Dimpy Bhalotia started her photographic journey with a Samsung SGH-D500 in 2006, later transitioning to iPhones and Leica cameras, always maintaining her originality. Her work has been featured in publications like The Guardian and The Washington Post, and exhibited in galleries worldwide.

She is also the founder of Light Wanderers, a creative agency, and Pure Street Photography, a global community celebrating photographers. With over 24 international awards, her photography continues to inspire and redefine contemporary visual art. ​

#1

Black and white photo capturing a bird taking flight over a lake, showcasing a split-second moment.

dimpy.bhalotia

    #2

    Dog swimming in the foreground with a person diving in mid-air, captured in black and white for a photographer's moment.

    dimpy.bhalotia

    #3

    Black and white photo capturing split-second moment of dogs by a riverside, with birds flying in the background.

    dimpy.bhalotia

    #4

    Black and white photo capturing a dog resting on rocky terrain with large boulder in background.

    dimpy.bhalotia

    #5

    Dog on a sandy beach captured in a split-second moment in B&W, with paw outstretched toward the camera.

    dimpy.bhalotia

    #6

    A dog yawns beside a river while a person sits in a boat, showcasing black and white split-second photography.

    dimpy.bhalotia

    #7

    Black and white photo capturing split-second moment of a dog with a fish by the water, people on a boat in background.

    dimpy.bhalotia

    #8

    Black and white image capturing a split-second moment of a crow and a dog on a foggy seafront.

    dimpy.bhalotia

    #9

    A pigeon captured mid-flight in black and white over a park bench by a lake, with three people sitting on the bench.

    dimpy.bhalotia

    #10

    Two dogs in a split-second moment, captured in black and white, with one dog in the foreground and another on a ledge.

    dimpy.bhalotia

    #11

    Black and white photo of two dogs in foggy field, distant tree in background, capturing a split second moment.

    dimpy.bhalotia

    #12

    Black and white photo of a goat near a large rock, with people in the background, capturing a split-second moment.

    dimpy.bhalotia

    #13

    Black and white photo of a bird flying over a dog by the sea, showcasing split-second photography.

    dimpy.bhalotia

    #14

    Black and white photo capturing a seagull in flight with a Ferris wheel in the background.

    dimpy.bhalotia

    #15

    Photographer captures split-second with birds in flight around a person, in dramatic black and white.

    dimpy.bhalotia

    #16

    Boy rests on a concrete edge while another leaps into water in a split-second black and white photo.

    dimpy.bhalotia

    #17

    Child running near fountain, silhouetted in a black and white photograph, capturing split-second moments.

    dimpy.bhalotia

    #18

    Black and white photo of an elephant with a raised trunk, standing in water during a split-second captured moment.

    dimpy.bhalotia

    #19

    Black and white photo of a person reading on a boat with the Taj Mahal in the background, capturing a serene split-second moment.

    dimpy.bhalotia

    #20

    Dog balancing on a ledge near the sea with two birds flying nearby, showcasing a split-second moment in black and white.

    dimpy.bhalotia

    #21

    Pigeon in black and white, wings spread, under a ferris wheel capturing a split-second moment.

    dimpy.bhalotia

    #22

    Black and white photo capturing split-second moments of people stretching and seagulls flying near a waterfront.

    dimpy.bhalotia

    #23

    Black and white photo of swans on a lake, capturing a split-second moment with a swan prominently in the foreground.

    dimpy.bhalotia

    #24

    Black horse grazing in a field, captured in a split-second black and white photograph.

    dimpy.bhalotia

    #25

    Black and white photo capturing pigeons near Tower Bridge, highlighting split-second moments in photography.

    dimpy.bhalotia

    #26

    Black and white photo capturing split-second moment of two dogs on a beach, with people in the background.

    dimpy.bhalotia

    #27

    Black and white photo of flying birds near a river, with a cityscape and a solitary figure in the background, capturing moments.

    dimpy.bhalotia

    #28

    Black and white photo capturing cyclists on a foggy road, highlighting a split-second moment with a solitary tree.

    dimpy.bhalotia

    #29

    Black and white photo capturing split-second moment of a person running on a beach among flying birds.

    dimpy.bhalotia

    #30

    Child mid-air in split-second leap over river, B&W photography, others watch from old city banks.

    dimpy.bhalotia

