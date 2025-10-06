Golden Retriever Caught Giving Baby Koala A Piggyback Ride, Melts Netizens’ Hearts

ADVERTISEMENT

Cats may be the internet’s favorite animal, but every dog has its day. And with their undying loyalty, puppy dog eyes, wagging tails, and derpy faces, what’s not to love? Sure, they’re man’s best friend, but did you know their nurturing nature extends to other animals too? From sheep to kittens to ducklings, just to name a few, dogs are all over it.

An Australian man shared with an online community that, after hearing a commotion in his yard, complete with his dogs barking, he went to investigate. Now the pics of what he discovered have gone viral, and netizens are barely surviving the cuteness.

RELATED:

It’s common knowledge that dogs are man’s best friend, but as it turns out, they can be pals with other animals too

Golden Retriever carrying baby koala on its back outdoors on dirt ground, showcasing gentle animal friendship.

Share icon

Image credits: Steve Lamplough / Facebook

One Australian man heard his dogs barking outside, so he went to investigate the commotion

“It was quite amazing to see.” These are the words Australian man Steve Lamplough had to say after he discovered the most unlikely friendship in his yard: a baby koala clutching to the back of his golden retriever, Denni, like a jockey riding a horse. In his Facebook post, Lamplough, who lives in southwest Victoria, gives netizens suffering from cuteness-overload a bit of context.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apparently, he’d heard a commotion in his yard, and since his dogs were barking, he decided to go and find out what was going on. “Denni came running up to me with this on her back,” he reveals in the pics,”Both as happy as Larry.”

Baby koala resting on tree branch with soft fur, highlighting adorable moments between golden retriever and koala piggyback ride.

Share icon

Image credits: Simone Dinoia / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Much to his amusement, he found one of his golden retriever pups giving a piggyback ride to a baby koala

In Lamplough’s photos, Denni can only be described as thrilled, while the fluffy koala hugs the back of her neck from behind. The joey seems to think it’s no big deal to be on the back of a large golden, either, and seems pretty comfy gripping the doggo.



While he did find the whole thing pretty funny, Lamplough decided the best thing to do was to gently remove the baby koala from Denni’s back, place it in a nearby tree, and hope its mother would find it later.

ADVERTISEMENT

Golden Retriever carrying baby koala on its back outdoors near grass and brick pavement.

Share icon

Image credits: Steve Lamplough / Facebook

In his post, Lamplough emphasized to readers that an adult koala came along and collected the joey, and that all of the animals survived the encounter unharmed or apparently bothered. At the time of writing, the priceless pics of the paw-dorable pair have scooped up over 9,000 likes and were shared nearly 800 times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Golden Retriever giving a baby koala a piggyback ride, showing a heartwarming bond between the two animals outdoors.

Share icon

Image credits: Steve Lamplough / Facebook

Both the doggo and the koala seemed to think it was no big deal, but the owner thought it best to return the tiny marsupial to a tree for its mother to find.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview following Denni’s wholesome experience, Lamplough said he does see koalas on his property from time to time, but rarely up close and never on his dog’s back. “The dogs are always intrigued with [the koalas], but this is the first time I’ve ever seen them get that friendly,” he reflected.

Golden Retriever with soft fur and a blue collar looking to the side in a warmly lit indoor setting.

Share icon

Image credits: Richard Burlton / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Here’s the thing: dogs evolved as pack animals. Their very survival depended on cooperation, empathy, and care for others, even those not biologically related. This “alloparenting” (care for others’ young) instinct carries over into domesticated life, and if domesticated life includes other young animals, dogs are all in.

Science shows dogs produce oxytocin (“the love hormone”) when nurturing, similar to human parents. This hormonal link encourages maternal or protective behavior toward vulnerable creatures, whether they’re ducklings, kittens, or even tigers. So, it’s fair to say dogs have got our backs, no matter which species we are.

ADVERTISEMENT

It didn’t take long for the mother koala to come and pick up her dog-riding baby, and the dog owner’s pics of the curious couple went viral even faster

Baby koala clinging to mother in a tree with blurred green background, evoking warmth and nature.

Share icon

Image credits: preechasiri / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

In the comments, readers shared their own stories of their dogs playing “mom,” while others confessed they couldn’t survive the level of cuteness

Golden retriever giving a baby koala a piggyback ride, capturing hearts with this adorable animal friendship moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Golden Retriever giving baby koala a piggyback ride, showcasing a heartwarming animal bond in a natural setting.

Golden retriever giving baby koala a piggyback ride, showcasing a heartwarming animal friendship outdoors.

Comment from Mieke Sneijers expressing how adorable and sweet it is to see the golden retriever giving a baby koala a piggyback ride.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Golden Retriever gently giving a baby koala a piggyback ride, showcasing a heartwarming animal friendship moment.

Golden Retriever giving baby koala a piggyback ride outdoors, capturing hearts with their adorable bond.

Comment praising Golden Retriever's gentle nature with heart emojis, highlighting its beautiful soul and typical behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Karen Snucky Davis praising golden retrievers and imagining her dog letting a koala ride piggyback.

ADVERTISEMENT

Golden Retriever giving a baby koala a piggyback ride outdoors, creating a heartwarming and adorable moment.

Golden retriever carrying a baby koala on its back outdoors, showcasing an adorable piggyback ride moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Golden Retriever carrying a baby koala on its back, showcasing a heartwarming piggyback ride moment.

Golden retriever giving a baby koala a piggyback ride, showcasing a heartwarming animal friendship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment praising a golden retriever, expressing it as the most golden retriever thing ever seen with laughing and yellow heart emojis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment saying So cute with heart eyes emoji and free ride with laughing emoji by Cindra Gwynne Hilder.