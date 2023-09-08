 “AITA For Breaking Up With My Fiancée For Being Too Negative?” | Bored Panda
“AITA For Breaking Up With My Fiancée For Being Too Negative?”
28points
Relationships

“AITA For Breaking Up With My Fiancée For Being Too Negative?”

Miglė Miliūtė and
Gabija Palšytė

Some say opposites attract, but certain differences can stand in the way of a couple’s relationship or even end it in the long run.

Redditor u/PositivePercy0991 could no longer deal with his girlfriend’s negative ways and her sense of humor. The woman’s sarcastic wit was something others seemingly enjoyed, but it pushed her partner further and further away, until he reached the final straw. Scroll down to find the full story below.

Being in a relationship often requires adjusting to the partner’s peculiarities

Image credits: insidecreativehouse (not the actual photo)

This man was no longer willing to deal with his fiancée’s negative ways and sarcastic wit

Image credits: GSR-PhotoStudio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Prostock-studio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: PositivePercy0991

People in the comments didn’t consider the OP a jerk in this situation

Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Gabija Palšytė
Gabija Palšytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

Show All Contributors
Mir Adwari
Mir Adwari
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dogs are such happy-go-lucky creatures, that's possibly why this negative person doesn't like them. Sarcasm is referred to as 'the lowest form of wit' for a reason - it's actually very easy to take the p**s out of people and make jokes at other people's expense. If that's the only humour someone has, they're not really funny. Yes, it can be clever (the other half of that quote) but it's usually not kind.

3
3points
reply
Royal Stray
Royal Stray
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She's not sarcastic and witty, she sounds like she's terminally online on twitter. What a pest. Also the whole dog people are cringe, seriously, that's something this woman said? I don't even have a dog and that p*sses me off for some reason. She sounds like she desperately needs to be politically correct about everything to feel happy and good about herself. Break up and recommend a therapist

1
1point
reply
