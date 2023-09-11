 MIL Doesn’t Appreciate A Surprise For Her Daughter After She’s Left To ‘Rot In Coach’ On A Plane | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

MIL Doesn’t Appreciate A Surprise For Her Daughter After She’s Left To ‘Rot In Coach’ On A Plane
32points
Relationships

MIL Doesn’t Appreciate A Surprise For Her Daughter After She’s Left To ‘Rot In Coach’ On A Plane

Justin Sandberg and
Justinas Keturka

Air travel has a host of annoyances and a few luxury perks, if one is willing to pay for them. But what happens when some people in a group fly first class, “leaving” the others behind in economy?

A man wondered if he was in the wrong when his surprise first-class ticket upgrade didn’t go over so well. While his girlfriend loved it, her mother, who didn’t get an upgrade, hated the entire concept. Readers debated whether his surprise plan could have used some more time on the stove, or if this was really just a case of jealousy.

Traveling in a group comes with the dangerous pitfall of figuring out what sort of tickets to purchase

Image credits: seventyfourimages (not the actual photo)

A man wanted to surprise his GF with first-class tickets during a family vacation

Image credits: seventyfourimages (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Amiaplanejerk

Some readers thought the MIL was just jealous

While others thought the whole thing could have been avoided

A few commenters thought OP was at fault and should have just waited

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a writer at Bored Panda. He was born in the US but has spent most of his life in Europe. After graduating with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Political Science from LCC International University in Lithuania, Justin has resided in Latvia, Austria and Georgia before returning to Lithuania. In his free time Justin enjoys hiking, journalism and cooking.

Read more »
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a photo editor at Bored Panda. He was fascinated with visual arts and arts in general for as long as he can remember. He was obsessed with playing and making music in his teens. After finishing high school, he took a gap year to work odd jobs and try to figure out what he wanted to do next. Finally, around 2016, he started learning how to use Photoshop and hasn't stopped since. He started working as a visual advertisement producer in 2017 and worked there for almost two years. In his spare time, he creates graphic collages and even had his first artwork exhibition at "Devilstone".

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Travel
Homepage
Trending
Travel
Homepage
Next in Travel
Popular on Bored Panda
Start the discussion
POST
Marcellus II
Marcellus II
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

YTA for using the word "bougie" ("candle"?!). Rest is a non-story.

0
0points
reply
Ivana Bašić
Ivana Bašić
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

NTA. I would be so happy for my daughter, not the first class thing, but to see her thought of and cared for, I wouldn't care about much else. Maybe MIL has some deeper issues there if she's jealous of her own kid.

0
0points
reply
POST
Marcellus II
Marcellus II
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

YTA for using the word "bougie" ("candle"?!). Rest is a non-story.

0
0points
reply
Ivana Bašić
Ivana Bašić
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

NTA. I would be so happy for my daughter, not the first class thing, but to see her thought of and cared for, I wouldn't care about much else. Maybe MIL has some deeper issues there if she's jealous of her own kid.

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda