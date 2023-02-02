Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Tell The HOA My Kid’s Too Loud? Ok, Deal With Him Some More”
Rokas Laurinavičius and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

Being neighborly means being respectful and considerate towards other people in the area you live in, establishing good relationships with them and fostering your community together. But that’s often easier said than done.

A few days ago, Reddit user QueenPotat-the1st shared a story about a guy on their mother’s block — he couldn’t stand the kids making a racket on the street and supposedly complained to the local alternative of the Homeowner’s Association (HOA) in an attempt to shut them up.

But the kids’ parents, including QueenPotat-the1st’s mom, thought that he was being a hypocrite since the guy would often host late-night parties himself, and decided to award the fella with even more noise instead.

Image credits:  DragonImages (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Gustavo Fring (not the actual photo)

After the story went viral, its author released a few follow-up statements

Image credits: u/QueenPotat-the1st

People in the comments were divided about the revenge; some said it was well-earned


But others thought it was too much

