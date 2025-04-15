ADVERTISEMENT

Morgan Wallen’s rise to country stardom was fast and unexpected. Born in 1993 in Sneedville, Tennessee, he was raised in a devout Baptist home by his father, a pastor. Growing up, he was surrounded by gospel and classical rock, but music wasn’t his first dream.

Wallen originally planned to play college baseball until an injury at 19 ended that path. “My dad had a guitar that he gave me,” he told PEOPLE. “I went to Walmart and bought a chord chart, hung it up in my room, and just started figuring it out.”

His first big break came in 2014 on NBC’s The Voice. “I didn’t even know what The Voice was,” he admitted. “That whole experience kind of kick-started me.”

Though he started on Usher’s team and was later stolen by Adam Levine, Wallen was eliminated during the playoffs. “They wanted me to sing pop music, and I wanted to sing country,” he said. “But it was a big first step — the first time I thought maybe I actually have a shot at this.”

The following year, he released his debut EP, Stand Alone, and his first studio album, If I Know Me, dropped in 2018. It reached No. 10 on the Billboard 200 and stayed on the chart for a staggering 251 weeks. His breakout single Up Down with Florida Georgia Line entered the Hot 100 and reached No. 49.

From a small-town church kid to a country chart-topper, Wallen’s rise has been nothing short of remarkable.

Share icon Image credits: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Few country artists have reached the stars like Morgan Wallen did. The small-town singer made significant strides over the last few years, now becoming one of America’s top country musicians with a whopping net worth of $35 million (per Celebrity Net Worth).

The majority of Morgan’s wealth comes from his blockbuster music sales, concert tours, social media accounts, sponsorships, and royalties.

🎤 Morgan Wallen Main income sources: Album sales, streaming, touring, merchandise, songwriting royalties Major tours: "One Night at a Time" World Tour (2023–2024): grossed over $250 million Streaming success: Billions of streams on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music Endorsements: Brand partnerships and merchandise sales, including "Get Me to God's Country" line Real estate: Properties in Tennessee and Florida Philanthropy: Donated $3 million from tour proceeds to the Morgan Wallen Foundation Social media following: Instagram: over 5M; Twitter: over 1M

Morgan Wallen’s Most Profitable Albums

Looking into Morgan Wallen’s track record, it is easy to see how the humble country boy joined the million-dollar club so suddenly.

In 2023, Wallen made headlines with his record-breaking album One Thing at a Time, which became the biggest album of the year in the US (per Forbes).

The 36-track album, which contains collaborations with HARDY on In The Bible, Eric Church on Man Made a Bar, and ERNEST on Cowgirls, was an instant hit from the time of its release, making it to five million copies.

To put this into perspective, no other title has ever reached even four million equivalent copies.

“This record represents the last few years of my life, the highs and the lows,” the country superstar said of One Thing at a Time (per Billboard).

“It also brings together the musical influences that have shaped me as an artist – country, alternative, and hip-hop. It was a blast to create, and I was so grateful to be back in the studio to lay this out for my fans.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morgan Wallen (@morganwallen)

The smash hit album grossed 498.28 million on-demand official streams in America in its first week, making history the fifth-biggest streaming week ever for any album and the largest ever for a country music album (per Billboard).

Among Wallen’s top crowd-pleasers is Dangerous: The Double Album, which was first released in 2021 and is currently positioned at No. 1 on the Top Billboard 200 Albums of the 21st Century chart.

Following its debut at No. 1 on the weekly list of January 23, 2021, the megahit album reigned as the top title throughout the March 27, 2021 chart, becoming the first album to spend its first 10 weeks at No. 1 since 1987 (per Billboard).

Morgan Wallen was notably the first artist to boast two albums that spent 100 weeks in the Billboard 200 Top 10. Wallen’s One Thing at a Time was no stranger to top charts, and it secured its 100th nonconsecutive week in the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart as of March 15, 2025 (per Billboard).

The blockbuster album marks Wallen’s second one to attain no less than 100 weeks in the region, coming after his studio album and chart staple Dangerous: The Double Album. Dangerous exceeded 100 weeks on the December 24, 2022-dated chart, now spending a total of 158 weeks in the region — the most weeks in the top 10 on the Billboard 200 of any album by a singular artist.

Morgan Wallen’s Awards and Accolades

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morgan Wallen (@morganwallen)

Despite breaking country music records, Morgan Wallen has yet to win a Grammy. In 2024, he received two nominations for I Had Some Help with Post Malone, Best Country Song, and Best Country Duo/Group Performance (per Grammy).

However, Wallen found recognition elsewhere. In 2022, Wallen won the ACM Milestone Award, which honors “unprecedented or outstanding achievement” in country music.

“Proud to have accepted the ACM Honors Milestone Award last night,” he wrote on Instagram. “And very proud to do it with my country a$$ friends right beside me.”

In 2024, Wallen led the ACM nominations with six, including Entertainer of the Year and Album of the Year (per Biography). He also won four awards at the Billboard Music Awards, including Top Country Artist and Top Collaboration for I Had Some Help (per Billboard).

Accepting the honor, he said, “Thank you guys, for everyone who’s supported me along my journey. As always, and most importantly, thank you to my fans.”

These accolades have helped boost his commercial profile and solidify his place as one of country music’s top earners.

Wallen Buys Field & Stream

Share icon

Image credits: @morganwallen

Morgan Wallen is undeniably a chart-topping powerhouse, but he seamlessly transforms into a savvy businessman once he steps away from the spotlight. According to Billboard, he recently teamed up with fellow country star Eric Church to purchase the outdoor lifestyle brand Field & Stream.

As passionate outdoorsmen themselves, Wallen and Church have ambitious plans for the iconic brand. Their vision includes relaunching Field & Stream’s print magazine, which ceased publication in 2015, refreshing the digital platform, creating a Southern-Entertainment-led outdoor music event in the fall, and introducing a limited-edition apparel line inspired by their own outdoor adventures.

Church nostalgically recalled, “I can remember my grandfather kept a few of his favorite Field & Stream magazines on the dash of his truck.”

Wallen echoed this sentiment, sharing, “There’s nothin’ I love more than being with friends around a campfire, on a boat, or in a deer stand — and Field & Stream represents all of those to me.”

“Being part of its future is incredible,” Wallen added. “We want to keep bringing people together outdoors, making memories for generations to come.”

The Merch Drop That Followed Morgan Wallen’s SNL Exit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morgan Wallen (@morganwallen)

Besides dominating country music charts, Morgan Wallen is also a prominent social media figure with a huge and loyal fanbase. When he’s not commanding the stage, Wallen shares his biggest career milestones with his 8.3 million Instagram followers, alongside envy-inducing glimpses of his downtime as a millionaire.

At times, Morgan’s Instagram becomes a hub for both controversy and profit. Recently, he cleverly capitalized on his viral Saturday Night Live walk-off, selling merchandise featuring the phrase “Get Me to God’s Country,” according to Hollywood Reporter.

Although Wallen’s abrupt SNL exit drew criticism, he seemed less concerned about the backlash and more focused on monetizing the moment.

The singer shared a photo of an airplane to his Instagram Story, captioning it “Get Me to God’s Country,” and quickly turned the catchy phrase into a line of $45 T-shirts and trucker hats available on his website.

Share icon Image credits: John Shearer/Getty Images

Meanwhile, the SNL cast didn’t shy away from roasting Wallen. Writer Josh Patten quickly responded by parodying Wallen’s Instagram Story, posting a humorous image of a Krispy Kreme truck captioned, “Get Me to God’s Country.”

SNL veteran Kenan Thompson also weighed in on the incident, telling Entertainment Weekly, “I don’t know what goes through people’s minds when they decide to do stuff like that. I don’t know if he understood the assignment or not or if he was really feeling a certain kind of way.”

Even SNL’s Colin Jost couldn’t resist poking fun. “This was the worst week for the stock market since the summer of 2020,” Jost joked, adding, “Just in the past two days, investors have lost over $6 trillion. Money is leaving the stock market faster than Morgan Wallen at goodnights.”

Morgan Wallen’s New Ryl Tea Sells Out Immediately

Share icon

Image credits: @morganwallen

Morgan Wallen prefers not to put all his eggs in one basket. “I like having a bunch of different things to focus on. Otherwise, I’ll get bored,” he explained. “I have a lot of opportunities, so I’ve been trying to take them.”

The singer recently ventured into a profitable new side hustle, becoming an investor and brand ambassador for the beverage company Ryl Tea.

“Told y’all something sweet was coming soon… Introducing my very own Sweet Tea,” Morgan announced on Instagram.

“Ryl Tea and I worked hard to capture the taste I remember from my childhood,” he continued. “It took time, but it was well worth the wait. I love this sweet tea, and the fact that it’s healthy makes it even better. Drinking this tea takes me right back to my Mamaw’s front porch on a hot summer’s day.”

Unsurprisingly, Wallen’s eager fans quickly flooded to order his new sweet tea after the announcement.

Thanks to the six-month development process focused on premium quality and Wallen’s immense popularity, the beverage instantly became a high-demand item. According to USA Today, it sold out shortly after its launch.