“He Dropped The Bag, Calling Me Disgusting”: Immature Boyfriend Flips Out When He Finds His Girlfriend’s Pads In His Trash

Growing up, most people were often not aware of other genders’ biology beyond some very vague generalizations. But part of being an adult is understanding more about the world around you, particularly if you are living with a person from another gender.

So one woman was surprised when her new boyfriend absolutely flipped out when he learned that she had disposed of her used pads in his trash. Setting aside the question of what else she was supposed to do with them, his reaction was so visceral that she turned to the internet for advice. Unsurprisingly, most people saw this as a huge red flag and recommended that she change boyfriends after changing her pads.

Changing pads or other sanitary products is a pretty normal and even optimal part of women’s hygiene

So OP was pretty confused when her boyfriend was absolutely shocked when he found her pads in the trash

The woman gave some follow-up thoughts on the NTA verdict

Commenters very explicitly told OP to dump her boyfriend and that she was absolutely not at fault