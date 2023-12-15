ADVERTISEMENT

Luke Combs won thousands of dollars in a lawsuit he had no idea had been filed in the first place, against a fan who suffers from a debilitating heart condition, which sparked his guilt and inspired him to help her.

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter had previously launched his brand of tumblers, before finding out that one of his fans, Nicol Harness, had been creating a similar beverage container to his, prompting a lawsuit against her.

The situation had left Luke “sick to his stomach” as he woke up to find he’d won a lawsuit against a Florida fan of his, for a whopping $250,000.

Unbeknownst to him, Luke Combs won a $250,000 lawsuit against a fan who struggles with a heart condition

Image credits: Luke Combs

The problem is, the Grammy-award nominee had seemingly not known that his team had even filed the lawsuit in the first place, and became distressed upon learning that the woman in question was now battling financial straits.

In a video posted on Thursday (December 14), Luke claimed he had no clue the lawsuit was occurring, only learning about it after waking up and reading the headlines, as per Unilad.

Image credits: lukecombs

The lawsuit had been reportedly filed in an Illinois federal court against Nicol, who claimed she’d been selling $20 Luke Combs tumblers on Amazon, giving her a $380 total.

ADVERTISEMENT

The super-fan had reportedly started selling the beverage holder after attending one of his concerts earlier this year and developing the idea.

Luke previously launched his brand of tumblers before finding out that one of his fans, Nicol Harness, was sued for creating a similar beverage container

Image credits: lukecombs

Image credits: lukecombs

Nicol reportedly further alleged she had no idea she was being sued until her Amazon account froze, and she later learned that a judge had ordered her to pay $250,000.

As a result, Luke reportedly got in touch with Nicol upon learning of her situation, during which she told him she could not access $5,500 in her Amazon account.

The North Carolina native subsequently promised to send her double the amount of money that had been frozen, amounting to $11,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation had left Luke “sick to his stomach” as he woke up to find he’d won a lawsuit against Nicol

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs)

Image credits: WFLA News Channel 8

Taking to his TikTok account, Luke said in a video which has amassed 9.6 million views: “It makes me sick, honestly, that this would happen, especially at the holidays. I can’t imagine being in her shoes.”

“This is not something that I would ever do. This is not the kind of person I am. I’m not greedy in any way, shape or form. Money is the last thing on my mind. I promise you that.”

Nicol claimed she’d been selling $20 Luke Combs tumblers on Amazon, giving her a $380 total

Image credits: WFLA News Channel 8

Image credits: Luke Combs

After discovering his devoted fan was struggling to pay medical bills while living with congestive heart failure, Luke even took it a step further to help Nicol, informing his fanbase of his plans to start selling his tumblers and intending to give the proceeds to her.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Beautiful Crazy singer further informed his followers that he would reportedly pay a company to go after larger-scale counterfeits of his merchandise, in the hope of helping Nicol financially at this difficult time in her life.

“ I’m not greedy in any way, shape or form. Money is the last thing on my mind,” Luke said

Image credits: Luke Combs

Though the lawsuit appears to still be playing out in court, Luke has declared that Nicol will “absolutely” not have to pay $250,000, as per Unilad.

The musician has reportedly invited Nicol to one of his upcoming country music shows so he can apologize to her in person.

Luke’s fans were happy with the ways he handled the situation

ADVERTISEMENT