Wife Cuts Out Husband’s Son From Their Wedding Photos, So He Cancels The Honeymoon And Goes Home
Relationships

Wife Cuts Out Husband’s Son From Their Wedding Photos, So He Cancels The Honeymoon And Goes Home

Dominyka and
Rokas Laurinavičius

A marriage is a union between more than just two people. It binds together their relatives as well. So when Reddit user JeffJeffery02 noticed what he interpreted as a sign of his wife trying to exclude one-if-not-the closest person to him, the man was furious.

In a post on the subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk?]’, he explained that during their honeymoon, he noticed his son (who he had with his previous partner) was cut out from many of the wedding photos. The man shared this with his wife, and she told him that it was her idea.

When this man saw his wedding photos, he couldn’t believe that his son was cut out from many of them

Image credits: Leo Foureaux (not the actual image)

However, when he brought this up with his wife, he learned that it was actually her idea

Image credits: Orhan Pergel (not the actual image)

Image credits: Liza Summer (not the actual image)

Image credits: JeffJeffery02

Some people wanted the original poster (OP) to share more details

And while many thought he did nothing wrong here

Others believed he overreacted

Dominyka
Dominyka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Dominyka is a Photo Editor at BoredPanda. She graduated from BA in Fashion design and has a specialty in photography. After all her studies, she decided to focus on the graphic design field. Her strengths are an illustration, photo editing, photo manipulation and poster design. In her free time, she loves to paint on canvas or take pictures with her camera.

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

xolitaire
xolitaire
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I agree with the comments, this reeks of "buttering up the son to get to the father". Read it again and pay attention to OP's description of the wife's "love" for her stepson. ALL of the things he lists are connected to money or spending money on the son. She didn't really "do" anything to earn his love, she threw money at him. I'm sorry to say this, but "Natalie" will most likely not care a lot about OP's son now that they are legally married.

