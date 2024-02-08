This Man Shared A Video Where He Hangs Excess Cat Hair For Birds To Use For Nests, And People Love The Idea

ADVERTISEMENT

Casper and Teddie are two beautiful Persian cats from England. They are very successful on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok, and it’s not hard to see why. They are absolutely adorable!

One video in particular piqued people’s interest, garnering over 1.2 million likes on Instagram alone. In the video, Dave, Teddie and Casper’s human father, is seen hanging a basket of their excess hair for the birds, so that they can use the fur to build their nests. Birds are known for gathering animal hair since it makes a soft, warm cushioning for eggs and baby birds.

So, without further ado, let’s hop into the post and take a look at the end of what people had to say about their video.

More info: tiktok.com | Instagram

Meet two majestic Persian cats: Teddie, a ginger, and Casper, a white cat, who donated their fur for the birds

Share icon

Image credits: teddieandcasper

Teddie and Casper live with their human parents – Gill and Dave

Share icon

Image credits: teddieandcasper

Share icon

Image credits: teddieandcasper

Share icon

Image credits: teddieandcasper

In 2016, the owners decided to share their cats’ antics with the world through Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: teddieandcasper

Share icon

Image credits: teddieandcasper

Share icon

Image credits: teddieandcasper

The fluffy cat content was well received, and their account now has over 248K followers

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: teddieandcasper

Share icon

Image credits: teddieandcasper

Share icon

Image credits: teddieandcasper

Recently, after deshedding the cats, a video where Dave is seen hanging a basket of cats’ hair for birds to use in building their nests went viral

Share icon

Image credits: teddieandcasper

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: teddieandcasper

The birds loved it, and so did the people on the internet. Here is what they had to say

Share icon

Image credits: savingdolls

Share icon

Image credits: kay_camelia

Share icon

Image credits: my_girl_monique

Share icon

Image credits: laurenfaulkner_

Share icon

Image credits: alextheplantnurse