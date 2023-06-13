Hi, my name is Liv, I’m 27 and I live in Warsaw, Poland.

Two months ago, I quit my job as a manager at a tattoo studio to fully focus on developing my brand as Psychedelivs.

I create collages using scraps of old and forgotten fabrics.

My beloved grandma's curtains, a tablecloth smelling of summer salvaged from a holiday house, my friend's unfortunate wedding dress, and countless others - My aim is to give new life to all these materials so that they can continue telling their fascinating stories.

