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Expert Issues Warning After Man Reveals Result Of Eating 224 Eggs In A Single Week
Man in a fur hat eating, revealing he ate 224 eggs in a week, prompting an expert warning about health results.
Food, Lifestyle

Expert Issues Warning After Man Reveals Result Of Eating 224 Eggs In A Single Week

Interview With Expert
binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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In today’s episode of “just because you can, doesn’t mean you should,” a man ate over 30 eggs a day for a week and filmed the results for the world to see.

Hoping to hit his protein goals, the young man undertook an experiment that left the internet baffled: eating 224 eggs in a week.

Experts have weighed in on why this kind of an exclusion diet might not be the best idea in the long run.

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    Highlights
    • A man hoping to hit his protein goals undertook an extreme experiment: eating 224 eggs in a week.
    • “I ate 224 eggs this week to test if eggs are ‘bad’ and I can confidently say… eat more eggs,” read the text in his video.
    • Experts have weighed in on why this kind of an exclusion diet might not be the best idea in the long run.

    A man hoping to hit his protein goals undertook an extreme experiment: eating 224 eggs in a week

    A fit man encourages eating more eggs, highlighting the result of eating 224 eggs.

    Image credits: MrFoodies / X

    In a now-viral video that has racked up millions of views online, the young man documented his entire process of consuming 224 eggs across multiple meals in seven days.

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    “I ate 224 eggs this week to test if eggs are ‘bad’ and I can confidently say… eat more eggs,” read the text in his video.

    The video concluded with the man flaunting his physique to the camera.

    A man wearing a fur hat eats eggs, after consuming 224 eggs in a single week.

    Image credits: MrFoodies / X

    A social media comment expresses concern, warning about the result of eating 224 eggs and high cholesterol.

    Image credits: RoseOfSeraph

    Viewers were stunned to see the man powering through his egg-heavy meals, saying, “The cholesterol is so loud rn.”

    “Bro gonna be releasing some bombastic level of farts,” one said, while another wrote, “Do a blood test bro, that proves nothing.”

    “His cholesterol said goodbye but his abs said hello,” one said.

    “I ate 224 eggs this week to test if eggs are ‘bad’ and I can confidently say… eat more eggs,” read the text in the viral video

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    A man with a fur hat sits outdoors with a large platter of deviled eggs, showcasing the result of eating 224 eggs.

    Image credits: MrFoodies / X

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    A social media comment humorously warns about the result of eating 224 eggs in a single week.

    Image credits: pattybuns

    While eggs are often hailed as a high-protein superfood, nutrition experts say there’s a big difference between including them in your diet and making them your entire personality. Because “people need a balanced diet,” Dr. Norman Temple, who runs nutrition courses at Athabasca University, told Bored Panda.

    “For example, oranges are a healthy food, but eating them to the exclusion of all other foods is far from healthy. For starters, it will lead to nutrient deficiencies, such as a lack of sodium, vitamin B12, and unsaturated fats,” he continued.

    A man wearing a fur hat eating 224 eggs cooked sunny side up on two wooden boards, as a result of a challenge.

    Image credits: MrFoodies / X

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    Temple explained that it’s no different with eggs. While they do contain essential nutrients, they’re not a complete solution.

    “A careful evaluation of the composition of eggs will reveal a low level of some nutrients,” said the expert, whose research interests include diet in relation to the diseases of lifestyle, such as heart disease.

    “It will also give the body an enormous intake of protein and cholesterol,” he continued. “There is good evidence that people who eat eggs regularly (say 2 a day) do not suffer from any health problems as a result. But 30 a day is completely different.”

    Experts say eggs are healthy, but not in such extreme, single-food diets

    A man wearing a fur hat eating a large omelet with vegetables, testing the result of eating 224 eggs.

    Image credits: MrFoodies / X

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    Another expert jokingly pointed out that the man in the viral video couldn’t compare to the fictional egg-loving icon from Beauty and the Beast, Gaston, who bragged about eating four dozen eggs every day.

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    “When Gaston from Beauty and the Beast was ‘a lad, he ate 4 dozen eggs every morning to help him get large.’” On the other hand, “this lightweight [man from the video] is at a measly 32 eggs per day, not even 3 dozen,” Dr. C. Michael White, the co-director of the Health Outcomes, Policy, and Evidence Synthesis (HOPES) research group, told Bored Panda.

    A man wearing a fur hat eating a slice of a large egg quiche, showing the result of eating 224 eggs.

    Image credits: MrFoodies / X

    White, the Head and Distinguished Professor at the Department of Pharmacy Practice, University of Connecticut, pointed out that eggs do come with some impressive benefits.

    They contain all 9 essential amino acids and provide vitamin B12, vitamin D, selenium, and choline, all of which are required for a healthy body. Eggs are also low in both saturated and trans fats, which are bad for the heart.

    Moreover, eggs also don’t carry the same risks as some processed protein sources.

    Eating only eggs can lead to nutrient deficiencies and digestive issues

    A man wearing a fur hat eating scrambled eggs from a bowl with a wooden spoon, testing the result of eating 224 eggs.

    Image credits: MrFoodies / X

    “Recently, an investigation into protein powders revealed that several of them, especially those using pea protein, were high in heavy metals,” White said.

    “Luckily, eggs are very low in heavy metals, even when consumed in high amounts,” he continued. “So, eggs are a wonderful high-protein food to add as part of a balanced diet, and when mixed with exercise, can help to build muscle.”

    Despite all the many benefits of consuming eggs, more isn’t always better in this case.

    White said consuming 224 eggs in a week wouldn’t help an individual maintain a balanced diet.

    “An active male in his late teens or early twenties needs about 2,200 to 3,200 calories (call Kcal) per day and 90 to 140 g of protein per day,” the expert pointed out.

    “This many eggs would deliver 2,300 Kcal and 192 g protein per day which is too much to achieve a balanced diet,” he added.

    “If ‘egg dude’ does this exclusion diet for too long, he would be bloated and constipated,” an expert said

    A shirtless man with a toned physique standing, showing the positive result of eating 224 eggs in a single week.

    Image credits: MrFoodies / X

    Tweet questioning proof after man ate 224 eggs in a week

    Image credits: checkinreallife

    So even though eggs are great, they are just not 224-eggs-a-week level great, because they simply wouldn’t provide the fiber and other vitamins and minerals needed for healthy living.

    “Fiber (especially soluble fiber) is needed to clean out the intestines, prevent colon cancer, feel full, stop constipation, and nourish the good microorganisms living in the intestinal microbiome,” White said.

    Stacked cracked eggshells in egg carton with whole eggs nearby

    Image credits: KateCox / Pixabay

    “As generations of sailors learned the hard way, if you go too long without vitamin C, you will start spontaneously bleeding. Additionally, heme foods like red meat have lots of easily absorbed iron, but the iron in plants and eggs needs vitamin C to get absorbed into the body.”

    Hence, if the content creator continued eating 224 eggs in a week, he would start seeing some very unpleasant effects.

    The Bottom line: no single food can replace a balanced diet, not even eggs 

    Mini fried eggs cooking on stovetop in pan

    Image credits: BuyMeACoffee / Pixabay

    “If ‘egg dude’ does this exclusion diet for too long, he would be bloated and constipated, pale and lethargic, bleeding from his swollen gums, and would have nasty sulfur burps. Hm, no wonder Gaston was so cranky and that Belle was not attracted to him,” White said.

    For some people, eggs immediately trigger one thought: cholesterol.

    But modern research no longer portrays eggs as the cholesterol-inducing villains they were once painted to be.

    Person jogging outdoors on sunny day

    Image credits: Fotorech / Pixabay

    “In the 1980s and 1990s, people were concerned about dietary cholesterol, under the mistaken notion that it was a heart risk factor,” White said.

    “This is because most people who were eating high cholesterol diets also had high intake of saturated and trans fats (bacon and processed meats, red meat, butter),” he continued. “However, we have now learned that foods high in cholesterol but low in saturated and trans fats (like eggs and shellfish) are not a major risk for heart disease and stroke.”

    Two plates with assorted healthy foods and bowls of spices and salt

    Image credits: Vanessa Loring / Pexels

    The bottom line is that there is no exclusion diet out there that could provide all the many macronutrients and micronutrients people need to live a healthy, full life.

    “If you do it for a few days, it is usually not a problem. When done over a longer period, serious deficiencies can arise. The idea is to eat a variety of vegetables and fruits and whole food sources of protein and fats to assure that you are getting what you need,” White concluded.

    “One fart and it’s game over,” read one comment online 

    A social media post with a user replying to MrFoodies, discussing the result of eating 224 eggs.

    Image credits: amalgamatomaton

    A social media post from Michael Moneybaggs Vick, replying to MrFoodies about eating 224 eggs.

    Image credits: Christian_607

    A social media post by the Boss, replying to MrFoodies and commenting on the physique result of eating 224 eggs.

    Image credits: headphone123415

    A social media post replying to MrFoodies, mentioning protein content after eating 224 eggs.

    Image credits: Coolnftstore11

    A social media post from Lamar replying to MrFoodies, commenting on the result of eating 224 eggs.

    Image credits: GreyBlu3

    Man revealing result of eating 224 eggs: A tweet saying, You know hes taking a s*** every 30 minutes.

    Image credits: chadlifeman

    Man revealing result of eating 224 eggs: A tweet stating, One fart and its game over.

    Image credits: VexidSky

    Man revealing result of eating 224 eggs: A tweet suggesting, One fart will effect the whole country.

    Image credits: 46_cxx

    Man revealing result of eating 224 eggs: A tweet with the phrase, Professional Toilet Clogger.

    Image credits: AVG_PX

    Man revealing result of eating 224 eggs: A tweet describing, Chemical explosion fart.

    Image credits: jayiscoollllll

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    Ervin Conn
    Ervin Conn
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    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A before and after cholesterol test would have been interesting.

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    Ervin Conn
    Ervin Conn
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A before and after cholesterol test would have been interesting.

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