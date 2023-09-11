MIL Doesn’t Appreciate A Surprise For Her Daughter After She’s Left To ‘Rot In Coach’ On A Plane

Air travel has a host of annoyances and a few luxury perks, if one is willing to pay for them. But what happens when some people in a group fly first class, “leaving” the others behind in economy?

A man wondered if he was in the wrong when his surprise first-class ticket upgrade didn’t go over so well. While his girlfriend loved it, her mother, who didn’t get an upgrade, hated the entire concept. Readers debated whether his surprise plan could have used some more time on the stove, or if this was really just a case of jealousy.

Traveling in a group comes with the dangerous pitfall of figuring out what sort of tickets to purchase

Image credits: seventyfourimages (not the actual photo)

A man wanted to surprise his GF with first-class tickets during a family vacation

Image credits: seventyfourimages (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Amiaplanejerk

Some readers thought the MIL was just jealous

While others thought the whole thing could have been avoided

A few commenters thought OP was at fault and should have just waited