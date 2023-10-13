First and foremost, if you are a little confused by the terminology here, an Instacart shopper is simply a delivery person who is sent a list (made by the client) and picks up the items from a store. Obviously, what’s in stock will differ from what might be shown online, so the “shoppers” are often left to make judgment calls on replacements.

So while the idea of a “personal shopper” might sound luxurious, the reality, as shown in the TikTok clip above, is that you might end up getting what is more akin to a mystery box than your grocery list. And for some reason, male Instacart shoppers are notorious for making truly bizarre calls when some item isn’t available.