Man Harasses Woman That Was Breastfeeding In Her Car
Parenting, People

Man Harasses Woman That Was Breastfeeding In Her Car

Ieva Gailiūtė and
Kotryna Brašiškytė

Breastfeeding in public tends to spark fiery discussions online. But even though most of us would agree that there’s absolutely nothing wrong with moms providing life-sustaining nutrition to tiny babies wherever they happen to be, everyone still seems to have an opinion about it. Especially those who will never have to experience it themselves.

For Texas mom Gelsey Maree, a recent outing — which, let’s face it, is a huge undertaking in the first weeks of life with a newborn — turned into an especially stressful experience. In her now-viral video, she recorded an interaction with a stranger who spotted her breastfeeding her child inside her car in a parking garage and felt uncomfortable. In fact, he believed it was so inappropriate that he decided to knock on her window and harass her.

The man was obviously unaware that in Texas — as in all 50 states — breastfeeding mothers are protected by the law and are allowed to breastfeed in any public or private location. Yes, even if they do it a few steps from your own car. Scroll down to read about the disturbing encounter in full, as well as the reaction it received from viewers, and be sure to weigh in on the discussion in the comments.

Gelsey Maree recently went viral for sharing how a stranger harassed her and her baby for breastfeeding in her own car

Man Harasses Woman That Was Breastfeeding In Her Car

Image credits: gelseymaree

The footage begins mid-confrontation, with the mom recording the man’s outburst

Man Harasses Woman That Was Breastfeeding In Her Car

Man Harasses Woman That Was Breastfeeding In Her Car

Man Harasses Woman That Was Breastfeeding In Her Car

Image credits: gelseymaree

Man Harasses Woman That Was Breastfeeding In Her Car

Man Harasses Woman That Was Breastfeeding In Her Car

Man Harasses Woman That Was Breastfeeding In Her Car

Image credits: gelseymaree

You can watch the full video, which amassed more than 2.4 million views, right here

@gelseymaree I just ❤️ people #breastfeedingprobz ♬ original sound – Gelsey Maree

Viewers were appalled by the man’s behavior and expressed overwhelming support for Gelsey

Man Harasses Woman That Was Breastfeeding In Her Car

Man Harasses Woman That Was Breastfeeding In Her Car

Man Harasses Woman That Was Breastfeeding In Her Car

Man Harasses Woman That Was Breastfeeding In Her Car

Man Harasses Woman That Was Breastfeeding In Her Car

Man Harasses Woman That Was Breastfeeding In Her Car

Man Harasses Woman That Was Breastfeeding In Her Car

Man Harasses Woman That Was Breastfeeding In Her Car

Man Harasses Woman That Was Breastfeeding In Her Car

Man Harasses Woman That Was Breastfeeding In Her Car

Man Harasses Woman That Was Breastfeeding In Her Car

Man Harasses Woman That Was Breastfeeding In Her Car

Man Harasses Woman That Was Breastfeeding In Her Car

Man Harasses Woman That Was Breastfeeding In Her Car

Man Harasses Woman That Was Breastfeeding In Her Car

Man Harasses Woman That Was Breastfeeding In Her Car

Man Harasses Woman That Was Breastfeeding In Her Car

Man Harasses Woman That Was Breastfeeding In Her Car

Ieva Gailiūtė
Ieva Gailiūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ieva is a writer at Bored Panda who graduated in Scandinavian studies from Vilnius University. After learning the Swedish language and getting completely lost in the world of Scandinavian mythology, she figured out that translating and writing is what she's passionate about. When not writing, Ieva enjoys making jewelry, going on hikes, reading and drinking coffee.

Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

NopedOut
NopedOut
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

1. His kids were fine. 2. He saw her breasts, got horny, and wanted to be physically near for a closer look. 3. With typical male rage, he got aggressive with her, because she's in a physically confined space she can't escape. So he took advantage of that. 4. Men like this always bring up God. Not because he's actually afraid of God, but he sort of identifies as God. 5. Ladies, don't roll down your window and talk to these men. Just immediately get out your phones and call the police. They are getting up in your space to frighten you on purpose. You don't know how far they'll take it. 6. Men- leave women alone, please. If breastfeeding upsets you, take your a*s somewhere else. Babies need to be fed.

Mike Crow
Mike Crow
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It is the Puritan religious society. I have seen women freak out about breast feeding as well. I will never understand why people are so fearful of womens breasts.

RosieB
RosieB
Community Member
30 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If he's so afraid of God then we can assume he's a Christian. How does he think Mary fed Jesus. There are so many health and bonding benefits from breastfeeding. Edit: The point I'd started out to make was that I've seen many women breastfeed and they were very discreet it was like the baby was asleep.

Delaney Steele
Delaney Steele
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Her point about being able to do what she wants in her car is wrong (eg it would be an offence to have sex in your car in a public parking lot) but the real issue is that breast feeding isn't offensive and should be allowed. He should have taken the opportunity to explain to his kids about women's bodies and reinforce the fact that they're not created just for sexualisation!

3
0
1
1
