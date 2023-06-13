Hi, my name is Liv, I’m 27 and I live in Warsaw, Poland.

Two months ago, I quit my job as a manager at a tattoo studio to fully focus on developing my brand as Psychedelivs.

I create collages using scraps of old and forgotten fabrics.
My beloved grandma's curtains, a tablecloth smelling of summer salvaged from a holiday house, my friend's unfortunate wedding dress, and countless others - My aim is to give new life to all these materials so that they can continue telling their fascinating stories.

#1

From The Series: Tazuka’s Psychedelic Mushrooms

I implement both my own projects and the personalized concepts of my clients that refer to symbols important to their hearts.

The creative process looks somewhat like this - I start by drawing a design, then choose hypnotizing colors and textures from my fabric collection. Afterward, I cut out all of the elements and stitch them together to create a textile collage.

I draw inspiration from psychedelic art, boho vibes, tarot cards, femininity, magic, plants, and mushrooms, as well as devotional items.

My work is guided by two goals - care for nature (upcycling, promoting the purchase of clothes in secondhand stores, repairing instead of throwing them away) and creating extremely comfortable and unique magical robes as a tribute to the human body.

#2

Mushroom Altar

#3

In Tribute To The Mother

#4

The Woman And The Crane

#5

The Magician Tarot Card

#6

Lady With Bindweed

#7

Ace Of Cups Tarot Card

#8

Clitorisynemonaplana

#9

Goddess Freya

#10

A Mystical Treasury

#11

Flourishing

#12

Mother Of Day And Night

#13

Frida’s Crown

#14

Full Moon Flower

#15

Lovers

Inspired by the work of Mike Willcox.

#16

Pigeon Fan

#17

The All Seeing Heart

#18

Slavic Tales – 1.5 M High

