Modern delivery services are a sort of marvel, allowing tens of thousands to get items from the comfort of their own homes. But this comes with the wildcard element of not being able to see what you get before it arrives on your doorstep. 

TikToker Lowmariam shared her frustration with a male Instacart shopper who made some pretty questionable substitutions. Soon, other netizens were all sharing their own tales of weird decisions, obvious mistakes, and unhinged shoppers. So get comfortable, perhaps order some snacks, and be sure to upvote your favorite stories. 

#1

Male-Instacart-Shopper-Fails

lowmariam Report

#2

Male-Instacart-Shopper-Fails

lowmariam Report

First and foremost, if you are a little confused by the terminology here, an Instacart shopper is simply a delivery person who is sent a list (made by the client) and picks up the items from a store. Obviously, what’s in stock will differ from what might be shown online, so the “shoppers” are often left to make judgment calls on replacements. 

So while the idea of a “personal shopper” might sound luxurious, the reality, as shown in the TikTok clip above, is that you might end up getting what is more akin to a mystery box than your grocery list. And for some reason, male Instacart shoppers are notorious for making truly bizarre calls when some item isn’t available. 
#3

Male-Instacart-Shopper-Fails

lowmariam Report

#4

Male-Instacart-Shopper-Fails

lowmariam Report

#5

Male-Instacart-Shopper-Fails

lowmariam Report

If some of these examples don’t seem too horrible, just imagine how badly it might go if we introduce alcohol to the mix. In 27 states, as well as Washington D.C. and parts of Canada, Instacart users can order alcohol through the service. Given the leeway that the shoppers seem to have, one can see a simple, game night order of a few beers turning into a bottle of Tequila. 

#6

Male-Instacart-Shopper-Fails

lowmariam Report

#7

Male-Instacart-Shopper-Fails

lowmariam Report

#8

Male-Instacart-Shopper-Fails

lowmariam Report

TotallyNOTaFox
TotallyNOTaFox
TotallyNOTaFox
Community Member
14 hours ago

I don't think the extra fibre will solve the lactose problem at all

Of course, Instacart isn’t exactly known for treating its workers particularly well, so perhaps they don’t really have any incentive to try too hard. In 2017, Instacart shoppers protested, alleging that on some days, their effective wage would be around $1 an hour. One doesn’t exactly have to be an economist to understand that this is not even on the same continent as a livable wage. 
#9

Male-Instacart-Shopper-Fails

lowmariam Report

#10

Male-Instacart-Shopper-Fails

lowmariam Report

#11

Male-Instacart-Shopper-Fails

lowmariam Report

Harley
Harley
Harley
Community Member
12 hours ago

C is for cookie that's good enough for me. Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom.

The company has also withheld tips, which it blamed on a software bug, and charged customers unexpected and unexplained service fees. So if you were paid below minimum wage and a company stole your tip, would you truly really take your time to find the perfect replacement for a kiwi, or would you grab another sour fruit and move on with your life? 

#12

Male-Instacart-Shopper-Fails

lowmariam Report

#13

Male-Instacart-Shopper-Fails

lowmariam Report

shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
18 hours ago

I don't think I want to know the logic behind substituting tampons for tomatoes. Alliteration?

#14

Male-Instacart-Shopper-Fails

lowmariam Report

While many of us really started using delivery services during COVID-19 lockdowns, Instacart was already going strong (as far as corporate profits were concerned) well before that. Covid did push the company to hire around 300,000 more workers, as people, naturally, needed groceries, and often didn’t want to go out to get them. 
#15

Male-Instacart-Shopper-Fails

lowmariam Report

#16

Male-Instacart-Shopper-Fails

lowmariam Report

#17

Male-Instacart-Shopper-Fails

lowmariam Report

These days, Instacart does allow users to “book” grocery lists up to five days in advance, which, in theory, should help avoid cases where the shopper is making last-minute substitutions that throw an entire recipe out of whack. For example, cooking a risotto without the right kind of rice is a fool's errand. 

#18

Male-Instacart-Shopper-Fails

lowmariam Report

#19

Male-Instacart-Shopper-Fails

lowmariam Report

KB
KB
KB
Community Member
14 hours ago

Leonardo DaVinci used to draw the items on his shopping list because his servants couldn't read. Once again, he was ahead of his time

#20

Male-Instacart-Shopper-Fails

lowmariam Report

Personal shoppers of the past would often be employed by the store itself, which would most likely help when it comes to knowing what items are missing or not available. In fact, some boutique stores or more expensive locations won’t even charge you for a personal shopper, as you are already spending money at their establishment. 
#21

Male-Instacart-Shopper-Fails

lowmariam Report

#22

Male-Instacart-Shopper-Fails

lowmariam Report

Patricia Smith
Patricia Smith
Patricia Smith
Community Member
4 hours ago

He must have flunked counting in kindergarten and never recovered.

#23

Male-Instacart-Shopper-Fails

lowmariam Report

It seems that the best solution would be to use these services to bulk up on general items, perhaps to save oneself the hassle of carrying bag after bag up a flight of stairs, for example. But as many of the examples show, more often than not, certain recipes need very specific ingredients that can’t just be substituted. 

#24

Male-Instacart-Shopper-Fails

lowmariam Report

#25

Male-Instacart-Shopper-Fails

lowmariam Report

shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
18 hours ago

Sure, I think my lamp will love listening to music while it's off work because it's not plugged in.

#26

Male-Instacart-Shopper-Fails

lowmariam Report

While one can use ground chicken for a hamburger, it will most definitely not be the sort of dinner the Instacart user intended when deciding on what to eat. A very competent chef can make a solid meal out of almost anything, but let’s face it, most of us don’t want to be acting out a personal episode of Masterchef after a long day of work, we have a plan that we want to stick to. 
#27

Male-Instacart-Shopper-Fails

lowmariam Report

shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
17 hours ago

If he thinks chow mein noodles and pork and beans are in any way similar, he's not going to get the halal connection.

#28

Male-Instacart-Shopper-Fails

lowmariam Report

#29

Male-Instacart-Shopper-Fails

lowmariam Report

However, this still doesn’t answer the question of why male Instacart shoppers in particular seem to create so much chaos. But, the plethora of examples not just from this video, but all over the internet show that getting a male Instacart shopper is the equivalent of thrifting or a garage sale, you never exactly know what you are going to get (or not get.) 

#30

Male-Instacart-Shopper-Fails

lowmariam Report

shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
18 hours ago

I mean, to me bananas are too sweet. I can't imagine the candy would be less sweet, though.

#31

Male-Instacart-Shopper-Fails

lowmariam Report

#32

Male-Instacart-Shopper-Fails

lowmariam Report

#33

Male-Instacart-Shopper-Fails

lowmariam Report

SalamanderPanda
SalamanderPanda
SalamanderPanda
Community Member
7 hours ago

I once ordered dog food and they asked me if Frosties were a suitable replacement 🤪

#34

Male-Instacart-Shopper-Fails

lowmariam Report

#35

Male-Instacart-Shopper-Fails

lowmariam Report

zovjraar
zovjraar
zovjraar
Community Member
9 hours ago

ordered reesees ice cream and got aunt jemima frozen waffles. ordered a garlic bulb and got a WHOLE FREAKING CAKE. now i just click no substitutions.

Note: this post originally had 53 images. It's been shortened to the top 35 images based on user votes.

