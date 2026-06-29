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Man Loses His Temper Amid Conversation About His Elderly Mom, And It Ends Tragically For His Wife And Daughter
Mugshot of a man with a reddish face and a long blonde beard, representing a man who loses his temper.
Society, World

Man Loses His Temper Amid Conversation About His Elderly Mom, And It Ends Tragically For His Wife And Daughter

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binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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A bitter argument unfolded inside a Georgia home, turning into a tragedy that wiped out a mother and daughter’s lives.

Two chilling 911 calls were made after Ralph Mincey, 63, pulled the trigger and claimed the lives of Amanda McBrayer, 37, and Jennifer Mincey, 57.

The bloodshed was triggered by an argument over how Ralph was treating his own mother.

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    A bitter argument unfolded inside a Georgia home, turning into a tragedy that wiped out a mother and daughter’s lives

    Mugshot of a man who loses his temper, leading to tragic events for his wife and daughter.

    Image credits: Walton County Sheriff’s Office

    Trigger warning: this article contains graphic details that may be distressing to some.

    Ralph Mincey fatally pulled the trigger on his wife, Jennifer Mincey, and his daughter, Amanda McBrayer, outside the family’s home in Walton County, Georgia, on Wednesday night.

    Amanda’s husband, Adam McGrath, fled the scene after he witnessed the bloodbath unfold.

    Smiling wife and daughter tragically affected by a man losing his temper.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

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    Adam told investigators that the violence began after Amanda confronted her father, claiming he wasn’t taking care of his own elderly mother.

    Ralph then allegedly grabbed his .9mm handg*n and fired right at her head.

    The outraged father then turned the weapon on Jennifer, his wife of 38 years.

    Amanda’s husband, Adam McGrath, fled the scene after he witnessed the bloodbath unfold

    Man who loses his temper with his wife, leading to tragic consequences.

    Image credits: Jill Harrell Mincey/Facebook

    Comment about a man who loses his temper, saying he knew he was wrong and messed up, truly sad.

    Comment on a man who loses his temper, stating he was of sound mind and knew exactly what he did.

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    At the time, Adam had fled the scene and called 911, saying he was scared to go back to the house after witnessing his father-in-law’s rage.

    He also noted that Amanda wasn’t sober when she had the argument with her father.

    “My wife was drunk, she was upset, she wanted me to bring her home,” Adam told the dispatcher.

    Man loses his temper, sitting on a motorcycle, wearing sunglasses and a blue shirt.

    Image credits: Ralph Mincey/Facebook

    “So I brought her to her parent’s house and then she got into it with her dad and her dad said, ‘I’ve got a g*n… I’m gonna pull the [expletive] trigger,’” Adam said.

    The bereaved husband then said his father-in-law fired at his wife’s head.

    “Then he grabbed his wife by the throat, threw her down and threatened to k*ll her too,” he added.

    Ralph also made a 911 call, telling the dispatcher he “lost it” before firing at his wife and daughter

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    Man loses his temper, posing with his wife outdoors under an American flag.

    Image credits: Ralph Mincey/Facebook

    Susan Evon Cross comment: Man loses his temper, reacted in the worst way, had a mental break.

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    Norma Yvonne Petty comment: Prayers for the son in law who witnessed the man lose his temper.

    Shortly after Adam’s call, Ralph also dialed 911 and said he took his wife and daughter’s lives because he “lost it.”

    “My wife had told my daughter that I didn’t take care of my mother. I do every day, and yeah, I just… I just sh*t my daughter and my wife of 38 years,” Ralph said.

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    When the dispatcher asked whether the victims were still breathing, he said, “No, it don’t look like it.”

    “It was a nine millimeter right straight to the head,” he continued.

    Man loses his temper, sitting with his wife who holds a humidifier, both smiling on a couch.

    Image credits: Jill Harrell Mincey/Facebook

    The arrested husband and father sobbed and told the 911 dispatcher, “I just… I couldn’t handle no more the (bleep) lying and the way they were screaming at me. I don’t know, I just, I lost it. I’m so sorry. Thirty-eight years, I love her.”

    Amanda was pronounced lifeless at the scene, while her mother was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she eventually succumbed to her injuries.

    “Ralph Mincey remains in custody and has been charged with m**der and multiple other charges,” Walton County GA Sheriff’s Office wrote in a statement last week.

    They said the investigation is still ongoing.

    “We are saddened by this senseless loss of life,” they added.

    “I just, I lost it. I’m so sorry. Thirty-eight years, I love her,” Ralph was heard saying over a 911 call

    Man loses temper amid conversation about his elderly mom, wife and daughter in a tragic moment.

    Image credits: Ralph Mincey/Facebook

    Man loses temper amid conversation about his elderly mom, wife and daughter in a tragic moment.

    Netizens expressed shock over the news, saying, “This is so heartbreaking. I used to work with Amanda (Mandy) in the ER. She was the sweetest person and a great nurse that loved her boys so much.”

    “I’m lost for words our little community is shaken right now…please keep all involved in your prayers,” one said.

    “Praying for the family. I’m so heartbroken,” another said. “Trying to hold back my tears because they are like family to me and my kids.”

    Man loses temper amid conversation about his elderly mom, wife and daughter in a tragic moment.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    “In shock as I was, I urge everyone to surround this family with love and refrain from judgment, acknowledging that we see only a fragment of their story,” one said.

    “I’ve lived with a similar burden for 4 years, and it’s taught me the power of prayer and compassion,” the same person continued. “Let’s focus on sending love and support, knowing he’d be recognized as a wonderful person from his school days. Our prayers can bring comfort to his family and him in this difficult time.”

    Netizens expressed shock and grief over the tragic incident

    Man loses temper amid conversation about his elderly mom, wife and daughter in a tragic moment.

    Man loses temper amid conversation about his elderly mom, wife and daughter in a tragic moment.

    A comment about a man losing his temper, mentioning a mental health crisis and prayers for the family.

    A comment about a man losing his temper, suggesting people keep their g*ns too handy.

    A comment about a man losing his temper, asserting no mental illness, just anger and reaction.

    A comment about a man losing his temper, discussing stress and mental health causing loss of control.

    A comment about a man losing his temper, expressing surprise with 'Wow so calm about it'.

    A comment from Melanie Michael Furniss reading: This is so unreal. Unbelievable, reflecting a man's temper and tragic outcome.

    A comment from Lori Steifle reading: Prayers for all involved, expressing sympathy for the tragic outcome of a man's temper.

    A comment from Yasmene Bolden: Stop blaming mental health for every person who commits a crime!, relating to a man's temper and tragic incident.

    A social media comment advising: Always walk away from argument it not worth to lose your Cool and k**l someone, related to a man's temper.

    A social media comment: Please don't drink and have guns available. You can take those words back, but not those bullets, about a man's temper.

    A comment about a man losing his temper, stating Too late to be sorry, what has got wrong with people, I will never understand.

    A comment about a man losing his temper, saying Oh wow yes sir you did lose it. Welcome to inmate lifestyle.

    A comment about a man losing his temper and violence, saying Really just never want to hear that statement again.

    A comment about a man losing his temper, asking Why everybody want to shoot and k**l their wife?

    A comment about a man losing his temper, saying He had better not get any leniency, hoping he gets prison.

    A comment about the tragic consequences of a man losing his temper, emphasizing the world becoming more evil.

    A comment offering prayers for the family after a man loses his temper with tragic results for his wife and daughter.

    A comment expressing the failure of words to describe the awful situation when a man loses his temper.

    A comment stating 'Sorry is too late, how horrible,' reflecting the tragic outcome of a man losing his temper.

    A comment saying 'Sad may they rest in peace,' referring to the tragic ending after a man loses his temper.

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    roninbushi72 avatar
    Danger Muppet
    Danger Muppet
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When my Step Mother had Alzhimers my Dad (being the primary care giver) got rid of his gun collection. That's what a sane adult does for someone they love. We don't know all the circumstances though. This is so tragic.

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    roninbushi72 avatar
    Danger Muppet
    Danger Muppet
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When my Step Mother had Alzhimers my Dad (being the primary care giver) got rid of his gun collection. That's what a sane adult does for someone they love. We don't know all the circumstances though. This is so tragic.

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