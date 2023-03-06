Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Guy Wears A Wedding Dress To A Friend’s Engagement Party, Learns It’s The Actual Wedding Once It Starts
34points
Occasions, Relationships3 hours ago

Guy Wears A Wedding Dress To A Friend's Engagement Party, Learns It's The Actual Wedding Once It Starts

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Gabija Palšytė

Weddings can be a minefield of social etiquette. You need quite a bit of experience to deliver everything that’s expected from the perfect guest.

But even a hundred ceremonies couldn’t have prepared cosplayer and Reddit user DanWantsDeath for what he experienced on his friend’s big day.

The woman and her fiancé invited people to an “engagement party” and once it started, the couple revealed that it was actually their wedding. And it may have worked. If DanWantsDeath wasn’t dressed as the Corpse Bride.

This cosplayer decided to attend his friend’s engagement party in a wedding dress

Image credits: hidylle (not the actual photo)

But once it started, he learned that it was the actual ceremony

Image credits: Warner Bros

Image credits: Daniel Frese (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Christina A. Meador (not the actual photo)

Image credits: DanWantsDeath

As his story went viral, the guy explained that pretty much everyone was dressed in funny and silly costumes

He added that some of the attendees were confused to see a man wearing a dress

And that his friend is still angry with him

At least people who read the cosplayer’s post have been really supportive of him

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Gabija Palšytė
Gabija Palšytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

sturmwesen
sturmwesen
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

NTA. Still I think going as a "bride" to a costume engagement party is not the most sensible thing. It might take the focus and attention away from the couple to the "joke" (or absurdity... I am missing the right word here)

0
0points
