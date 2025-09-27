ADVERTISEMENT

We all have limits - that moment when something shifts from “I can live with this” to “nope, that’s a deal breaker.” But where exactly do you draw the line? In this quiz, you’ll face 26 nuanced scenarios pulled from everyday life, work, friendships, and relationships.

Some are funny, some frustrating, and others might hit closer to home than you’d expect. For each one, you’ll decide: deal breaker, or not a big deal?

So, cast your vote and let’s see what you’re prepared to deal with!

#1

At The Office Fridge, Someone Keeps Eating Your Clearly Labeled Lunches. When You Complain, Hr Shrugs It Off: “Not Our Problem.”

Three women in an office break room eating and chatting near a refrigerator, illustrating tricky deal breakers in life.

Mikhail Nilov Report

yupan avatar
Yu Pan
Yu Pan
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Deal breaker of what? My employment? Over someone eating my lunch and HR not doing anything? If someone ate my lunch, I still have a job with money to buy more lunches. If I don't have my job, then I can't make or buy my lunch.

    #2

    The Company Announces Mandatory Saturday Shifts - Unpaid, For “Team Spirit.”

    Person with red nails marking dates on a November calendar, highlighting tricky deal breakers in life decisions.

    Anete Lusina Report

    #3

    Your Roommate Always Leaves Dirty Dishes In The Sink For Days, Claiming, “I’ll Get To It Later.”

    Cluttered bedside table with empty glasses, crumpled tissues, and a slice of pizza on a plate illustrating tricky deal breakers.

    cottonbro studio Report

    #4

    Your Rideshare Driver Insists On Keeping All The Windows Shut Tight In The Summer Heat, Saying, “AC Costs Too Much.”

    Woman with long hair sitting inside a car, deep in thought about where to draw the line in tricky life decisions.

    Nathan J Hilton Report

    #5

    Your New Flatmate Insists On Having Friends Over Every Night Of The Week, Turning The Place Into A Hangout Spot

    Group of friends sitting on couch and floor, playing cards and socializing, illustrating tricky deal breakers in life.

    Pavel Danilyuk Report

    #6

    Your Office Switches To An “Open Floor Plan” With No Private Desks, No Walls, And Constant Chatter. When You Complain, Management Says, “It Encourages Collaboration.”

    Office team discussing tricky deal breakers, using charts and graphs on computers to draw the line in work decisions.

    fauxels Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ah. I remember this being an office trend. It's horrible. People's voices echo. Deep voices behind makeshift partitions spread bass vibrations. Everyone is up in your business, checking out what you're doing as they walk by, stare at you like a vulture waiting for your soul to die.

    #7

    Your Upstairs Neighbor Vacuums Every Night At 11 Pm Sharp. When Asked, They Say, “That’s When I Have The Most Energy.”

    Person vacuuming a fringed blanket on a wooden floor, illustrating where do you draw the line deal breakers.

    cottonbro studio Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Time to break out the heavy metal at 7AM when I get up. It helps me pump up for work.

    #8

    You Lend Your Best Friend Your Charger And It Comes Back Broken. They Shrug And Say, “It Was Old Anyway.”

    White electrical plug adapter on a textured blue surface symbolizing tricky deal breakers across life situations.

    Markus Winkler Report

    #9

    Your Carpool Buddy Always Makes You Late Because They “Need Coffee First.”

    Two people driving at sunset, symbolizing where do you draw the line with tricky deal breakers in life decisions.

    Tobi Report

    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had this. Girl I was taking to college was always late. Told her next time if you are more than 5 minutes late I'm going without you. So I did. Found out much later she was on a methadone script so had serious problems in her life.

    #10

    Your Friend Always Shows Up To Hangouts Empty-Handed - No Snacks, No Drinks, Nothing - But Happily Eats And Drinks What Others Brought

    Group of diverse people socializing indoors, illustrating tricky deal breakers and where to draw the line in life situations.

    ELEVATE Report

    #11

    You’ve Been Seeing Someone For A While, But They Refuse To Ever Post About You On Social Media. When Asked, They Say, “I Like To Keep Things Private.”

    Hand holding smartphone displaying social networks folder, illustrating tricky deal breakers in digital communication.

    Tracy Le Blanc Report

    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I didn't care until it became a symptom of a larger problem (they wouldn't introduce me to their close friends at all, despite me having introduced them to mine).

    #12

    Your Partner Refuses To Try Any Of Your Favorite Hobbies Or Interests, Saying, “That’s Your Thing, Not Mine.”

    Two people sitting on a couch playing video games, illustrating tricky deal breakers in relationships and life decisions.

    cottonbro studio Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Totally fine. I've dated some interesting people over the years. Former Soviet Army, practicing witchcraft, s*x workers. It's good to keep an open mind.

    #13

    They Insist On Splitting Every Single Bill Exactly In Half, Down To The Cent - Even If You Earn Much Less

    Person holding a five dollar bill and a wallet, illustrating tricky deal breakers involving money in life decisions.

    Kaboompics.com Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For a partner, definitely a hard no. For a friend it's a maybe, but I always carry cash so, I pay seperate checks.

    #14

    You Notice Your Friend Often Posts Photos Of You Online Without Asking, Even Unflattering Ones. They Laugh And Say, “It’s Funny, Don’t Take It So Seriously.”

    Three coworkers in office dealing with tricky deal breakers, showing frustration and awkward interaction during discussion.

    Yan Krukau Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well yeah but there aren't many pictures of me ever. I'm a bit camera shy.

    #15

    They Constantly Make “Jokes” About You In Front Of Others - Then Say, “Relax, I’m Just Kidding.”

    Three coworkers having a tense discussion while a woman holds a help sign, illustrating tricky deal breakers at work.

    Yan Krukau Report

    #16

    You’re In A Group Of 8 And 3 Of Your Colleagues Never Do Their Share Of Work But Still Take Equal Credit In Group Presentations

    Group of young adults focused on a laptop screen during a discussion about tricky deal breakers in life decisions.

    Fox Report

    #17

    You Discover Your Close Friend Always Skips Voting Because They “Don’t Think It Makes A Difference.”

    Person wearing a mask holding a red sticker reading I am a voter, symbolizing deal breakers in civic engagement choices.

    Edmond Dantès Report

    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Depends who they are voting for.. they don't sound intelligent.

    #18

    Someone You’re Dating Has Completely Opposite Political Views, But They Refuse To Ever Discuss Them, Saying, “Politics Ruins Relationships.”

    Couple having a heated argument at kitchen table, illustrating tricky deal breakers in everyday life choices.

    Timur Weber Report

    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Have a discussion with me. I won't judge you unless you eg: vote Trump because you like his hair colour or something.

    #19

    You Find Out Your Colleague Has Been Secretly Forwarding Your Work To The Boss As Their Own. When Confronted, They Laugh It Off: “Hey, We’re All On The Same Team, Right?”

    Two women discussing tricky deal breakers in a bright office, one holding coffee, papers and pens on the table.

    Tirachard Kumtanom Report

    Your Roommate Smokes Indoors Even Though You’ve Asked Them Not To.

    Wisps of smoke twisting against a black background illustrating the concept of where to draw the line in tricky deal breakers.

    Pixabay Report

    #21

    Your Company Uses Outdated Software That Constantly Crashes. They Refuse To Upgrade Because “It’s Worked For Years.”

    Two men focused on computer screens in an office setting, contemplating tricky deal breakers across life situations.

    Mikhail Nilov Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That was nap time for me, while the managers rushed around, panicking.

    Your Close Friend Never Initiates Plans - You’re Always The One Reaching Out. Without You, Months Go By In Silence.

    Man in gray shirt drawing the line while focused on his phone and papers at a bright workspace with glasses nearby

    Mikhail Nilov Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nah because I am that person. I'm struggling to keep my head above water in these dark times. I'm poor and I work every hour I can get.

    #23

    Your Partner Doesn’t Say “Thank You” When You Do Small Favors - Cooking, Picking Something Up, Or Lending Them Money. They Insist, “We’re Close Enough Not To Need That.”

    Couple having a serious conversation on a couch, illustrating tricky deal breakers in relationships and life boundaries.

    Timur Weber Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A simple thank you shows they appreciate the gesture and it's the least they can do.

    #24

    Your Sibling Always Borrows Your Stuff Without Asking, Saying, “That’s What Family’s For.”

    Two women in a living room showing emotional distance, illustrating tricky deal breakers in relationships.

    Craig Adderley Report

    #25

    Your Partner Demands Access To Your Passcode.

    Two young people sitting back to back on pavement, each focused on their smartphone, illustrating deal breakers.

    cottonbro studio Report

    #26

    Your Friend Always Shows Up Late - An Hour Or More - Claiming, “That’s Just How I Am.”

    Woman in workout clothes checking her smartwatch and phone outdoors, reflecting on tricky deal breakers in life choices

    Ketut Subiyanto Report

