“I Recently Found Out That My Older Sister Is Actually My Biological Mother”: Guy Shares Crazy Story

This 19-year-old man turned to one Reddit community after the entire world as he knew it felt like it was collapsing.

In an unexpected course of events, the young man discovered that his older sister Rose, with whom he grew up in an adoptive family, was not who he believed she was.

It all started when one day, “my friend offered me to take a DNA test to find some information about my heritage, since my sister wouldn’t speak of them much.” Among some interesting things the author discovered was the fact that he had an aunt with whom he agreed to meet.

When the two met up, the missing dots began connecting.

This 19-year-old is at a total loss after discovering his older sister was not who he thought she was



Image credits: Christian Erfurt (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Mufid Majnun (not the actual photo)

The 19-year-old later added this quick update

In a second edit, the author clarified some information about the whole situation

Image credits: Priscilla Du Preez (not the actual photo)

The author later added this update

Image source: MyLifeAreABrokenMess

And this is what people had to comment about this whole story

Some people questioned the credibility of the story