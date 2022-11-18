Man Harasses Woman That Was Breastfeeding In Her Car

Breastfeeding in public tends to spark fiery discussions online. But even though most of us would agree that there’s absolutely nothing wrong with moms providing life-sustaining nutrition to tiny babies wherever they happen to be, everyone still seems to have an opinion about it. Especially those who will never have to experience it themselves.
For Texas mom Gelsey Maree, a recent outing — which, let’s face it, is a huge undertaking in the first weeks of life with a newborn — turned into an especially stressful experience. In her now-viral video, she recorded an interaction with a stranger who spotted her breastfeeding her child inside her car in a parking garage and felt uncomfortable. In fact, he believed it was so inappropriate that he decided to knock on her window and harass her.
The man was obviously unaware that in Texas — as in all 50 states — breastfeeding mothers are protected by the law and are allowed to breastfeed in any public or private location. Yes, even if they do it a few steps from your own car. Scroll down to read about the disturbing encounter in full, as well as the reaction it received from viewers, and be sure to weigh in on the discussion in the comments.
Gelsey Maree recently went viral for sharing how a stranger harassed her and her baby for breastfeeding in her own car
Image credits: gelseymaree
The footage begins mid-confrontation, with the mom recording the man’s outburst
Image credits: gelseymaree
Image credits: gelseymaree
You can watch the full video, which amassed more than 2.4 million views, right here
@gelseymaree I just ❤️ people #breastfeedingprobz ♬ original sound – Gelsey Maree
1. His kids were fine. 2. He saw her breasts, got horny, and wanted to be physically near for a closer look. 3. With typical male rage, he got aggressive with her, because she's in a physically confined space she can't escape. So he took advantage of that. 4. Men like this always bring up God. Not because he's actually afraid of God, but he sort of identifies as God. 5. Ladies, don't roll down your window and talk to these men. Just immediately get out your phones and call the police. They are getting up in your space to frighten you on purpose. You don't know how far they'll take it. 6. Men- leave women alone, please. If breastfeeding upsets you, take your a*s somewhere else. Babies need to be fed.
It is the Puritan religious society. I have seen women freak out about breast feeding as well. I will never understand why people are so fearful of womens breasts.
If he's so afraid of God then we can assume he's a Christian. How does he think Mary fed Jesus. There are so many health and bonding benefits from breastfeeding. Edit: The point I'd started out to make was that I've seen many women breastfeed and they were very discreet it was like the baby was asleep.
Her point about being able to do what she wants in her car is wrong (eg it would be an offence to have sex in your car in a public parking lot) but the real issue is that breast feeding isn't offensive and should be allowed. He should have taken the opportunity to explain to his kids about women's bodies and reinforce the fact that they're not created just for sexualisation!
1. His kids were fine. 2. He saw her breasts, got horny, and wanted to be physically near for a closer look. 3. With typical male rage, he got aggressive with her, because she's in a physically confined space she can't escape. So he took advantage of that. 4. Men like this always bring up God. Not because he's actually afraid of God, but he sort of identifies as God. 5. Ladies, don't roll down your window and talk to these men. Just immediately get out your phones and call the police. They are getting up in your space to frighten you on purpose. You don't know how far they'll take it. 6. Men- leave women alone, please. If breastfeeding upsets you, take your a*s somewhere else. Babies need to be fed.
It is the Puritan religious society. I have seen women freak out about breast feeding as well. I will never understand why people are so fearful of womens breasts.
If he's so afraid of God then we can assume he's a Christian. How does he think Mary fed Jesus. There are so many health and bonding benefits from breastfeeding. Edit: The point I'd started out to make was that I've seen many women breastfeed and they were very discreet it was like the baby was asleep.
Her point about being able to do what she wants in her car is wrong (eg it would be an offence to have sex in your car in a public parking lot) but the real issue is that breast feeding isn't offensive and should be allowed. He should have taken the opportunity to explain to his kids about women's bodies and reinforce the fact that they're not created just for sexualisation!