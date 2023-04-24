Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“I Recently Found Out That My Older Sister Is Actually My Biological Mother”: Guy Shares Crazy Story
33points
Parenting, Relationships5 hours ago

“I Recently Found Out That My Older Sister Is Actually My Biological Mother”: Guy Shares Crazy Story

Liucija Adomaite and
Kotryna Brašiškytė

This 19-year-old man turned to one Reddit community after the entire world as he knew it felt like it was collapsing.

In an unexpected course of events, the young man discovered that his older sister Rose, with whom he grew up in an adoptive family, was not who he believed she was.

It all started when one day, “my friend offered me to take a DNA test to find some information about my heritage, since my sister wouldn’t speak of them much.” Among some interesting things the author discovered was the fact that he had an aunt with whom he agreed to meet.

When the two met up, the missing dots began connecting.

Image credits: Christian Erfurt (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Mufid Majnun (not the actual photo)

The 19-year-old later added this quick update

In a second edit, the author clarified some information about the whole situation

Image credits: Priscilla Du Preez (not the actual photo)

The author later added this update

Image source: MyLifeAreABrokenMess

And this is what people had to comment about this whole story

Some people questioned the credibility of the story

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Read more »
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Parenting
Homepage
Trending
Parenting
Homepage
Next in Parenting
Popular on Bored Panda
Add your comment
POST
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She did the wrong thing for the right reason at a very young age. She has had to make every choice one that gave her and her son a viable future, together. I feel for her deeply I wonder if she understands how brave she is. Lying at 14 when consequences seem like a surreal and vague thing is not hard to understand but then she had to live that lie and never claim her son in the way she likely wished she could. She had to weigh up the cost of been honest versus the security they had and she had her parents attitude to her pregnancy dancing around inside her head while she was figuring it all out. Glad it worked out and god bless the adoptive parents.

1
1point
reply
POST
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She did the wrong thing for the right reason at a very young age. She has had to make every choice one that gave her and her son a viable future, together. I feel for her deeply I wonder if she understands how brave she is. Lying at 14 when consequences seem like a surreal and vague thing is not hard to understand but then she had to live that lie and never claim her son in the way she likely wished she could. She had to weigh up the cost of been honest versus the security they had and she had her parents attitude to her pregnancy dancing around inside her head while she was figuring it all out. Glad it worked out and god bless the adoptive parents.

1
1point
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda