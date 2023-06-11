“Am I The Jerk For Reporting My Friend To His Work And Getting Him Fired Because He Refused To Give My Books Back?”

Stealing is wrong. Let’s say it again so that everyone, even the folks sitting in the back row hear it: stealing is wrong! Especially when it comes to people’s prized collections. It’s common sense not to touch others’ belongings without asking. Then again, common sense isn’t all that common, we find.

Redditor u/TasteSpiritual5392 recently went viral on the AITA online community after sharing how she got a friend of hers fired from his job at the bookstore. The man had stolen signed books from her collection and refused to give them back. Read on for the full story and to see how the internet reacted to this dastardly example of dreary villainy. Bored Panda has reached out to u/TasteSpiritual5392 and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

Most people know not to take people’s stuff without asking for permission. Alas, some sneaky individuals do just that

Image credits: Zachary Ferguson (not the actual photo)

One woman turned to the internet for advice after sharing how she responded to a friend who turned out to be a book thief

Image credits: James (not the actual photo)

Image credits: TasteSpiritual5392

How a person treats you and your belongings says a lot about how much (or little!) respect they have for you

We’re not going to lie, dear Pandas, the very thought of someone putting their grubby mitts on our beloved books and sneaking them out of their sanctuary (read: our bookcase) sends chills down our spines. You. Simply. Do. Not. Do. That!

The OP shared how she called the police to report the theft of her books and then even contacted her friend’s workplace to inform them of the situation. She only did this after she repeatedly asked for her books back.

It’s unclear why her pal refused. Though a few redditors had some interesting theories. Some of them believe that he was actually trying to get them appraised so he could sell them and get rich. It’s probably best to cut off all ties with someone if they do that. Though we always believe that any friendship can be saved… so long as the side that’s wrong is willing to apologize and change their behavior.

We’ve covered on Bored Panda before just how big of a difference there is between true and false friends. The former support us in our time of need and celebrate our successes with us. While the latter get jealous of our accomplishments and are nowhere to be found when we legitimately need a helping hand.

Real friends allow us to be our authentic selves around them because that relationship is built on a foundation of mutual trust and respect. Fake friends take what they can get and give very little in return. One way to see who’s who is to ask for a favor from time to time. A real friend will do their best to aid you while a fake one won’t want anything to do with it—they’ll always come up with an excuse to avoid ‘wasting’ their time. But hey, if you’re throwing a party, they’ll be there with a huge grin on their face.

Another red flag is if someone constantly talks about you behind their back. Passive-aggressive behavior and excessive gossiping are the antitheses to trust and respect. If you have an issue with someone, you should have the courage to talk to them about it, face to face.

Image credits: Priscilla Du Preez (not the actual photo)

Before you confront the thief, make sure that you’ve got the evidence to back up your accusations

How you confront the thief will depend on your relationship, as well as your hopes for the future. For instance, if you think there’s even a small chance that you’ll remain pals (though certainly not BFFs until they regain your trust), try to be a bit more diplomatic. Avoid being overly aggressive or sounding as though you’re accusing them. And please, for the love of God, be sure that they’re the thief before claiming that they are. Make sure that you’ve got your evidence in order.

Explain the situation to them, be open to hearing out their side of things (genuinely try to listen, even if you did nothing wrong), and then draw some healthy boundaries on what your relationship will look like from now on. Try to get on the same page and then… move on. Once you’ve got your possessions back, try not to cling to any negative feelings. The situation’s been solved, don’t drown in your own anger and resentment because it’s far from great for your emotional and mental well-being.

If the friendship looks like it’s over or your pal doesn’t seem to be responding to your good will, it’s time to get some third parties involved. You could, for example, ask a mutual friend to get your belongings back. Invite them to meet up in a group and subtly broach the topic. A bit of social pressure might embarrass them enough to come to their senses.

But if that doesn’t work, seriously consider speaking to the authorities or, in the worst-case scenario, talking to a lawyer about suing them. This will, of course, depend on what was stolen, how valuable the items were, and how (un)willing you are to get the judicial system involved.

Image credits: LinkedIn Sales Solutions (not the actual photo)

The internet massively showed their support for the woman. Here’s what they thought about the drama

A few folks had some practical advice for the author of the post