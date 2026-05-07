Lola Young Reveals How She Caught Out Cheating Married Dad Lover Moments After Intimacy

ADVERTISEMENT

English musician Lola Young recently confessed that a man she had been dating for a while had a double life he kept secret from her.

On May 5, 2026, Young showed up for the guest confession segment during Spanish pop star Rosalia’s sold-out concert at London’s O2 Arena.

During her confession, she revealed how she made the discovery by sheer chance shortly after intimacy.

Highlights English musician Lola Young revealed how she discovered that the man she had been dating for months was lying to her.

The relationship was “getting pretty serious” before she found out the truth, Young said, adding she would go back to dating women.

Her comment did not sit well with netizens, with many accusing Young of treating relationships with women as a “backup plan.”

“Her story is taking me out… like how does that happen?” one user reacted to the story with surprise.

RELATED:

Lola Young accidentally overheard a phone call that exposed the truth about her relationship

Image credits: Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

Lola Young did not reveal the man’s name or how long ago the incident occurred, but said she had been seeing him for four months.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Messy singer admitted that it was “getting pretty serious” and that she was “falling in love” with the man, whom she described as a “mature” person, when she caught his lies red-handed.

The two were engaged in physical intimacy when Young found out the truth — the man was a married father who was cheating on his wife.

“We were seeing each other for four months, and we got in bed, and we did the deed, it was great,” Young said. “His phone rings just as he’s about to finish, and he jumps up, and he’s like, ‘I’ll be back in two minutes.’”

Image credits: lolayounggg/Instagram

The phone call turned out to be from his spouse.

“During the int*rcourse, the music was still playing on the Bluetooth speaker. He goes downstairs so he’s on the phone, and his wife is asking him to bring back nappies for his kids. I hear it all on the Bluetooth speaker.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Young ended the monologue by saying that she had done nothing wrong that she had to confess, but that she simply wanted to unburden herself by sharing her misfortune.

Image credits: ucaycay/X

When Rosalia asked what she would do next, Young said she “lost the plot a bit.”

“I can’t do this, I’m back to women,” the singer said, which earned a loud cheer from the crowd.

Online, the reception was starkly different, with people being offended by her comment, alleging that Young was considering women as a “backup plan” for her dating life.

Lola Young previously opened up about her orientation in response to a fan

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In May 2025, Young made a revelation about her s*xual orientation while responding to a fan’s comment on her TikTok page.

Young had posted a video to the platform, showing herself dancing and singing along to CMAT’s (Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson) song, Take a Sexy Picture of Me. She was sporting an all-gray athleisure look in the clip.

“No man deserves this,” one netizen wrote under the video.

“I like p*ssy as well, you know,” Young responded to the user.

Lola Young se confiesa ante Rosalía en la primera fecha del LUX TOUR en Londres. pic.twitter.com/tfcc03M5bM — LUX TOUR (@MOTOMAMlTOUR) May 5, 2026

While Young has not publicly labeled herself as one, her comment led many to believe that she identified as bisexual.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a September 2025 conversation with Interview magazine, she shared her opinions on a few artists, habits, and viral trends as part of the outlet’s version of a Rorschach test, a projective psychological assessment of personality developed in 1921 by Swiss psychologist Hermann Rorschach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: badgalxrosi/X

When asked to comment on “Bisexuals,” Young said, “It all links back to men because, stereotypically, when there’s a bisexual woman, you only believe that they’re straight. And when there’s a bisexual man, you only think they’re gay.”

“So it’s very important to make sure that we are standing strong when we say we’re bisexual or pansexual. Love and s*x shouldn’t have any constrictions.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lola Young broke the silence on substance use and “self-sabotage” after an on-stage collapse

Image credits: lolayounggg/Instagram

2025 was a busy year for Lola Young. She was in demand as an artist, with events like the Glastonbury and Lollapalooza music festivals becoming a part of her schedule. However, the One Thing singer was struggling behind the scenes.

In the summer of that year, Young’s manager, Nick Shymansky, told the media that she had relapsed and gone for rehabilitation. The artist has been struggling with substance use for “a long time,” according to an interview given to The Guardian.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

In September 2025, he returned to public life a few months later, releasing her third album, I’m Only F**king Myself. But the crisis was far from over.

On September 27, she was performing at the All Things Go festival in New York when she abruptly collapsed during her set.

Audience videos showed her turning to the side and attempting to speak to someone in the middle of her song “Conceited”. Before she could speak, she stumbled, and seconds later, her eyes shut and her body looked completely rigid, falling backward.

Image credits: lolayounggg/Instagram

A week later, she posted on Instagram that she was canceling all her events for the “foreseeable future” and “going away for a while.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In January 2026, Young returned to the spotlight to pick up her Grammy award, and then performed at her first show since the break at the London Palladium in March.

ADVERTISEMENT

She told Rolling Stone in March that the accident was triggered by her substance issues, but that taking the break helped.

“I would ghost so fast.” The internet took offense over Lola Young’s confession about her past relationship

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT