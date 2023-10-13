Women Are Tired And Disappointed With Male Instacart Shoppers’ Incompetence, Share 35 Examples
Modern delivery services are a sort of marvel, allowing tens of thousands to get items from the comfort of their own homes. But this comes with the wildcard element of not being able to see what you get before it arrives on your doorstep.
TikToker Lowmariam shared her frustration with a male Instacart shopper who made some pretty questionable substitutions. Soon, other netizens were all sharing their own tales of weird decisions, obvious mistakes, and unhinged shoppers. So get comfortable, perhaps order some snacks, and be sure to upvote your favorite stories.
First and foremost, if you are a little confused by the terminology here, an Instacart shopper is simply a delivery person who is sent a list (made by the client) and picks up the items from a store. Obviously, what’s in stock will differ from what might be shown online, so the “shoppers” are often left to make judgment calls on replacements.
So while the idea of a “personal shopper” might sound luxurious, the reality, as shown in the TikTok clip above, is that you might end up getting what is more akin to a mystery box than your grocery list. And for some reason, male Instacart shoppers are notorious for making truly bizarre calls when some item isn’t available.
Extreme opposites. The bread won't rise. It'll sink.
No grocery store has ever run out of vanilla ice cream.
If some of these examples don’t seem too horrible, just imagine how badly it might go if we introduce alcohol to the mix. In 27 states, as well as Washington D.C. and parts of Canada, Instacart users can order alcohol through the service. Given the leeway that the shoppers seem to have, one can see a simple, game night order of a few beers turning into a bottle of Tequila.
That would definitely make me sour.
Not having static cling in your special places can only be a plus.
I don't think the extra fibre will solve the lactose problem at all
Of course, Instacart isn’t exactly known for treating its workers particularly well, so perhaps they don’t really have any incentive to try too hard. In 2017, Instacart shoppers protested, alleging that on some days, their effective wage would be around $1 an hour. One doesn’t exactly have to be an economist to understand that this is not even on the same continent as a livable wage.
Well, at least you'll be comfy while you wonder if you're dying.
The company has also withheld tips, which it blamed on a software bug, and charged customers unexpected and unexplained service fees. So if you were paid below minimum wage and a company stole your tip, would you truly really take your time to find the perfect replacement for a kiwi, or would you grab another sour fruit and move on with your life?
I don't think I want to know the logic behind substituting tampons for tomatoes. Alliteration?
I'd give him those veggie burgers, quite forcefully.
While many of us really started using delivery services during COVID-19 lockdowns, Instacart was already going strong (as far as corporate profits were concerned) well before that. Covid did push the company to hire around 300,000 more workers, as people, naturally, needed groceries, and often didn’t want to go out to get them.
They showed me Scotch brite scrub as an alternative to sanitary pads
Well, obviously. A little taco meat, cheese, lettuce. Best granola bar you'll ever eat.
These days, Instacart does allow users to “book” grocery lists up to five days in advance, which, in theory, should help avoid cases where the shopper is making last-minute substitutions that throw an entire recipe out of whack. For example, cooking a risotto without the right kind of rice is a fool's errand.
Personal shoppers of the past would often be employed by the store itself, which would most likely help when it comes to knowing what items are missing or not available. In fact, some boutique stores or more expensive locations won’t even charge you for a personal shopper, as you are already spending money at their establishment.
At least the onions are a similar color.
He must have flunked counting in kindergarten and never recovered.
It seems that the best solution would be to use these services to bulk up on general items, perhaps to save oneself the hassle of carrying bag after bag up a flight of stairs, for example. But as many of the examples show, more often than not, certain recipes need very specific ingredients that can’t just be substituted.
Sure, I think my lamp will love listening to music while it's off work because it's not plugged in.
You don't mess with people's allergies.
While one can use ground chicken for a hamburger, it will most definitely not be the sort of dinner the Instacart user intended when deciding on what to eat. A very competent chef can make a solid meal out of almost anything, but let’s face it, most of us don’t want to be acting out a personal episode of Masterchef after a long day of work, we have a plan that we want to stick to.
If he thinks chow mein noodles and pork and beans are in any way similar, he's not going to get the halal connection.
However, this still doesn’t answer the question of why male Instacart shoppers in particular seem to create so much chaos. But, the plethora of examples not just from this video, but all over the internet show that getting a male Instacart shopper is the equivalent of thrifting or a garage sale, you never exactly know what you are going to get (or not get.)
I mean, to me bananas are too sweet. I can't imagine the candy would be less sweet, though.
No jury of women would find you guilty.
This one's the most bizarre so far, at least to me.
I once ordered dog food and they asked me if Frosties were a suitable replacement 🤪
I think the potatoes were staring, and made him nervous.
Wow, wow, wow, what a terribly sexist shitpost! Imagine if their roles here were reversed, everyone would be up the walls. This damn "All Men Are Trash" mindset some people and websites have has started to get me tremendously on my ovaries.
These articles make me want to scream out loud. I worked retail in a grocery store for two and a half years during the thick of the pandemic - and let me tell you, it was *always* the female Instacart shoppers who would ask us employees where something was - they NEVER looked for it themselves (you know, the thing they’re getting paid for.) They would then ask us to lead them to the item even after we said which aisle it was on. So - at least in my area and in my limited experience, the majority of lazy, clueless Instacart shoppers were female and NOT male/NB.
lmao, if they're asking for where a product is, they're clearly more functional than the men in this list. if you can't see the difference between asking and finding a product and just deciding on a random substitute like an illiterate monkey, you might be the problem
This honestly reads like a Clickhole / The Onion article to me, it is the same levels of absurd
It's typical BP at this point, they obviously have an agenda.
No, I don't think it is typical BP. It is typical for a lot of loudmouths who have misunderstood the concepts of both equality and feminism, doing damage instead. Sadly, it seems to have become a trend.
YAY! Another "men are s**t" post!! It's been fully ten minutes since the last one, I was starting to miss them. For the record, this is not about being male, it's about being clueless. I have three daughters and frequently buy period products. If the usual product wasn't available, I'm intelligent enough to make a sensible substitution.
So, imagine this had the genders reversed. There would rightly be uproar about gender stereotyping.
