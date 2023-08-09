Wife Cuts Out Husband’s Son From Their Wedding Photos, So He Cancels The Honeymoon And Goes Home

A marriage is a union between more than just two people. It binds together their relatives as well. So when Reddit user JeffJeffery02 noticed what he interpreted as a sign of his wife trying to exclude one-if-not-the closest person to him, the man was furious.

In a post on the subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk?]’, he explained that during their honeymoon, he noticed his son (who he had with his previous partner) was cut out from many of the wedding photos. The man shared this with his wife, and she told him that it was her idea.

