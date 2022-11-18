Man Harasses Woman That Was Breastfeeding In Her Car

Breastfeeding in public tends to spark fiery discussions online. But even though most of us would agree that there’s absolutely nothing wrong with moms providing life-sustaining nutrition to tiny babies wherever they happen to be, everyone still seems to have an opinion about it. Especially those who will never have to experience it themselves.

For Texas mom Gelsey Maree, a recent outing — which, let’s face it, is a huge undertaking in the first weeks of life with a newborn — turned into an especially stressful experience. In her now-viral video, she recorded an interaction with a stranger who spotted her breastfeeding her child inside her car in a parking garage and felt uncomfortable. In fact, he believed it was so inappropriate that he decided to knock on her window and harass her.

The man was obviously unaware that in Texas — as in all 50 states — breastfeeding mothers are protected by the law and are allowed to breastfeed in any public or private location. Yes, even if they do it a few steps from your own car. Scroll down to read about the disturbing encounter in full, as well as the reaction it received from viewers, and be sure to weigh in on the discussion in the comments.

Gelsey Maree recently went viral for sharing how a stranger harassed her and her baby for breastfeeding in her own car

Image credits: gelseymaree

The footage begins mid-confrontation, with the mom recording the man’s outburst

Image credits: gelseymaree

Image credits: gelseymaree

You can watch the full video, which amassed more than 2.4 million views, right here

Viewers were appalled by the man’s behavior and expressed overwhelming support for Gelsey