Guy Wears A Wedding Dress To A Friend’s Engagement Party, Learns It’s The Actual Wedding Once It Starts

Weddings can be a minefield of social etiquette. You need quite a bit of experience to deliver everything that’s expected from the perfect guest.

But even a hundred ceremonies couldn’t have prepared cosplayer and Reddit user DanWantsDeath for what he experienced on his friend’s big day.

The woman and her fiancé invited people to an “engagement party” and once it started, the couple revealed that it was actually their wedding. And it may have worked. If DanWantsDeath wasn’t dressed as the Corpse Bride.

This cosplayer decided to attend his friend’s engagement party in a wedding dress

Image credits: hidylle (not the actual photo)

But once it started, he learned that it was the actual ceremony

Image credits: Warner Bros

Image credits: Daniel Frese (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Christina A. Meador (not the actual photo)

Image credits: DanWantsDeath

As his story went viral, the guy explained that pretty much everyone was dressed in funny and silly costumes

He added that some of the attendees were confused to see a man wearing a dress

And that his friend is still angry with him

At least people who read the cosplayer’s post have been really supportive of him