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Lola Young Reveals How She Caught Out Cheating Married Dad Lover Moments After Intimacy
Lola Young with dark hair, prominent eyeliner, and unique column-shaped earrings, discussing her cheating married dad lover story.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Lola Young Reveals How She Caught Out Cheating Married Dad Lover Moments After Intimacy

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anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
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English musician Lola Young recently confessed that a man she had been dating for a while had a double life he kept secret from her.

On May 5, 2026, Young showed up for the guest confession segment during Spanish pop star Rosalia’s sold-out concert at London’s O2 Arena.

During her confession, she revealed how she made the discovery by sheer chance shortly after intimacy.

Highlights
  • English musician Lola Young revealed how she discovered that the man she had been dating for months was lying to her.
  • The relationship was “getting pretty serious” before she found out the truth, Young said, adding she would go back to dating women.
  • Her comment did not sit well with netizens, with many accusing Young of treating relationships with women as a “backup plan.”

“Her story is taking me out… like how does that happen?” one user reacted to the story with surprise.

RELATED:

    Lola Young accidentally overheard a phone call that exposed the truth about her relationship

    Lola Young Reveals How She Caught Out Cheating Married Dad Lover Moments After Intimacy

    Image credits: Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images

    Lola Young did not reveal the man’s name or how long ago the incident occurred, but said she had been seeing him for four months.

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    The Messy singer admitted that it was “getting pretty serious” and that she was “falling in love” with the man, whom she described as a “mature” person, when she caught his lies red-handed.

    The two were engaged in physical intimacy when Young found out the truth — the man was a married father who was cheating on his wife.

    “We were seeing each other for four months, and we got in bed, and we did the deed, it was great,” Young said. “His phone rings just as he’s about to finish, and he jumps up, and he’s like, ‘I’ll be back in two minutes.’”

    Lola Young in a pool, wearing a bucket hat and bikini, making a funny face, moments after intimacy.

    Image credits: lolayounggg/Instagram

    The phone call turned out to be from his spouse.

    “During the int*rcourse, the music was still playing on the Bluetooth speaker. He goes downstairs so he’s on the phone, and his wife is asking him to bring back nappies for his kids. I hear it all on the Bluetooth speaker.”

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    Young ended the monologue by saying that she had done nothing wrong that she had to confess, but that she simply wanted to unburden herself by sharing her misfortune.

    Lola Young on a large screen, performing live in London, caught out cheating lover.

    Image credits: ucaycay/X

    When Rosalia asked what she would do next, Young said she “lost the plot a bit.”

    “I can’t do this, I’m back to women,” the singer said, which earned a loud cheer from the crowd.

    Online, the reception was starkly different, with people being offended by her comment, alleging that Young was considering women as a “backup plan” for her dating life.

    Lola Young previously opened up about her orientation in response to a fan

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    A tweet from projectodiva questioning why some women seek lesbianism as refuge, discussing cheating and intimacy.

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    A comment from user lucyooo stating, its giving internalized homophobia big time, relating to Lola Young and cheating married dad.

    In May 2025, Young made a revelation about her s*xual orientation while responding to a fan’s comment on her TikTok page.

    Young had posted a video to the platform, showing herself dancing and singing along to CMAT’s (Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson) song, Take a Sexy Picture of Me. She was sporting an all-gray athleisure look in the clip.

    “No man deserves this,” one netizen wrote under the video.

    “I like p*ssy as well, you know,” Young responded to the user.

    While Young has not publicly labeled herself as one, her comment led many to believe that she identified as bisexual.

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    In a September 2025 conversation with Interview magazine, she shared her opinions on a few artists, habits, and viral trends as part of the outlet’s version of a Rorschach test, a projective psychological assessment of personality developed in 1921 by Swiss psychologist Hermann Rorschach.

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    Lola Young and another woman raising their clasped hands on stage, celebrating. Lola Young cheating story.

    Image credits: badgalxrosi/X

    A Reddit comment about Lola Young and cheating married dad lover, discussing age gap relationships and internalized homophobia.

    When asked to comment on “Bisexuals,” Young said, “It all links back to men because, stereotypically, when there’s a bisexual woman, you only believe that they’re straight. And when there’s a bisexual man, you only think they’re gay.”

    “So it’s very important to make sure that we are standing strong when we say we’re bisexual or pansexual. Love and s*x shouldn’t have any constrictions.”

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    Lola Young broke the silence on substance use and “self-sabotage” after an on-stage collapse

    Lola Young, with long dark and blonde hair, wears a grey hoodie and sweatpants. Cheating Married Dad Lover.

    Image credits: lolayounggg/Instagram

    2025 was a busy year for Lola Young. She was in demand as an artist, with events like the Glastonbury and Lollapalooza music festivals becoming a part of her schedule. However, the One Thing singer was struggling behind the scenes.

    In the summer of that year, Young’s manager, Nick Shymansky, told the media that she had relapsed and gone for rehabilitation. The artist has been struggling with substance use for “a long time,” according to an interview given to The Guardian.

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    Lola Young singing into a microphone on stage, wearing a black top and gray skirt.

    Image credits: Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

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    Ok_Pizza_4769 user comment: Lola Young is the source of her own problems. Cheating married dad Lover mentioned.

    In September 2025, he returned to public life a few months later, releasing her third album, I’m Only F**king Myself. But the crisis was far from over.

    On September 27, she was performing at the All Things Go festival in New York when she abruptly collapsed during her set.

    Audience videos showed her turning to the side and attempting to speak to someone in the middle of her song “Conceited”. Before she could speak, she stumbled, and seconds later, her eyes shut and her body looked completely rigid, falling backward.

    Lola Young poses in an orange velvet tracksuit, holding a phone for a mirror selfie, revealing how she caught cheating.

    Image credits: lolayounggg/Instagram

    A week later, she posted on Instagram that she was canceling all her events for the “foreseeable future” and “going away for a while.”

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    In January 2026, Young returned to the spotlight to pick up her Grammy award, and then performed at her first show since the break at the London Palladium in March.

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    She told Rolling Stone in March that the accident was triggered by her substance issues, but that taking the break helped.

    “I would ghost so fast.” The internet took offense over Lola Young’s confession about her past relationship

    A user post by slumber_kitty, discussing harmful phrasing about bisexuality and identity. Lola Young may relate to such discussions.

    A text post from Illustrious-Race8510 about the Lola Young cheating story, discussing the sentiment of male maturity.

    Screenshot of a Reddit post by Apprehensive-Dog9989 asking why bisexuals/queers date women after being wronged by a man, relating to cheating.

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    A screenshot of a comment by Iamtir3dtoday about dating and not being a backup option, related to catching out a cheating lover.

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    Lokaji's text: Dating is hard, regardless of gender. There are s**t people within all gender identities. Relevant to cheating married dad lover story.

    A text post from user here4thefreecake, saying imagine being the woman she's maybe seeing rn... i would ghost so fast lmfao. Lola Young cheater reveal.

    A social media post from lilguppy21 discussing the complexity of relationships and catching out cheating partners.

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    A changhyun post stating: Women are not a consolation prize to keep your bed warm. Relates to cheating married dad lover.

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    A Reddit comment from Icy_Army_6499 discusses dating and relationships, echoing themes of Lola Young's article on catching a cheating lover.

    A comment from user lyn73 stating, "I hate to inform her but women cheat, too," referencing the Lola Young story.

    A comment on a white background, mentioning Lola Young's music and a cheating married dad lover story.

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    A social media post from "iluvtigersx" discussing if lesbians can cheat, relating to Lola Young's cheating story.

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    A user comment from baepsaemv: Every lesbian just lost attraction to her so fast lol i'm not about to be anyone's consolation prize, relating to Lola Young and cheating.

    A screenshot of a Reddit comment by user reef-Diver7817, discussing cheating married dad lover and a Chappell Roan song.

    A text post by Nearby-Butterfly-606 asking if dating older men is a terrible idea, relevant to Lola Young reveals cheating.

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    Text post on Cheating Married Dad Lover and men leading double lives, highlighting societal expectations.

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    A comment by kindadid about sociopathic behavior, likely pertaining to catching out cheating married dad lovers.

    Text saying Karitechey: Men aren't lonely enough. A post relatable to Lola Young's story.

    A comment from TheTranqueen on the Lola Young cheating story, discussing how to catch out a married dad.

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    Text: 'Relationship' must've been surface level for her to not know he had a wife and kids earlier. Lola Young, cheating married dad.

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    Text questioning Bluetooth speaker logic, similar to the story of Lola Young catching out her cheating lover.

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    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Other people are not "backup plans". Period.

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    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Other people are not "backup plans". Period.

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