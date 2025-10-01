Man’s Split-Second Decision Saves Blind Dog From Drowning In Pool

ADVERTISEMENT

In Goiânia, the capital of Goiás state in Brazil, an ordinary afternoon turned into a dramatic rescue that captured hearts online. Vinicius Orlando da Silva, a 38-year-old pool attendant, noticed something was wrong when Choquito, a blind dog who usually greeted him at the gate, didn’t appear. Moments later, he discovered the dog struggling at the bottom of a residential swimming pool.

Without hesitation, Vinicius jumped in, pulling Choquito from the water. The dog wasn’t breathing, but Vinicius didn’t waste a second — he began performing CPR until, against the odds, Choquito took a breath and came back to life. The emotional rescue, captured on video, quickly spread online, a reminder that sometimes heroism shows up in the smallest, most unexpected acts.

Meet Vinicius and Choquito, a devoted pool attendant and a blind dog whose daily routine made them inseparable

Pool attendant holding a small blind dog indoors, smiling after a heart-stopping rescue from drowning.

Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720

That afternoon, something felt off when Choquito didn’t come to greet Vinicius at the gate as he always did

Pool attendant in blue shirt near fenced pool area during a rescue of a blind dog from drowning.

Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720

Pool attendant in a blue shirt and red cap approaching a fenced pool, preparing to save a blind dog from drowning.

Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720

Following the sound of bubbling water, Vinicius discovered Choquito struggling under the pool cover

Pool attendant near a residential pool preparing to save a blind dog from drowning in a heart-stopping rescue.

Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720

“I’ve been cleaning the pool at that house for over three years, so I knew Choquito’s routine well,” Vinicius shared with Bored Panda. “Every time I arrived, he would come to the gate, barking and playing. But that day he didn’t show up. I found it strange, so I went through the side gate that leads to the pool. As I got closer, I heard the sound of bubbling water. I ran to the pool, saw the wet cover, and realized Choquito was at the bottom, drowning. I quickly pulled the cover and confirmed he was there.”

Pool attendant preparing to cover pool, highlighting a rescue effort involving a blind dog to prevent drowning.

Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720

Pool attendant in blue shirt and red cap leans over pool fence during rescue of a blind dog from drowning.

Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720

Without hesitation, he jumped into the pool and pulled the unconscious dog out

Pool attendant in blue uniform entering pool to save a blind dog behind safety fence during rescue at residential pool area.

Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720

“My first thought was to get him out of the water as fast as possible. I pulled the cover, jumped into the pool, and grabbed him. I took my phone out of my pocket and immediately started giving chest compressions. I knew I couldn’t waste any time.”

Pool attendant in a blue shirt rescuing a blind dog from drowning in a fenced residential swimming pool area.

Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720

Pool attendant rescuing a blind dog from drowning in a residential pool during a dramatic emergency saving moment.

Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720

Choquito wasn’t breathing, so Vinicius immediately began performing CPR right there in the water

Pool attendant rescuing a blind dog from drowning in a backyard swimming pool during a heart-stopping moment.

Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720

After tense moments, Choquito started breathing weakly, coughed, and slowly came back to life

Pool attendant wearing blue shirt rescuing a small blind dog from a fenced backyard swimming pool.

Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720

“He was unconscious, not breathing, but he showed signs that he was still alive. I performed CPR, and suddenly he started to come back. First he breathed weakly, then he coughed, and then he jumped, as if fully revived. It all happened very quickly. I kept massaging and called his other guardian, Danilo, who arrived running. We rushed Choquito to the vet right away. There he went through all the necessary exams and, thank God, he had no aftereffects.”

Pool attendant in blue shirt holding a small dog near a fenced backyard pool during a rescue.

Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720

Pool attendant wearing blue lifts blind dog from pool in a dramatic rescue near fenced swimming area.

Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720

Vinicius called Choquito’s other guardian, Danilo, and together they hurried him to the vet

Pool attendant leaning over a fence reaching to save a blind dog from drowning near a backyard swimming pool.

Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720

Thankfully, Choquito passed all exams with no lasting effects and returned to his playful self

Pool attendant holding a blind dog indoors, highlighting a heart-stopping rescue from drowning.

Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720

For Vinicius, the overwhelming relief was a reminder that courage and compassion can save a life in an instant

Pool attendant holding a small blind dog he saved from drowning, smiling and wearing a dark shirt and cap.

Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720

“It was an overwhelming feeling of gratitude. I was so happy to have saved his life. For me, it was a true victory, because everything worked out, and now Choquito is fine. I feel deeply thankful to God and fulfilled for being part of that moment.”

People were touched online, praising Vinicius’ heroism and Choquito’s comeback

Pool attendant rescuing a blind dog from drowning in a heart-stopping and heroic emergency at the swimming pool.

Pool attendant rescuing a blind dog from drowning in a heart-stopping poolside emergency.

Pool attendant carrying a blind dog from a swimming pool during a heart-stopping rescue to save the dog from drowning.

Pool attendant rescuing a blind dog from drowning in a heart-stopping and heroic poolside rescue moment.

Pool attendant rescuing a blind dog from drowning in a heart-stopping moment by the poolside.

You can watch the full video here

Video credits: vinicius.orlando.3720

