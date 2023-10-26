ADVERTISEMENT

“I love you” – three little words that hold immense power. From lovers confessing in the rain, to the pet owners telling their four-legged pals, love is everywhere. But it’s often not an easy feeling to express, especially for men. There is still a taboo about men being vulnerable and open around other males. Luckily, this is slowly shifting and this experiment just proved it: men on the street got asked to phone their besties and tell them they love them. All of them quickly dialed and uttered those important words, “I love you, bro”.

More info: TikTok

Men on the street got asked if they tell their mates they love them – everyone said “Yes, absolutely”

Image credits: doseofsociety

How often do you hear men telling their buddies “I love you”? Probably not that often. Men expressing their affection for each other, beyond a pat on the back and a nod, is still ridiculed. Which as a shame, because having a buddy who is there for you thick or thin should be celebrated.

This social experiment just proved that a lot of men are slowly moving away from the toxic belief that men should not be expressive with their emotions when it comes to friends. When asked if they tell their friends they love them, all of the young gentlemen smiled and said “Yes”.

Without hesitation, they picked up their phones and dialed the number of their besties, giddy with excitement to say “I love you” and make their friends’ day.

Image credits: doseofsociety

Without hesitation, they picked up their phones and dialed their besties’ numbers

Image credits: doseofsociety

Image credits: doseofsociety

“I know it’s random, but I love you, bro,” the first guy in the video told his friend who was clearly caught off guard. “Come on, man, you know what we do for each other, no one can match that,” his friend on the phone reassured him.

“But have you had anything to drink?” he inquired, making the other laugh. “No no no, I’m sober.”

“That’s my boy, Levy,” he told the interviewer once he got off the phone. “He’s had my back through thick and thin. My lowest points of my life, he’s been there, shoulder to cry on,” he continued, appreciation apparent in his voice.

Men often struggle to voice their problems and, unfortunately, suffer alone, which can lead to devastating consequences. Having a friend who’s there for them through “thick and thin” and willing to give a helping hand when they are at their lowest point can make all the difference in the world. After all, they are the ones who know what will help: a kick in the bum, honest conversation or just rotting on the sofa together until it gets easier.

“I love you, bro,” men admitted to their friends who were not anticipating such confessions

Image credits: doseofsociety

Image credits: doseofsociety

Nevertheless, they were all happy to hear it from their friends, sending a heartfelt “I love you too” back

Image credits: doseofsociety

“Aye, Sean. I love you, bro,” another guy decided to surprise his friend. For a second, he hesitated and then asked, “What happened?”, worried that his friend was in a bad place. Reassured that everything is okay, he happily replied “I love you too.”

Every guy had something amazing to say about their friends, sharing how wonderful, supportive, and kind they are, recognizing how much they’ve done for them over the years. “He’s like family,” they share and what is family if not someone who will love you unconditionally?

Image credits: doseofsociety

Image credits: doseofsociety

Good friends can see the best in us when we cannot. A gentleman with a bright smile couldn’t stop praising his pal, saying he is the reason behind his current career.

“That’s my boy Ashley. He’s everything to me, honestly. I wouldn’t have gone to college, I wouldn’t have picked media, wouldn’t have picked a camera, he helped me further my creative endeavors.”

All of us have dark days when the work we do seems bad, the cake we bake is lopsided and stubbing our little toe just leads to the conclusion that we are useless. Luckily, a text to your friend “I feel bad” can remedy that, them sending you paragraphs about how wonderful and talented you are, just like Ashley does for his friend.

“I’m 26 and we’ve been friends since we were 9. He’s like family. He is my family,” they shared stories

Image credits: doseofsociety

Image credits: Dose of Society

“He’s everything to me, honestly. I wouldn’t have gone to college, I wouldn’t have picked media, wouldn’t have picked a camera, he helped me further my creative endeavors”

Image credits: Dose of Society

Just like the legendary song by The Cure says, “Boys Don’t Cry”. But how healthy is that? Showing emotion is part of what makes us human and suppressing it can lead to anxiety and depression, which leads to increased risk of suicide. Sadly, men are much more likely to commit suicide before they can ask for help.

“Act like a man” mentality, where young boys and men are told to hide emotions instead of finding a healthy way to cope with them, creates a cycle of toxic masculinity that is very hard to break once it becomes a habit. But how do we avoid getting stuck in it?

Having amazing friends who are there for you is one big step forward. Having a therapeutic hobby such as sports, gardening or cooking can also help one feel better. So why not cook a feast and invite your best buddy to tell them you love them? If they are your true friends, they will eat your weird-looking meal.

Image credits: Dose of Society

The new generation of men are redefining what it means to be masculine

Image credits: Dose of Society

It’s amazing to see men, especially the younger generation, redefining what it means to be masculine. If men are supposed to be the stronger sex, well, then we’re heading in a good direction. After all, there is nothing that shows more strength and resilience than showing vulnerability, being open and letting others bask in the warm rays of your love.

Do you tell your male friends you love them?

