This Man Shared A Video Where He Hangs Excess Cat Hair For Birds To Use For Nests, And People Love The Idea
Casper and Teddie are two beautiful Persian cats from England. They are very successful on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok, and it’s not hard to see why. They are absolutely adorable!
One video in particular piqued people’s interest, garnering over 1.2 million likes on Instagram alone. In the video, Dave, Teddie and Casper’s human father, is seen hanging a basket of their excess hair for the birds, so that they can use the fur to build their nests. Birds are known for gathering animal hair since it makes a soft, warm cushioning for eggs and baby birds.
So, without further ado, let’s hop into the post and take a look at the end of what people had to say about their video.
Meet two majestic Persian cats: Teddie, a ginger, and Casper, a white cat, who donated their fur for the birds
Image credits: teddieandcasper
Teddie and Casper live with their human parents – Gill and Dave
Image credits: teddieandcasper
Image credits: teddieandcasper
Image credits: teddieandcasper
In 2016, the owners decided to share their cats’ antics with the world through Instagram
Image credits: teddieandcasper
Image credits: teddieandcasper
Image credits: teddieandcasper
The fluffy cat content was well received, and their account now has over 248K followers
Image credits: teddieandcasper
Image credits: teddieandcasper
Image credits: teddieandcasper
Recently, after deshedding the cats, a video where Dave is seen hanging a basket of cats’ hair for birds to use in building their nests went viral
Image credits: teddieandcasper
Image credits: teddieandcasper
The birds loved it, and so did the people on the internet. Here is what they had to say
