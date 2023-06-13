Inspired By The Divine Feminine, The Moon, And Tarot Cards, I Started Creating Magical Collages From Old Fabrics (18 Pics)
Hi, my name is Liv, I’m 27 and I live in Warsaw, Poland.
Two months ago, I quit my job as a manager at a tattoo studio to fully focus on developing my brand as Psychedelivs.
I create collages using scraps of old and forgotten fabrics.
My beloved grandma's curtains, a tablecloth smelling of summer salvaged from a holiday house, my friend's unfortunate wedding dress, and countless others - My aim is to give new life to all these materials so that they can continue telling their fascinating stories.
From The Series: Tazuka’s Psychedelic Mushrooms
I implement both my own projects and the personalized concepts of my clients that refer to symbols important to their hearts.
The creative process looks somewhat like this - I start by drawing a design, then choose hypnotizing colors and textures from my fabric collection. Afterward, I cut out all of the elements and stitch them together to create a textile collage.
I draw inspiration from psychedelic art, boho vibes, tarot cards, femininity, magic, plants, and mushrooms, as well as devotional items.
My work is guided by two goals - care for nature (upcycling, promoting the purchase of clothes in secondhand stores, repairing instead of throwing them away) and creating extremely comfortable and unique magical robes as a tribute to the human body.
Mushroom Altar
In Tribute To The Mother
The Woman And The Crane
The Magician Tarot Card
Lady With Bindweed
Ace Of Cups Tarot Card
Clitorisynemonaplana
Goddess Freya
A Mystical Treasury
Flourishing
Mother Of Day And Night
Frida’s Crown
Full Moon Flower
Lovers
Inspired by the work of Mike Willcox.