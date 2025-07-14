According to many traditional belief systems, the afterlife depends on upright behavior in one’s earthly life. The Aztecs, however, believed that the afterlife was determined by how a person’s life ended. They also believed that souls went to one of three places: the sun, Mictlan, or Tlalocan. The souls of women who didn’t survive childbirth and fallen warriors were said to transform into hummingbirds that followed the sun on its journey through the sky. The souls of those who succumbed to less glorious causes were sent to Mictlan, while those who drowned went to Tlalocan.

