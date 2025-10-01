Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man’s Split-Second Decision Saves Blind Dog From Drowning In Pool
Pool attendant smiling and holding a fluffy blind dog rescued from drowning in a safe indoor setting.
Animals, Dogs

Man’s Split-Second Decision Saves Blind Dog From Drowning In Pool

hidreley-btu
Hidrėlėy
In Goiânia, the capital of Goiás state in Brazil, an ordinary afternoon turned into a dramatic rescue that captured hearts online. Vinicius Orlando da Silva, a 38-year-old pool attendant, noticed something was wrong when Choquito, a blind dog who usually greeted him at the gate, didn’t appear. Moments later, he discovered the dog struggling at the bottom of a residential swimming pool.

Without hesitation, Vinicius jumped in, pulling Choquito from the water. The dog wasn’t breathing, but Vinicius didn’t waste a second — he began performing CPR until, against the odds, Choquito took a breath and came back to life. The emotional rescue, captured on video, quickly spread online, a reminder that sometimes heroism shows up in the smallest, most unexpected acts.

More info: Instagram

    Meet Vinicius and Choquito, a devoted pool attendant and a blind dog whose daily routine made them inseparable

    Pool attendant holding a small blind dog indoors, smiling after a heart-stopping rescue from drowning.

    Pool attendant holding a small blind dog indoors, smiling after a heart-stopping rescue from drowning.

    Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720

    That afternoon, something felt off when Choquito didn’t come to greet Vinicius at the gate as he always did

    Pool attendant in blue shirt near fenced pool area during a rescue of a blind dog from drowning.

    Pool attendant in blue shirt near fenced pool area during a rescue of a blind dog from drowning.

    Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720

    Pool attendant in a blue shirt and red cap approaching a fenced pool, preparing to save a blind dog from drowning.

    Pool attendant in a blue shirt and red cap approaching a fenced pool, preparing to save a blind dog from drowning.

    Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720

    Following the sound of bubbling water, Vinicius discovered Choquito struggling under the pool cover

    Pool attendant near a residential pool preparing to save a blind dog from drowning in a heart-stopping rescue.

    Pool attendant near a residential pool preparing to save a blind dog from drowning in a heart-stopping rescue.

    Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720

    “I’ve been cleaning the pool at that house for over three years, so I knew Choquito’s routine well,” Vinicius shared with Bored Panda. “Every time I arrived, he would come to the gate, barking and playing. But that day he didn’t show up. I found it strange, so I went through the side gate that leads to the pool. As I got closer, I heard the sound of bubbling water. I ran to the pool, saw the wet cover, and realized Choquito was at the bottom, drowning. I quickly pulled the cover and confirmed he was there.”

    Pool attendant preparing to cover pool, highlighting a rescue effort involving a blind dog to prevent drowning.

    Pool attendant preparing to cover pool, highlighting a rescue effort involving a blind dog to prevent drowning.

    Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720

    Pool attendant in blue shirt and red cap leans over pool fence during rescue of a blind dog from drowning.

    Pool attendant in blue shirt and red cap leans over pool fence during rescue of a blind dog from drowning.

    Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720

    Without hesitation, he jumped into the pool and pulled the unconscious dog out

    Pool attendant in blue uniform entering pool to save a blind dog behind safety fence during rescue at residential pool area.

    Pool attendant in blue uniform entering pool to save a blind dog behind safety fence during rescue at residential pool area.

    Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720

    “My first thought was to get him out of the water as fast as possible. I pulled the cover, jumped into the pool, and grabbed him. I took my phone out of my pocket and immediately started giving chest compressions. I knew I couldn’t waste any time.”

    Pool attendant in a blue shirt rescuing a blind dog from drowning in a fenced residential swimming pool area.

    Pool attendant in a blue shirt rescuing a blind dog from drowning in a fenced residential swimming pool area.

    Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720

    Pool attendant rescuing a blind dog from drowning in a residential pool during a dramatic emergency saving moment.

    Pool attendant rescuing a blind dog from drowning in a residential pool during a dramatic emergency saving moment.

    Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720

    Choquito wasn’t breathing, so Vinicius immediately began performing CPR right there in the water

    Pool attendant rescuing a blind dog from drowning in a backyard swimming pool during a heart-stopping moment.

    Pool attendant rescuing a blind dog from drowning in a backyard swimming pool during a heart-stopping moment.

    Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720

    After tense moments, Choquito started breathing weakly, coughed, and slowly came back to life

    Pool attendant wearing blue shirt rescuing a small blind dog from a fenced backyard swimming pool.

    Pool attendant wearing blue shirt rescuing a small blind dog from a fenced backyard swimming pool.

    Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720

    “He was unconscious, not breathing, but he showed signs that he was still alive. I performed CPR, and suddenly he started to come back. First he breathed weakly, then he coughed, and then he jumped, as if fully revived. It all happened very quickly. I kept massaging and called his other guardian, Danilo, who arrived running. We rushed Choquito to the vet right away. There he went through all the necessary exams and, thank God, he had no aftereffects.”

    Pool attendant in blue shirt holding a small dog near a fenced backyard pool during a rescue.

    Pool attendant in blue shirt holding a small dog near a fenced backyard pool during a rescue.

    Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720

    Pool attendant wearing blue lifts blind dog from pool in a dramatic rescue near fenced swimming area.

    Pool attendant wearing blue lifts blind dog from pool in a dramatic rescue near fenced swimming area.

    Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720

    Vinicius called Choquito’s other guardian, Danilo, and together they hurried him to the vet

    Pool attendant leaning over a fence reaching to save a blind dog from drowning near a backyard swimming pool.

    Pool attendant leaning over a fence reaching to save a blind dog from drowning near a backyard swimming pool.

    Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720

    Thankfully, Choquito passed all exams with no lasting effects and returned to his playful self

    Pool attendant holding a blind dog indoors, highlighting a heart-stopping rescue from drowning.

    Pool attendant holding a blind dog indoors, highlighting a heart-stopping rescue from drowning.

    Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720

    For Vinicius, the overwhelming relief was a reminder that courage and compassion can save a life in an instant

    Pool attendant holding a small blind dog he saved from drowning, smiling and wearing a dark shirt and cap.

    Pool attendant holding a small blind dog he saved from drowning, smiling and wearing a dark shirt and cap.

    Image credits: vinicius.orlando.3720

    “It was an overwhelming feeling of gratitude. I was so happy to have saved his life. For me, it was a true victory, because everything worked out, and now Choquito is fine. I feel deeply thankful to God and fulfilled for being part of that moment.”

    People were touched online, praising Vinicius’ heroism and Choquito’s comeback

    Pool attendant rescuing a blind dog from drowning in a heart-stopping and heroic emergency at the swimming pool.

    Pool attendant rescuing a blind dog from drowning in a heart-stopping and heroic emergency at the swimming pool.

    Pool attendant rescuing a blind dog from drowning in a heart-stopping poolside emergency.

    Pool attendant rescuing a blind dog from drowning in a heart-stopping poolside emergency.

    Pool attendant carrying a blind dog from a swimming pool during a heart-stopping rescue to save the dog from drowning.

    Pool attendant carrying a blind dog from a swimming pool during a heart-stopping rescue to save the dog from drowning.

    Pool attendant rescuing a blind dog from drowning in a heart-stopping and heroic poolside rescue moment.

    Pool attendant rescuing a blind dog from drowning in a heart-stopping and heroic poolside rescue moment.

    Pool attendant rescuing a blind dog from drowning in a heart-stopping moment by the poolside.

    Pool attendant rescuing a blind dog from drowning in a heart-stopping moment by the poolside.

    You can watch the full video here

    Video credits: vinicius.orlando.3720

    Hidrėlėy

    Hidrėlėy

    Author

    Fascinated by music, movies and sitcoms, I'm passionate about social media and can't live without the internet, especially for all the cute dog and cat pictures out there. I wish the day had about 40 hours to be able to do everything I want.

    Hidrėlėy

    Hidrėlėy

    Author, Pro member

    Fascinated by music, movies and sitcoms, I'm passionate about social media and can't live without the internet, especially for all the cute dog and cat pictures out there. I wish the day had about 40 hours to be able to do everything I want.

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there! I'm Gabrielė, but you can also catch me responding to Gab, Gabi, Gabert, or Gabe – take your pick. Professionally, I'm the senior community manager over at Bored Panda, helping people share their awesome work and connecting artists with a worldwide audience. Beyond work, you'll catch me traveling, listening to vinyl and diving into movies, art exhibitions, and concerts. I'm a culture buff at heart, always eager to explore and embrace the richness of the human experience.

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there! I'm Gabrielė, but you can also catch me responding to Gab, Gabi, Gabert, or Gabe – take your pick. Professionally, I'm the senior community manager over at Bored Panda, helping people share their awesome work and connecting artists with a worldwide audience. Beyond work, you'll catch me traveling, listening to vinyl and diving into movies, art exhibitions, and concerts. I'm a culture buff at heart, always eager to explore and embrace the richness of the human experience.

