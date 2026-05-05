But what you can do is read attentively when an online community asks people who had been clinically dead to share what they experienced. Some of it is peaceful. Some of it is terrifying. Some of it is so cosmically strange that it reframes every assumption you've ever had about consciousness, existence, and what exactly is happening when the lights go out.

Death is the one experience every single human being is guaranteed to have, and absolutely nobody can prepare you for. No reviews, no previews, no five-star rating system on TripAdvisor. You don't get to read the comments before you go.

#1 I remember realizing I was going to die, using my last moment to do what I could and to apologize to my little brother for him being there, total blackness, and then I was sucked back in with the brightest light and put back into my body where I was met with the most extreme pain but knowingness that I was alive. My life was forced back inside of me and I have never taken it for granted. I was 12 years old in a multiple casualty car accident.

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#2 After a major surgery, in the hospital, I bled out, was found not breathing, was Coded and pronounced dead, then was resuscitated. I only recall one part of this at all and later I learned that it happened when they were working on me just before they lost me and coded me; and I woke up and heard some one (a man) say “… [something I didn’t understand…] … Chest line!” Kind of like a command but not totally, and then someone else said something (female voice) something I didn’t understand, and then I said COLD COLD COLd because I was freezing cold, and I felt and saw them put a warm blanket on me, and the very next thing it was all fading away to very quiet and dark, and then SUPER SILENT and completely beautifully velvety black and infinite in space and time, and everything was profoundly peaceful and good, everything—-and I do mean the whole universe and all—-was GOOD and Ok. A-OK. Perfect. Peaceful. And that’s all I recall until waking up in the ICU (almost 20 hours later I found out afterward) where things were not good or peaceful at all for the next ten days.



We definitely don’t need to fear d***h. It’s quite wonderful and good, peaceful, soft, and good on the other side. I’m so glad I got to experience it ahead of time.

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#3 When I was nine, I was strangled and had to be resuscitated. My experience being resuscitated is still etched in my memory. It felt like a dream, where I was being dunked under water and coming up for air over and over.

The light at the end of the tunnel is probably the most universally reported near-death experience, but science is here to give us a pretty boring and uninspiring explanation. As the brain begins to shut down and blood flow decreases, peripheral vision goes first, creating the tunnel effect. The bright light at the end of it is essentially misfiring visual neurons. It's your brain's closing credits sequence. ADVERTISEMENT Which is, admittedly, a little deflating. The most famous image associated with the afterlife turns out to be explainable by basic neuroscience and oxygen deprivation. The tunnel is just your retinas giving up from the outside in. The light is just neurons that didn't get the memo in time. It's the biological equivalent of a computer screen going dark from the edges before it shuts off completely. ADVERTISEMENT What science can't quite explain, however, is why the experience feels so universally significant to the people who have it. Hypoxia and misfiring neurons don't typically produce the kind of life-altering, perspective-shifting, permanently consciousness-expanding experience that people in this thread describe.

#4 Had stage 4 lymphoma that totally shut down my bone marrow. I had gone to a few doctors that treated various symptoms but that was all they did. By the time it should have been obvious to me that something was really wrong, I was very hypoxic and not thinking clearly. The day I finally went into the hospital, my body and brain were actively shutting down.



For most of that morning I was seeing people that were not there, and having conversations with them. I also saw and smelled sweet smelling smoke in every room.



At one moment during this, I slipped away and nearly died. I saw light but not the classic “light at the end of the tunnel”. It was more like my consciousness faded completely out and everything became dark. Then suddenly the darkness inverted. It was like an infinite sea of particles which all went from dark to light. A sea of infinitesimal lights. This was accompanied by a sensation I can’t fully describe, but the way I’ve always tried to explain it was that it felt like the universe and I traded places. I became the entire universe and the rest of the universe became what had been me. I know, doesn’t make sense, but that was my experience. Then it swapped again and I woke up.

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#5 I was driven off a cliff on an ATV by my neighbor when I was 15. He walked away, I definitely didn’t. During my NDE, it was the classic black rippling tunnel (kinda looked like staring through a culvert pipe under a road). The end was a white light with some vague shadowy shapes, but I had a choice. Walk towards the light and that was death, or turn around and walk back out to whatever consequences awaited me. I walked out and woke up to the EMT cutting my clothes off and loading me on the stretcher into the Flight For Life helicopter. Let’s just say the injuries were severe and it took over a decade to get my life back. I’m left with chronic pain, but I’m not dead, so there’s that!

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#6 It was complete darkness and silence. I felt at peace finally. Then, the CPR brought me back.

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Lazarus Syndrome is science's most dramatic admission that it doesn't always know what it's doing. Named after the biblical figure Jesus reportedly raised from the dead, Lazarus Syndrome is the medically documented phenomenon where a person's heart spontaneously restarts after resuscitation efforts have officially failed and been stopped. The doctors have called it. The equipment is being packed away. And then, with no medical intervention, the heart just decides to start again. There have been at least 38 documented cases in medical literature since 1982, which is 38 times that a medical professional has had to completely rethink their afternoon. The exact mechanism behind it isn't fully understood, which is quite unsettling. One leading theory involves a buildup of pressure in the chest from CPR that temporarily prevents the heart from restarting, which then releases after efforts stop, allowing the heart to resume on its own timeline, completely unbothered by what everyone else in the room had decided. It is, essentially, the heart waiting for everyone to calm down before it gets back to work.

#7 There’s a disconnect that I can only describe as “knowing you woke up but not knowing you fell asleep.” You’re only aware it happened because your brain actually woke back up.

#8 My SIL had thyroid cancer. She legally died on the operating table. She tells us that she saw her late grandparents standing next to her. The hospital was able to revive her.



Several years later, she’s cancer free, and tells us she has a whole new perspective on life.

#9 Absolute nothing. Not like sleep, but complete non existence of time or space. I was young when it happened, but that was one of the most memorable things about it - zero awareness. When I went out it was just like the lights flipped off. When I came back it was kind of like turning an old tv back on that took a second or two to kick in sight/sound etc. There was some peace in the absolute nothing I must say, though I didn't feel it during the time, only afterwards.



I think most people who describe these experiences can attribute it to medicated semi-conscious memories prior to or while technically dead/dying and/or coming back, although there's no way to really prove that either way. That's what the evidence suggests though.

When the body enters a near-death state, the brain doesn't quietly power down like a laptop going to sleep. It surges. A flood of dopamine produces intense euphoria, norepinephrine creates a feeling of heightened alertness so vivid that survivors describe it as "more real than real life," and serotonin rounds out what is the most significant neurological event a human brain will ever experience. Accompanying all of this is an intense burst of gamma wave activity. These gamma waves appear to link memory regions with conscious experience in a way that creates the life review phenomenon, that well-documented sensation of watching your entire existence replay in vivid, emotionally charged detail. It's not a metaphor. The brain is literally cross-referencing everything it has ever stored, all at once. The uncomfortable implication of all this is that the most transcendent experience available to human consciousness might be the one that happens right at the end of it. Every survivor in this thread who describes feeling more peaceful, more aware, and more connected than they ever had before wasn't imagining it. Their brain chemistry in that moment was, by every measurable standard, extraordinary.

#10 Not me, but my father. January of 2020 he had hip surgery. Successful surgery, all was well. Then all of a sudden he started experiencing symptoms of pneumonia but it wasn't pneumonia. The doctors treated it and couldn't figure out why he kept declining. It was COVID. My father coded multiple times and said he met someone who guided him around the world. He saw all the different countries and people in them. It was like a sidewalk that took him around the world. Absolutely beautiful and he felt incredible peace like he'd never felt before, and beauty and understanding of it all. Then, he was back in our world. The doctors didn't think they'd get him back. My dad said he felt such peace and happiness. We lost my BIL two years prior to this to a drunk driver, and we have all had such a difficult time with it. My dad said that after his experience he knew he was okay. He knew he had no pain. It didn't bring understanding of why we lost such an amazing person in a world full of darkness, but it brought some understanding that he has peace after death. My dad and our family needed that. We're so lucky to have my dad back. I'm thinking of you all. Thank you for such a meaningful question, and to everyone who has shared such powerful experiences.

#11 An expat in SE Asia told me his experience. He claimed he flat lined for a few minutes. When people asked him what the experience was like, he said, "I have good news. There is no hell. I also have bad news, there is no heaven." He said he didn't have any memory of images or any sensation of time passing, just that he passed out and then revived. Perhaps he really wasn't dead, who knows. I believe he was either agnostic or atheist himself. It's been a long time since I had this conversation, also, and most likely he's passed on...and found out for himself if there is an afterlife.

#12 Flatlined twice from internal bleeding, and then spent a week basically in a coma.



Pitch black everywhere, and I was just kind of floating there. There was a black guy in a tuxedo, and a white lady in a white dress. He was playing the cello, she was playing violin.



I couldnt interact with them at all, and they played Pachabel's Canon in D the entire time until I woke up



I wouldnt recommend it, but it wasnt the worst experience tbh.

A study on near-death survivors ten weeks after their experiences found four themes so consistent across different people that they're difficult to dismiss as coincidence or confusion. First, almost universally, survivors described being somewhere else entirely, not a dream version of somewhere familiar, but a completely different dimension that operated by different rules. Second, and perhaps most striking, every single participant was emphatic about one thing: this was not a dream. The third theme was that they were existing without a physical body. They describe feeling complete, present, and aware in a way that had nothing to do with having a body at all. And the fourth theme is perhaps the most profound of the four. Every single participant described a fundamental shift in how they understood both life and death after returning. An immediate, permanent reframing of everything they thought they knew.

#13 I have no way of knowing if I was actually gone or if I was just unconscious because no one else was there. I once had an esophageal spasm that hurt so bad that I passed out and hit my head hard on the floor. While I was unconscious, I just remember being surrounded by a ton of faces I recognized, places I had fond memories of, and quotes from friends and family throughout my life. I felt very relaxed, it was peaceful. It reminded me of the intro to Loki S1E6 a bit. The visuals faded and the voices grew incredibly loud and then vanished, leaving me in a black void. In the distance, a bright white light appeared and began rushing towards me. I remembered saying, “Oh F**K no,” and running away from it. Then I woke up in a cold sweat. No clue if I actually was gone or not, but definitely felt like I was heading out.

#14 All tactile sensation was gone, I was in just brain stem consciousness. I was in another realm and the best I could describe it was like being caught in a wave and tumbling through, but having no sense of self or a body. Then I slowly was dragged back(kinda of like waking up if you've ever passed out) and woke up to paramedic waving smelling salts under my nose.

#15 I did not die, but close. Brain was shutting down from smoke and oxygen deprivation.



A phosphorescent bison came to me. He spoke in pure emotions, essentially all is well. (He didn't use language, just feelings)Went from panic to calm acceptance just like that. Was a pivotal moment in my life



Weird thing was I wasn't a fan of bison before this (I didn't dislike them, but my favourite animals were moose and muskox. So why my brain chose a bison, I don't know).

Science has explained the tunnel. Science has explained the light. Science has produced genuinely compelling explanations for the euphoria, the life review, and the feeling of existing outside a body. And then science hits the edge of what it can measure, and the accounts in this thread begin, and the two things sit next to each other without quite resolving into a single clean answer. What's impossible to dismiss, regardless of where you land on the question of what actually happens after death, is the consistency. Different people, different ages, different cultures, different circumstances, and the same themes surfacing every time. Everyone comes back changed, quieter, less afraid, more certain about the things that matter and considerably less interested in the things that don't. Something happened, and they can't fully explain it. Neither can we. And somehow, that feels exactly right. Have you ever had a near-death experience? Share your revelations with us in the comments!

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#16 A little over 40 years ago a horse I was riding went over backwards, and when I landed it severed my hepatic vein. At the hospital I remember going in to emergency surgery - I was talking to the medical team, and heard one say “I can’t believe she’s still conscious!” Then I was having a lovely nap, and heard a nice voice asking if I wanted to die. Very non-judgmental, just pleasant. I thought about it and said “oh no, I’m only 28, and my dad would be so disappointed in me if I died just from falling off a horse!” (For the record, I had awesome parents who would have been way more than “disappointed,” they would have been gutted.) Anyway, that lovely voice said, “Well, then, you need to start fighting.” After I woke in ICU I learned my heart had stopped on the operating table, and it took 32 units of blood to save me. Had an awesome surgeon who had served in Vietnam during the war and was no stranger to trauma. He called me his brown pants case. Technically I didn’t die, but it was too close.

#17 I remember talking to my momma and telling her I couldn't find the way out. She told me to find a way to come back. Then I woke up and it was 3 days later and I was in the icu unit.

#18 My personal experience was “seeing” the darkest black than anything I’ve ever seen before then suddenly I was in a very bright room with people milling about. It was intense peace and joy than anything I could imagine.



In the center of the room was Jesus Christ and He told me it wasn’t my time. I asked Him to let me stay but He again told me I couldn’t stay. I then immediately woke up in my bed, gasping for breath.

#19 I truly believe it's like anesthesia. There's just nothing. It's terrifying. I don't want to die and have debilitating anxiety over it. Or like when you sleep and it's dreamless. Just nothing and time goes by and then you wake up. Only when you die, you don't wake up.

#20 I was floating in a black space, no gravity, no floor, but I felt at peace. I look to my left and my whole life flashed in front of me in about 3 seconds. Memories that I completely did not even remember.



Then I saw a white dot, the white light got bigger and bigger, and I knew I was going to heaven, then I heard a voice in my left ear say " it's not your time".



Boom I wake up after not breathing for a few minutes.

#21 Had a heart surgery go south. A previous repair burst and I drained out on the table. 11 hours to repair and fill me up. Three weeks in a coma. Total life support and the unplug question.

I didn’t experience anything I can recall.

#22 Nothing at all. One minute I was in the ambulance and remember saying "I really don't feel well". I saw the emt in the back with me lean up to the front and heard him say "you should probably turn on the sirens and blow the lights". Next thing I know, I am in a hospital bed and a doctor and two nurses are saying "there you are".

#23 My wife had cardiac arrest in a big box store. Off-duty nurse saw her go down and started CPR within a minute. Emergency squad arrived in 7 minutes and used their De-Fib. She woke up in the hospital after 7 days and remembered nothing about it. 3 days later came home and is doing well 6 years later.

#24 My pop had an operation, while under things went sideways bad. They come out to tell nan. Operation finishes hes brought round, she fills him in 'things are ok, it went a little south for a bit but your fine' he replied something like 'yeah I know, I saw them talking to you in the hallway, the nurse walked off with blah blah (one of the kids) nan said to him that's not possible, he said I'm telling you this is what I heard and saw. He said the voices were muffled but he could hear nan getting upset, he then saw the doctors working in him, he said I was above them, he could hear the machines etc. He had his chest open at this point, so from a medical point that's not possible but he wasn't wrong with what he saw.

#25 I was in an accident and ended up with a serious head injury that put me in a coma. I did not die but at the beginning they thought I was very close to it.



What I remember of it was complete darkness. It was warm and other than my physical injuries, I wasn't uncomfortable. It was actually really relaxing, like sleep so deep you're not dreaming. Eventually I heard sounds that were the voice of my family around me except it was like hearing it hundreds of feet below me underwater



I was a teenager when it happened and when I googled the surgeon that saved my life he has retired and travels around the world playing and rating golf courses for fun. I hope he is enjoying himself.

#26 I didn't die and came back to life, but I drowned one time and somehow survived.. I remember bright light and whole life flashing before my eyes and the small moment felt like I was having a long monologue. .

#27 It was absolute nothingness. My husband did cpr on me and was apparently yelling my name. When I came to, it was as if I was hearing him from far away through water. Hearing came back before any other sense. I had a huge rush of “life flashing before me”, but it was all future events I would miss out on if I were to die. It’s a memory I bring out when my depression gets bad and s******l thoughts start.



Edit for the reply that accused me of “trying to off myself and haven’t gotten help”: no, it was a kidney infection that went septic, and I passed out and stopped breathing. I’ve never acted on my suicidation. But I appreciate your *concern*.

#28 I was overdosed on fentanyl directly after surgery. Fortunately I was already in the hospital so everything was fine, but I did code briefly.



It was peaceful. I was completely content, just in a void. I didn't have time to check if I had a "body" or if I was more a consciousness, but it was dark and completely silent and I wanted nothing.

#29 My dad has a major heart attack in the doctor’s office. He was flat line for about 3 minutes. He spoke of being very calm and pain free and experiencing lots of love. He was very disappointed to be brought back.

#30 I worked with a guy that has a heart attack on the floor of our warehouse. He was a devout Christian. He was always trying to get me to join him at church and tried to get me into it.



He was “dead” for 5-10 minutes or something but they were able to revive him. When he came back to work we were all kinda shocked — he was no longer reciting bible verses or talking about the joy of God etc. I asked him about it and he said it was just nothingness. Like being asleep without a dream and not recalling a single thing. He said he experienced no feeling— neither sight taste sound any of it. He told me he no longer believed in God and he kinda shuffled around in a melancholy state for years after. I’m not religious but it was a bit sad to see the joy for life he had was gone.

#31 My dad was in a bad car accident and that caused him to go into cardiac arrest and he was also in a coma for like a day or two. He told me that the only thing he remembered was talking with his grandfather, who at this point had already passed away. The conversation wasn’t about anything serious or existential, it was the same as any other time they had hung out together. The dream was vivid enough that when my dad woke up he asked where his grandpa was so that they could finish their conversation.



Thankfully my dad is perfectly fine now (except for one of his knees lol).

#32 I have had the privilege of overdosing 6 times, one time I was completely dead.. for quite some time and managed to make it back somehow. But I saw absolutely nothing. Nothing at all, there was just waking up, confused.

#33 Never experienced it myself, but a lady I know did. Whatever she saw really unsettled her and she refuses to talk or even think about it now. Which of course makes me morbidly curious, but no way am I going to badger her about it.