Photo by Thomas

streetphotographersfdn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Shadow of a person sitting on a chair in black and white street photo shared by popular Instagram page.

    Photo by Dominic Dähncke

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Black and white street photo of a cat peeking through a hole in a cardboard box, shared on Instagram page.

    Photo by Jim Lasouille

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Black and white street photo of a couple on a boat with a seagull flying near the woman's face at sunset.

    Photo by Agustin Bory

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Black dog standing over black cat lying on concrete in a black and white street photo shared by Instagram page.

    Photo by Camilo Delgado Castilla

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Black and white street photo of stylish young people in formal wear captured on a bustling urban street scene.

    Photo by Philip Joyce

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Black and white street photo of a cat looking at a moth on a window, featured on popular Instagram page with 726K followers.

    Photo by Chloe Gumer

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Black and white street photo capturing a person being jumped on by a kangaroo in an open grassy field.

    Photo by John Drysdale

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Black and white street photo of joyful children reflected on a glass surface with an airplane silhouette above.

    Photo by Swapan Parekh

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Four children in black and white street photo standing next to a police car, captured in candid outdoor moment.

    Photo by Artem Dizey

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Woman in a black dress and hat hanging white sheets in a B&W street photo with artistic fabric patterns.

    Photo by Edeoy For

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Black and white street photo of an elephant touching a baby in a stroller on a wet pavement with a train in the background.

    Photo by Folb

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Black and white street photo of an elderly woman holding a cat, featured on Instagram with over 726K followers.

    Photo by Vladimir Sychev

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Black and white street photo of two people relaxing on beach chairs, one holding a magazine with a smiling face cover.

    Photo by Moises Levy

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Black and white street photo of a person holding a cat partially hidden inside a jacket pocket outdoors.

    Photo by Leila Rezvanfar

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Black and white street photo of a woman with two children on a ferry with Statue of Liberty in background.

    Photo by Philip Penman

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Black and white street photo of a woman with hair in a bun, captured on a busy urban street scene with trees and people in background

    Photo by Pierluigi Meduri

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Black and white street photo of a woman holding a sign protesting racism, featured on popular Instagram street photography page.

    Photo by Steve Schapiro

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Black and white street photo of a person making a peace sign through a subway train window in an urban setting.

    Photo by Joe Greer

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Black and white street photo of a dog looking up between a person’s legs on a concrete floor.

    Photo by Sonya Newell-Smith

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Black and white street photo of a man feeding a cat beside a cart in an urban neighborhood, captured on an Instagram page.

    Photo by Egemen Demir

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Black and white street photo of two women walking with dresses blowing in the wind on an urban sidewalk.

    Photo by Catherine Auzuret

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Black and white street photo showing a dog and man sitting, blending into urban city scene shared on Instagram page

    Photo by Van Der Kamp

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Young woman appearing to shout at a cracked wall in creative black and white street photography style.

    Photo by Pierre Fredd

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Black and white street photo of a crowd with one person wearing a mask standing out among others in dark clothing.

    Photo by Caner Başer

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Black and white street photo of a person walking up stairs surrounded by flying pigeons in an urban setting.

    Photo by Rui Palha

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Black and white street photo of a woman posing confidently while a child playfully faces her on a city sidewalk.

    Photo by Ferdinando Scianna

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Black and white street photo showing a couple kissing under a lighted marquee with pedestrians walking by.

    Photo by Joel_Meyerowitz

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Black and white street photo of a woman smoking while holding a baby amid a crowd, showcasing candid street photography style.

    Photo by Leonard Freed

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Black and white street photo of a dog and bird by the water captured on an Instagram page with many followers.

    Photo by Dimpy Bhalotia

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Woman riding a bicycle past a black and white striped wall in a street photo shared on popular Instagram page

    Photo by Sonia Fitoussi

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Black and white street photo featuring a woman with striped fabric and a man holding an umbrella in a natural setting.

    Photo by Mary Ellen Mark

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Black and white street photo of a man walking briskly with a flowing coat and scarf on an urban sidewalk.

    Photo by Diego Herculano

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Black and white street photo of a cat peeking from a building wall with an urban apartment background.

    Photo by Vitaly Zimarin

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Black and white street photo of a child carrying a large tree, shared by popular Instagram street photography page.

    Photo by Monte Fresco

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Black and white street photo of two dogs interacting inside a kitchen, featured on popular Instagram page with 726K followers.

    Photo by Howard Berman

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Black and white street photo of two people in a boat surrounded by a large flock of birds over water.

    Photo by Harmeet Singh

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Black and white street photo of people walking with umbrellas in the rain, shared on popular Instagram page.

    Photo by Turgut Coşkun

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Black and white street photo of a man in a hat and a flying white dove, featured on an Instagram page with 726K followers.

    Photo by Kevin Nkrumah

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    Couple jumping over a puddle in a classic black and white street photo from a popular Instagram page.

    Photo by Lous Faurer

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Black and white street photo of a child sitting on an adult’s shoulders, both reading newspapers outdoors.

    Photo by Sandor Kereki

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Black and white street photo showing a chair casting a shadow of a person wearing a hat on a tiled wall.

    Photo by Hannes Caspar

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Black and white street photo of a child taking a picture of a bird with a camera in an outdoor setting.

    Photo by Matew Evor

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Black and white street photo capturing a woman whispering to a priest in a confessional outdoors with crosses in the background.

    Photo by Paolo Pellegrin

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Black and white street photo showing a serious young boy standing near a large fallen statue outdoors.

    Photo by Dario Mitidieri

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Two children and a dog in a black and white street photo captured on a cobblestone sidewalk looking into a drain.

    Photo by Shirley Baker

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Black and white street photo of a yawning dog sitting at a diner table with coffee being poured into a mug.

    Photo by Thaeron Humfry

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Black and white street photo showing a smiling boy with a chick on his shoulder and a child looking from a window.

    Photo by Mohamed Mahdy

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Black and white street photo showing a boy standing near a moving bicycle in an urban setting with a closed shutter background.

    Photo by vural

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Black and white street photo showing two children playing with a stroller near a military tank on the street.

    Photo by Robert Doisneau

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Black and white street photo of person sitting on subway bench with ghostly hands pressed on train doors.

    Photo by Michelle Bishof

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Couple kissing on ledge in a black and white street photo, part of a popular Instagram street photography collection.

    Photo by Jamie Brunskil

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Black and white street photo of a boy looking out a truck window filled with large potatoes, capturing urban life.

    Photo by Prashant Godbole

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Black and white street photo of a child and cat peering through a wooden fence, capturing intimate street moments.

    Photo by Tri Joko

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Black and white street photo of a boy surrounded by floating bubbles in an urban square with historic buildings.

    Photo by Pierluigi Meduri

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Black and white street photo of a woman sitting on a bicycle using a public phone in an urban setting.

    Photo by Ron Terner

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Black and white street photo showing a man slipping on ice while holding a tray and a woman reaching out to help.

    Photo by Hulton Deutsch

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Black and white street photo of a dog waiting by a butcher counter with a sign offering free bones.

    Photo by John Mary

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Black and white street photo featuring two men with an American flag and large star symbol in background.

    Photo by Richard Sandler

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Black and white street photo showing an urban alley with power lines and a person walking near a city hall building.

    Photo by Matt Black

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Black and white street photo of a small bird near a window with a cat’s reflection in the glass, Instagram page featured.

    Photo by Johan Lind

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Black and white street photo showing a man pulling a rickshaw with pedestrians walking along tram tracks.

    Photo by Fan Ho

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Black and white street photo of a woman holding a vintage camera in an urban city setting.

    Photo by Vivian Maier

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Black and white street photo of a woman reading at a subway station with QUEEN letters on tiled wall behind her.

    Photo by Daniel Dunlop

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Black and white street photo of two children on wet pavement, featured by an Instagram page with 726K followers.

    Photo by Ken Russel

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Black and white street photo of a clown smoking a cigarette near a striped circus tent on a muddy ground.

    Photo by Bruce Davidson

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Black and white street photo showing a little girl walking among a parade of penguins on the sidewalk.

    Photo by Werner Bischof

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Young man leaning on stone railing next to a gargoyle in a black and white street photo shared on Instagram page.

    Photo by Cartier Bresson

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Black and white street photo showing vintage cars parked along a busy sidewalk with many pedestrians walking by.

    Photo by John Vachon

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Black and white street photo of a smiling boy holding bread and a milk bottle on a cobblestone street.

    Photo by Erdal Yazici

    streetphotographersfdn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!