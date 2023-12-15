Luke Combs Wins $250k Case Against Fan Battling Financial Crisis, He Had No Clue About Lawsuit
Luke Combs won thousands of dollars in a lawsuit he had no idea had been filed in the first place, against a fan who suffers from a debilitating heart condition, which sparked his guilt and inspired him to help her.
The 33-year-old singer-songwriter had previously launched his brand of tumblers, before finding out that one of his fans, Nicol Harness, had been creating a similar beverage container to his, prompting a lawsuit against her.
The situation had left Luke “sick to his stomach” as he woke up to find he’d won a lawsuit against a Florida fan of his, for a whopping $250,000.
Unbeknownst to him, Luke Combs won a $250,000 lawsuit against a fan who struggles with a heart condition
Image credits: Luke Combs
The problem is, the Grammy-award nominee had seemingly not known that his team had even filed the lawsuit in the first place, and became distressed upon learning that the woman in question was now battling financial straits.
In a video posted on Thursday (December 14), Luke claimed he had no clue the lawsuit was occurring, only learning about it after waking up and reading the headlines, as per Unilad.
Image credits: lukecombs
The lawsuit had been reportedly filed in an Illinois federal court against Nicol, who claimed she’d been selling $20 Luke Combs tumblers on Amazon, giving her a $380 total.
The super-fan had reportedly started selling the beverage holder after attending one of his concerts earlier this year and developing the idea.
Luke previously launched his brand of tumblers before finding out that one of his fans, Nicol Harness, was sued for creating a similar beverage container
Image credits: lukecombs
Image credits: lukecombs
Nicol reportedly further alleged she had no idea she was being sued until her Amazon account froze, and she later learned that a judge had ordered her to pay $250,000.
As a result, Luke reportedly got in touch with Nicol upon learning of her situation, during which she told him she could not access $5,500 in her Amazon account.
The North Carolina native subsequently promised to send her double the amount of money that had been frozen, amounting to $11,000.
The situation had left Luke “sick to his stomach” as he woke up to find he’d won a lawsuit against Nicol
View this post on Instagram
Image credits: WFLA News Channel 8
Taking to his TikTok account, Luke said in a video which has amassed 9.6 million views: “It makes me sick, honestly, that this would happen, especially at the holidays. I can’t imagine being in her shoes.”
“This is not something that I would ever do. This is not the kind of person I am. I’m not greedy in any way, shape or form. Money is the last thing on my mind. I promise you that.”
Nicol claimed she’d been selling $20 Luke Combs tumblers on Amazon, giving her a $380 total
Image credits: WFLA News Channel 8
Image credits: Luke Combs
After discovering his devoted fan was struggling to pay medical bills while living with congestive heart failure, Luke even took it a step further to help Nicol, informing his fanbase of his plans to start selling his tumblers and intending to give the proceeds to her.
The Beautiful Crazy singer further informed his followers that he would reportedly pay a company to go after larger-scale counterfeits of his merchandise, in the hope of helping Nicol financially at this difficult time in her life.
“I’m not greedy in any way, shape or form. Money is the last thing on my mind,” Luke said
Image credits: Luke Combs
Though the lawsuit appears to still be playing out in court, Luke has declared that Nicol will “absolutely” not have to pay $250,000, as per Unilad.
The musician has reportedly invited Nicol to one of his upcoming country music shows so he can apologize to her in person.
"Money is the last thing on my mind" can only be said by someone who has enough of it. I like his response in this case, no need to destroy a life over $380. However, that lady needs to brush up on her knowledge of intellectual property, copyright etc.
He and fellow stars also need to brush up on what their legal teams are allowed to do in their name.
This kind of action is one of the big reasons they have a legal team; to handle the legal aspects of protecting the name/image/brand without the star having to devote any time or effort to do it themselves. Somebody decently well known generally deals with dozens per month. So they include these kinds of autonomous actions into the contract. But I wouldn't be surprised if he adds some additional criteria such as requiring them to look into the person first.
He seems like a decent guy, but she needs to be smarter about selling things online. She was profiting from his likeness and using copyrighted pictures without crediting the photographers. Each of the original artists could have their own case against her if they wanted. It's not a great system that fines someone $250K for making $400 (though it would have been greatly reduced in litigation), but she's not entirely a victim. It's just that the punishment didn't fit the crime in this instance. I think higher of him now, for not letting this person be bankrupted even when she was in the wrong. Amazon has strict ToS for their sellers - she chose to ignore the rules.
I think he absolutely knew what was going on. He is not running a huge corporation with hundreds of employees. He sued he and when he found out she was a nice lady with a heard condition he knew that would backfire on him. So he threw his lawyers under the bus. He would had to have signed something to get this thing rolling...
He would not have HAD to sign anything, here in the U.S. we have "Power of Attorney" which means his lawyers could have signed his name for him, if he allowed them.
"Money is the last thing on my mind" can only be said by someone who has enough of it. I like his response in this case, no need to destroy a life over $380. However, that lady needs to brush up on her knowledge of intellectual property, copyright etc.
He and fellow stars also need to brush up on what their legal teams are allowed to do in their name.
This kind of action is one of the big reasons they have a legal team; to handle the legal aspects of protecting the name/image/brand without the star having to devote any time or effort to do it themselves. Somebody decently well known generally deals with dozens per month. So they include these kinds of autonomous actions into the contract. But I wouldn't be surprised if he adds some additional criteria such as requiring them to look into the person first.
He seems like a decent guy, but she needs to be smarter about selling things online. She was profiting from his likeness and using copyrighted pictures without crediting the photographers. Each of the original artists could have their own case against her if they wanted. It's not a great system that fines someone $250K for making $400 (though it would have been greatly reduced in litigation), but she's not entirely a victim. It's just that the punishment didn't fit the crime in this instance. I think higher of him now, for not letting this person be bankrupted even when she was in the wrong. Amazon has strict ToS for their sellers - she chose to ignore the rules.
I think he absolutely knew what was going on. He is not running a huge corporation with hundreds of employees. He sued he and when he found out she was a nice lady with a heard condition he knew that would backfire on him. So he threw his lawyers under the bus. He would had to have signed something to get this thing rolling...
He would not have HAD to sign anything, here in the U.S. we have "Power of Attorney" which means his lawyers could have signed his name for him, if he allowed them.