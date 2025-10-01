Man’s Split-Second Decision Saves Blind Dog From Drowning In Pool

Man’s Split-Second Decision Saves Blind Dog From Drowning In PoolInterview
In Goiânia, the capital of Goiás state in Brazil, an ordinary afternoon turned into a dramatic rescue that captured hearts online. Vinicius Orlando da Silva, a 38-year-old pool attendant, noticed something was wrong when Choquito, a blind dog who usually greeted him at the gate, didn’t appear. Moments later, he discovered the dog struggling at the bottom of a residential swimming pool.
Without hesitation, Vinicius jumped in, pulling Choquito from the water. The dog wasn’t breathing, but Vinicius didn’t waste a second — he began performing CPR until, against the odds, Choquito took a breath and came back to life. The emotional rescue, captured on video, quickly spread online, a reminder that sometimes heroism shows up in the smallest, most unexpected acts.
Meet Vinicius and Choquito, a devoted pool attendant and a blind dog whose daily routine made them inseparable
Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720
That afternoon, something felt off when Choquito didn’t come to greet Vinicius at the gate as he always did
Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720
Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720
Following the sound of bubbling water, Vinicius discovered Choquito struggling under the pool cover
Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720
“I’ve been cleaning the pool at that house for over three years, so I knew Choquito’s routine well,” Vinicius shared with Bored Panda. “Every time I arrived, he would come to the gate, barking and playing. But that day he didn’t show up. I found it strange, so I went through the side gate that leads to the pool. As I got closer, I heard the sound of bubbling water. I ran to the pool, saw the wet cover, and realized Choquito was at the bottom, drowning. I quickly pulled the cover and confirmed he was there.”
Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720
Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720
Without hesitation, he jumped into the pool and pulled the unconscious dog out
Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720
“My first thought was to get him out of the water as fast as possible. I pulled the cover, jumped into the pool, and grabbed him. I took my phone out of my pocket and immediately started giving chest compressions. I knew I couldn’t waste any time.”
Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720
Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720
Choquito wasn’t breathing, so Vinicius immediately began performing CPR right there in the water
Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720
After tense moments, Choquito started breathing weakly, coughed, and slowly came back to life
Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720
“He was unconscious, not breathing, but he showed signs that he was still alive. I performed CPR, and suddenly he started to come back. First he breathed weakly, then he coughed, and then he jumped, as if fully revived. It all happened very quickly. I kept massaging and called his other guardian, Danilo, who arrived running. We rushed Choquito to the vet right away. There he went through all the necessary exams and, thank God, he had no aftereffects.”
Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720
Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720
Vinicius called Choquito’s other guardian, Danilo, and together they hurried him to the vet
Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720
Thankfully, Choquito passed all exams with no lasting effects and returned to his playful self
Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720
For Vinicius, the overwhelming relief was a reminder that courage and compassion can save a life in an instant
Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720
“It was an overwhelming feeling of gratitude. I was so happy to have saved his life. For me, it was a true victory, because everything worked out, and now Choquito is fine. I feel deeply thankful to God and fulfilled for being part of that moment.”
People were touched online, praising Vinicius’ heroism and Choquito’s comeback
You can watch the full video here
Video credits: vinicius.orlando.3720
Bless this fellow. I had a friend who lost a dog in her swimming pool this way and it ruined her.
