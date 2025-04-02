Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"Petulant Move": Lip Reader Reveals Morgan Wallen's Final Words Before Rushing Off 'SNL' Stage
Celebrities, News

"Petulant Move": Lip Reader Reveals Morgan Wallen's Final Words Before Rushing Off 'SNL' Stage

A lip reader has decoded what Morgan Wallen said before his abrupt exit from the Saturday Night Live stage. 

The country singer caused a stir during last week’s show when he broke SNL tradition, leaving the stage mid-credits instead of chatting with the crew or saying goodbye to the audience.

After waving to the crowd, Morgan abruptly exited, pausing only briefly to speak with host Mikey Madison without acknowledging the rest of the cast or fans.

Highlights
  • Morgan Wallen told SNL host Mikey Madison he had a “wonderful time” before his abrupt exit, according to a lip reader.
  • The singer made headlines after breaking SNL tradition by leaving the stage as soon as the show ended.
  • NBC, which airs the comedy show, said there is no “bad blood” on their end.

According to lip reader Nicola Hicking, Morgan told the Anora actress, “Thank you all so much, I had a wonderful time, thank you all.”

    Morgan Wallen left the Saturday Night Live stage as the credits rolled, breaking tradition
    Musician in a sleeveless plaid shirt playing a guitar, related to a "Petulant Move" incident on 'SNL' stage.

    Image credits: U.S. Army photo by Spc. Robert Vicens

    Mikey replied, “Chatting to you was really good,” per the expert who spoke to UNILAD.

    After the Grammy nominee left the stage, the camera panned to the cast members’ conversations.

    On social media, viewers tried to guess what SNL veteran Mikey Day was saying to a fellow cast member and concluded he said, “That was weird,” in reference to the musical guest’s exit.

    Musician in denim jacket performing on stage with a guitar and microphone.

    Image credits: Saturday Night Live

    Additionally, Hicking believes Colin Jost, another SNL veteran, jokingly told someone, “You gotta remember how he is feeling.”

    While Morgan has not addressed the controversy, a post he made after his SNL appearance confirmed to many that he did not enjoy his experience on the show.

    Sharing a photo of his private jet, the musician wrote, “Get me to God’s country,” seemingly referring to his home state of Tennessee.

    It’s customary for SNL cast members, musical guests, and hosts to mingle on stage and greet the audience after the show

    Morgan Wallen on SNL stage, wearing a white cap and denim, with background audience and credits displayed.

    Image credits: Saturday Night Live

    SNL writer Josh Patten later poked fun at Morgan by using the exact same caption on a social media picture of a Krispy Kreme truck with the back open.

    The comedian explained to a netizen that he is a fan of Morgan’s music and shared a screenshot of his top Apple Music songs in 2023.

    Morgan performed I’m the Problem and Just In Case, two songs from his upcoming album, during his second SNL appearance on March 29.

    Man in a striped shirt and cap walking on stage during a lively SNL performance, surrounded by excited crowd reactions.

    Image credits: Saturday Night Live

    Despite the country star’s abrupt exit and his skipping the after-party, NBC, which airs the sketch comedy show, said they’d be happy to have him back in the future.

    Sources close to the network told TMZthat “there is no bad blood on their end.”

    The insider said Morgan’s exit was “just an awkward moment at the end of the show,” and there wasn’t anything a cast member said that offended him.

    Morgan reportedly exited the stage the same way during rehearsals.

    They clarified: “There was no tension between him and the cast.”

    The country singer’s abrupt exit did not go unnoticed, leaving viewers questioning what triggered his behavior

    However, another source had a different side of the story, as they told Page Six that the Whiskey Glasses singer was “not super friendly” on set.

    “They had hopes he would do the pre-tape and perhaps more, but no joy,” the insider said.

    Morgan was allegedly expected to appear in a sketch last weekend but refused, prompting Joe Jonas to step in at the last minute.

    “[Morgan] was asked but declined, so they got Joe instead.”

    After the show, Morgan posted a photo of his private plane, writing, “Get me to God’s country”
    Private jet at night on tarmac, captioned "Get me to God’s country," hinting at a petulant move.

    Image credits: morganwallen

    The source said Morgan “did what he was asked” by performing as the musical guest but refused to participate beyond singing.

    The sketch in question was a song, Big Dumb Line, about the absurdity of standing in lines in New York City.

    It featured Ego Nwodim, Chloe Fineman, Bowen Yang, Sarah Sherman, and guest host and Oscar winner Mikey Madison.

    At one point in the song, the Jonas Brothers member made a cameo, urging the group by saying, “Don’t give up” and “Believe in the line.”

    A smiling man in a backwards cap holds a guitar on stage, reaching out to the crowd.

    Image credits: Morganwallen8020

    Morgan seems unfazed by the commentary about his unexpected exit. In fact, he’s looking to cash in on his new catchphrase.

    The 31-year-old is now selling different products on his official online store with the phrase “Get Me To God’s Country.”

    Hats and shirts are priced at $45 each in his merchandise store.

    Lip reader Nicola Hicking said Morgan told host Mikey Madison he had a “wonderful time” on the popular sketch show

    Three men standing together in a formal setting, involved in a discussion about a petulant move.

    Image credits: Inside Edition

    Man on stage holding microphone, wearing a casual outfit, with stage lights behind him.

    Image credits: Paul to my Linda

    His previous SNL appearance was in December 2020. The Wasted on You singer was originally scheduled to be a musical guest in October of that year, but his performance was canceled after videos surfaced online showing him ignoring CDC COVID-19 guidelines in Alabama bars following a football game.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    People continue to debate Morgan‘s unexpected exit, with some labeling him “arrogant” and others saying he had every right to leave

    Facebook comment by Dana Klein about Morgan Wallen's exit from SNL stage, stating he did his job and left.

    Facebook comment questioning why Morgan Wallen agreed to appear on 'SNL', posted by Cathey Jones.

    Lip reader claims Morgan Wallen's words before rushing off 'SNL' stage, according to a comment.

    Comment criticizing Morgan Wallen's behavior, mentioning arrogance and drinking issues.

    Comment praising authenticity, with likes and reactions.

    Comment by Bob Maschio expressing empathy and frustration about avoiding people he doesn't respect.

    Comment on regional differences between New York and the South, highlighting varied perspectives.

    Comment discussing Morgan Wallen's exit from SNL, mentioning his goodbyes and views on being "woke.

    Facebook comment discussing Morgan Wallen's departure from the SNL stage with strong opinions.

    Comment on Morgan Wallen's behavior, describing it as a display of poor manners and attention-seeking.

    A comment discussing SNL and Morgan Wallen's actions.

    Comment on Morgan Wallen’s final words, mentioning gratitude and affection before leaving the stage.

    Facebook comment discussing Morgan Wallen's petulant move on 'SNL' stage, noting unusual behavior.

    People Also Ask

    • What are Morgan Wallen’s accolades?

      Morgan Wallen has received fourteen Billboard Music Awards, won Entertainer of the Year at the 58th Annual Country Music Association Awards, and earned an Academy of Country Music Award for his 2021 album Dangerous.

    • What are Morgan Wallen’s controversies?

      The singer was charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct in May 2020 after kicking glass items inside the bar when he was told to leave and getting into multiple verbal altercations with passersby outside. The case was settled in court. In October 2020, he was recorded violating COVID-19 guidelines in Alabama. In April 2024, he was charged with reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct after throwing a chair off the rooftop of a bar in Nashville. He was sentenced to seven days in a DUI education center and two years of supervised probation.
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago

    Dude's a toddler, just like the Big Orange Cheeto. WTF was he doing on SNL anyway? Magas don't like social awareness.

    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago

    Dude's a toddler, just like the Big Orange Cheeto. WTF was he doing on SNL anyway? Magas don't like social awareness.

