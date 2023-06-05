“He Dropped The Bag, Calling Me Disgusting”: Immature Boyfriend Flips Out When He Finds His Girlfriend’s Pads In His Trash
Growing up, most people were often not aware of other genders’ biology beyond some very vague generalizations. But part of being an adult is understanding more about the world around you, particularly if you are living with a person from another gender.
So one woman was surprised when her new boyfriend absolutely flipped out when he learned that she had disposed of her used pads in his trash. Setting aside the question of what else she was supposed to do with them, his reaction was so visceral that she turned to the internet for advice. Unsurprisingly, most people saw this as a huge red flag and recommended that she change boyfriends after changing her pads.
Changing pads or other sanitary products is a pretty normal and even optimal part of women’s hygiene
Image credits: Sora Shimazaki (not the actual photo)
So OP was pretty confused when her boyfriend was absolutely shocked when he found her pads in the trash
Image credits: nd3000 (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Sora Shimazaki (not the actual photo)
Image credits: ThrowAway568931
She needs to run and fast, he is demeaning her for dealing responsibly with a normal human function. The fact he finds period blood disgusting means he finds some integral to her as a living being disgusting. If it was on the toilet seat or other and not cleaned up OK, even we women find that disgusting but it was sealed and properly disposed of fgs.
She needs to run and fast, he is demeaning her for dealing responsibly with a normal human function. The fact he finds period blood disgusting means he finds some integral to her as a living being disgusting. If it was on the toilet seat or other and not cleaned up OK, even we women find that disgusting but it was sealed and properly disposed of fgs.