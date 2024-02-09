ADVERTISEMENT

Accidents can strike at any moment, which is why some people like to be prepared for any scenario. Whether it’s a hurricane, a fire, or a relationship crisis, it’s a good idea to have a “go bag” that you can quickly grab in a hurry. Such kits usually contain essentials such as water, food, clothing, ID, first aid supplies, and cash.

Redditor Sadhusbandry’s wife was one of those people who kept it just in case something happened. But when her husband found it, he became very defensive and accused her of distrusting him. Without any faith left in their relationship, he didn’t see it continuing.

It’s a great idea to have a “go bag” in case of emergency

Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels (not the actual photo)

But when this husband found it in his home, it led to him wanting a divorce

Image credits: Andrew Neel / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: anon

Having a “go bag” can save a person’s life

Those who have heard about the concept of a “go bag” might be aware that it’s not only packed in case of natural disasters or accidents but can be an important safety precaution in abusive relationships. Of course, most people don’t expect to end up in one. However, it can be tricky to avoid it, as violent individuals tend to be on their best behavior at the beginning of a relationship.

Unfortunately, occurrences of violence in relationships are more common than some might think. On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by their partner in the US.

This equates to more than 10 million women and men a year.

A person with a history of such relationships might also feel the need to keep a “go bag” even though they have moved on and currently have a healthy bond with their significant other.

A team of husband and wife, Charley and Tracy Vega, are experts in violence prevention and survival, and they made it their mission to educate people when to grab a bag and go. They run a self-defensive workshop, “Simple Self Defense for Women,” where they make safety easy by teaching people to escape an attack instead of staying and fighting.

The Vegas say those in abusive relationships need to be prepared in advance and keep this type of bag packed. The contents of it may mean the difference between life and death. The starting line is to gather important paperwork, like a copy of an ID, passport, Social Security card, driver’s license – anything that shows where you’re currently living.

There is more to packing a “go bag” than meets the eye

They also recommend leaving personal cell phones behind and keeping a prepaid disposable one in the bag, as they are more difficult to track. Having cash on hand can help in case they need to go to a hotel or get a taxi. In addition, it’s also a good idea to include a spare key to the car and the house and keep essentials for the family in there.

The Vegas suggest that another smart thing to do is to pack some of the abuser’s things inside. In case they discover it, you can call it an emergency kit for natural disasters. But if it’s possible to leave it to someone you trust – that would be the safest option.

Ellen Siler, the CEO of Hubbard House, a shelter for victims of domestic abuse, urges people to leave copies of some of the things outside the home. If they are taken by a violent partner and those documents were your only ones, you’re back to square one.

The Vagas also note that women should be aware of “tracker apps” installed on their phones without their consent. Which just adds another reason to leave it behind.

