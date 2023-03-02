“He Looked Extremely Shocked When I Told Him My Wage”: Auto Technician Convinces His Replacement To Quit In An Act Of Virtuous Revenge

Getting laid off can be a nightmare for any employee. Without doing anything wrong, you can suddenly find yourself hunting for a new job and stressed about how you’re going to pay rent. So if a company will be having layoffs, it’s crucial that they have a valid reason for it. But when one auto technician learned that he was being laid off only to be replaced by someone who accepted a lower wage, he decided to get petty revenge on his previous employer. Below, you’ll find the full story that the former tech recently shared on Reddit, as well as some of the responses from invested readers.

If a company is going to have layoffs, it’s important that they have a valid reason

Image credits: seventyfourimages (not the actual photo)

So when this auto technician realized he had been laid off only to be replaced, he jumped at the opportunity to get back at his former employer

Image credits: Ladanifer (not the actual photo)

Image credits: slavamishura (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Twistedpineracoon88

Layoffs can be a necessary evil when it comes to downsizing and reducing costs

Nobody ever wants to hear that they’re being laid off, but unfortunately, it does happen. It’s not exactly the same as being fired, as the reasoning behind it stems from issues on the business side rather than an employee’s performance, but the toll it takes on an individual can be equivalent. Some of the most common reasons for companies to have layoffs are to reduce costs, to eliminate staffing redundancies, a company’s relocation, and when there is a merger or a buyout. But as with anything else related to business, there are strict protocols bosses must follow, and it’s important for employees to know their rights when it comes to being laid off.

According to CNN Business, when plants close or there are mass layoffs, employees in the United States should be given at least 60 days notice, per the Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification (WARN) Act. “If a company lays you off abruptly, it may be found to have complied with the WARN Act so long as the effective date of your layoff is at least 60 days after the day you got notice that you’re being let go,” Jeanne Sahadi writes for CNN Business. “Technically you will remain on the company’s payroll and will continue to receive pay and benefits in the interim, and then any severance you’re given would kick in.”

Image credits: bluejeanimages (not the actual photo)

However, employers are not allowed to simultaneously lay off one employee and hire someone new into the same role

And when it comes to businesses simultaneously laying off employees and hiring new ones, employers need to make sure that they’re following the rules as well. Technically, a company can have layoffs happening at the same time that they’re making new hires, but not in the exact same roles. “You cannot lay off an employee in a specific position and then immediately fill that same position with a new hire,” Patrick Proctor writes for Business News Daily. “If that is the route you are looking to take, you cannot refer to that employee’s termination as a layoff. Doing so could open you up to wrongful termination lawsuits, which can be difficult to defend against.”

Having layoffs is never to be taken lightly by employers. They can negatively impact employee morale, as once they’ve begun, everyone else might be wondering if they’re next. And they might lead to higher turnover rates, decreased employee and customer loyalty, emotional distress and increased work being shuffled around to existing employees. Conversations about layoffs must be carefully navigated with compassion and care, Taylor Soper writes for GeekWire.

“Each step of the layoff process should be done in a thoughtful way, including how the news is communicated to both those affected and those who are not,” she says. “Doing so can pay dividends — those leaving the company may continue to champion the brand if they are treated well on the way out, while employees that remain can feel more comfortable about the road ahead — and as a result, perform at a higher level.”

There are also more compassionate alternatives that employers can consider before resorting to layoffs

So when bosses want to avoid layoffs at all costs, there are some alternatives they might want to consider. Lowering wages will never be a popular option, but it does allow employees to keep some of their power, having the option to stay in their current position or start searching for a new job without experiencing the panic and urgency of being laid off. Companies can also cut back on extras, finding new ways to eliminate costs without taking away roles completely. Depending on the company, it may also be possible to offer more work from home days or move to a completely remote setup to avoid paying for an office. And if employees are interested in taking more unpaid time off, employers can also start making Fridays optional or allowing workers to request more vacation days.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this expert act of virtuous revenge in the comments below, pandas. We sincerely hope you’ve never been laid off yourself, but if you have, feel free to share any advice on the topic as well. Then, if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article discussing petty revenge in the workplace, look no further than right here.

Image credits: fxquadro (not the actual photo)

Readers have applauded the auto tech for his act of virtuous revenge, with some even sharing their own similar experiences