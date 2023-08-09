Wife Cuts Out Husband’s Son From Their Wedding Photos, So He Cancels The Honeymoon And Goes Home
A marriage is a union between more than just two people. It binds together their relatives as well. So when Reddit user JeffJeffery02 noticed what he interpreted as a sign of his wife trying to exclude one-if-not-the closest person to him, the man was furious.
In a post on the subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk?]’, he explained that during their honeymoon, he noticed his son (who he had with his previous partner) was cut out from many of the wedding photos. The man shared this with his wife, and she told him that it was her idea.
When this man saw his wedding photos, he couldn’t believe that his son was cut out from many of them
However, when he brought this up with his wife, he learned that it was actually her idea
I agree with the comments, this reeks of "buttering up the son to get to the father". Read it again and pay attention to OP's description of the wife's "love" for her stepson. ALL of the things he lists are connected to money or spending money on the son. She didn't really "do" anything to earn his love, she threw money at him. I'm sorry to say this, but "Natalie" will most likely not care a lot about OP's son now that they are legally married.
