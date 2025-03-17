ADVERTISEMENT

Dimpy Bhalotia started her photographic journey with a Samsung SGH-D500 in 2006, later transitioning to iPhones and Leica cameras, always maintaining her originality. Her work has been featured in publications like The Guardian and The Washington Post, and exhibited in galleries worldwide.

She is also the founder of Light Wanderers, a creative agency, and Pure Street Photography, a global community celebrating photographers. With over 24 international awards, her photography continues to inspire and redefine contemporary visual art. ​

More info: Instagram | dimpybhalotia.com