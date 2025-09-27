“Where Do You Draw The Line?”: 26 Tricky Deal Breakers Across Every Part Of Life
We all have limits - that moment when something shifts from “I can live with this” to “nope, that’s a deal breaker.” But where exactly do you draw the line? In this quiz, you’ll face 26 nuanced scenarios pulled from everyday life, work, friendships, and relationships.
Some are funny, some frustrating, and others might hit closer to home than you’d expect. For each one, you’ll decide: deal breaker, or not a big deal?
So, cast your vote and let’s see what you’re prepared to deal with!
At The Office Fridge, Someone Keeps Eating Your Clearly Labeled Lunches. When You Complain, Hr Shrugs It Off: “Not Our Problem.”
The Company Announces Mandatory Saturday Shifts - Unpaid, For “Team Spirit.”
Your Roommate Always Leaves Dirty Dishes In The Sink For Days, Claiming, “I’ll Get To It Later.”
Your Rideshare Driver Insists On Keeping All The Windows Shut Tight In The Summer Heat, Saying, “AC Costs Too Much.”
Your New Flatmate Insists On Having Friends Over Every Night Of The Week, Turning The Place Into A Hangout Spot
Your Office Switches To An “Open Floor Plan” With No Private Desks, No Walls, And Constant Chatter. When You Complain, Management Says, “It Encourages Collaboration.”
Ah. I remember this being an office trend. It's horrible. People's voices echo. Deep voices behind makeshift partitions spread bass vibrations. Everyone is up in your business, checking out what you're doing as they walk by, stare at you like a vulture waiting for your soul to die.
Your Upstairs Neighbor Vacuums Every Night At 11 Pm Sharp. When Asked, They Say, “That’s When I Have The Most Energy.”
Time to break out the heavy metal at 7AM when I get up. It helps me pump up for work.
You Lend Your Best Friend Your Charger And It Comes Back Broken. They Shrug And Say, “It Was Old Anyway.”
Your Carpool Buddy Always Makes You Late Because They “Need Coffee First.”
Your Friend Always Shows Up To Hangouts Empty-Handed - No Snacks, No Drinks, Nothing - But Happily Eats And Drinks What Others Brought
You’ve Been Seeing Someone For A While, But They Refuse To Ever Post About You On Social Media. When Asked, They Say, “I Like To Keep Things Private.”
Your Partner Refuses To Try Any Of Your Favorite Hobbies Or Interests, Saying, “That’s Your Thing, Not Mine.”
Totally fine. I've dated some interesting people over the years. Former Soviet Army, practicing witchcraft, s*x workers. It's good to keep an open mind.
They Insist On Splitting Every Single Bill Exactly In Half, Down To The Cent - Even If You Earn Much Less
For a partner, definitely a hard no. For a friend it's a maybe, but I always carry cash so, I pay seperate checks.
You Notice Your Friend Often Posts Photos Of You Online Without Asking, Even Unflattering Ones. They Laugh And Say, “It’s Funny, Don’t Take It So Seriously.”
Well yeah but there aren't many pictures of me ever. I'm a bit camera shy.
They Constantly Make “Jokes” About You In Front Of Others - Then Say, “Relax, I’m Just Kidding.”
You’re In A Group Of 8 And 3 Of Your Colleagues Never Do Their Share Of Work But Still Take Equal Credit In Group Presentations
You Discover Your Close Friend Always Skips Voting Because They “Don’t Think It Makes A Difference.”
Depends who they are voting for.. they don't sound intelligent.
Someone You’re Dating Has Completely Opposite Political Views, But They Refuse To Ever Discuss Them, Saying, “Politics Ruins Relationships.”
You Find Out Your Colleague Has Been Secretly Forwarding Your Work To The Boss As Their Own. When Confronted, They Laugh It Off: “Hey, We’re All On The Same Team, Right?”
Your Roommate Smokes Indoors Even Though You’ve Asked Them Not To.
Your Company Uses Outdated Software That Constantly Crashes. They Refuse To Upgrade Because “It’s Worked For Years.”
That was nap time for me, while the managers rushed around, panicking.
Your Close Friend Never Initiates Plans - You’re Always The One Reaching Out. Without You, Months Go By In Silence.
Nah because I am that person. I'm struggling to keep my head above water in these dark times. I'm poor and I work every hour I can get.
Your Partner Doesn’t Say “Thank You” When You Do Small Favors - Cooking, Picking Something Up, Or Lending Them Money. They Insist, “We’re Close Enough Not To Need That.”
A simple thank you shows they appreciate the gesture and it's the least they can do.