While we’re not likely to find any hacks that are quite as magical in reality, if you’re interested in channeling your inner main character, we’ve got some real life cheat codes waiting for you below. From going to bed early to asserting boundaries with others, Reddit users have recently been sharing the tricks that have greatly benefited their existence. So enjoy reading through, and be sure to upvote the cheat codes you plan to utilize too!

If you’re an avid gamer, you’re likely familiar with the wild world of cheat codes. Perhaps you’ve found a hack to ensure you can run twice as fast as your fellow players, or you’ve discovered a way to earn extra lives in your favorite game.

#1 You can make more friends in two months by becoming interested in other people than you can in two years by trying to get other people interested in you.

#2 The word "no" is a complete sentence. It is the most powerful cheat code.

#3 Cooking - your life will be better, and it's a great way to impress friends or a date.



Ask a follow up question or two - if you're getting a negative result in a non-personal interaction, you can sometimes find out about alternatives. In a conversation, asking people to tell you more about something they thought was worth mentioning once in a while often makes for a better conversation. Sometimes you even learn interesting things you didn't know.

#4 Prepping yourself the night before for the next day will help you stay on top of things.



Like setting up your coffee maker to just have to press a button in the morning, making your lunch that night for the next day at work, cleaning after you cook dinner so you’re set to make breakfast in the morning. Small things like that really help get the next day moving better.

#5 Being polite increases your odds of getting what you want

#6 Ask to get it in writing. If someone is refusing you things you know you have the right to, request that they write (or type, doesn't matter) what they said on paper. They will back down almost 100% of the time. It goes from they said/I said to a legally accountable document, and if you're being gaslighted, they know they're denying you your rights it and would never want to provide you with a document that confirms that they were talking s**t.

#7 Those $5 small bubble mirrors you stick on your side mirrors make you 80% better at parallel parking

#8 Listening > talking.

#9 Wanna mute those annoying gas station video ads while filling up? Press the second button from the top on the right-hand side. It works most of the time, but some of the newer ones have eliminated this feature

#10 Using unwanted veg to make soups is a recent life hack i've picked up. Just get a decent blender and they're so easy to make. They feed alot of people/multiple servings and are usually quite healthy as well.

#11 Being funny and a good cook

#12 Don't tell ANYONE you have the day off.

#13 Don’t keep your savings in the same account as your monthly budget.

As soon as you get paid, move half (or a quarter) to your savings account.

You’d be surprised how quickly your savings would grow.

#14 Good sleep.

#15 Don’t drink alcohol. You save a ton of money and you never get hangovers. My son can’t drink for medical reasons. When I realized how much more time he had as a college student it was pretty eye opening.



Downside: you miss out on the social aspects of sharing drinks, and being the only sober person can suck.



Edit: I’m not even talking about getting drunk. I only have about one drink two nights a week and I can still get a headache from that.

#16 The best cheat code to life is making your decisions based on logic instead of emotions.



Also, take care of yourself. Start strength training at an early age (this applies to women as well), use sunscreen and try to eat relatively healthy.



Develop discipline; discipline is the compass that guides you through life’s challenges.

#17 Minding your business.

Dont make assumptions.

Stop making excuses.

Comparison is a thief of joy.

#18 Pay off higher interest debt first

#19 Never stop learning. And I don't mean easy stuff like watching informative YouTube videos. Try to get certifications in your field of expertise, pick up and find new tools. Get a skilled hobby and learn about it, woodworking, gardening, acrobatics, drawing, playing instruments. Hell, learn about learning and get better at learning.



End of the day, when all else fails you. What you've learnt will always be there, providing value.

#20 Someone yesterday mentioned how you can scroll through your text by holding the spacebar on iPhone and my life has already improved because of it.

#21 Do what you need to do to avoid doing the same mistake twice.

#22 workout. u will look good and feel good

#23 Learn to style your own hair nicely. Idc what anyone says; hair will make or break your entire look. ,’;)

#24 Personal finance is probably the biggest one. Understanding credit cards, savings rates, investing, debt, etc. will save you so much time and money in the long run. What you decide to do with your money could be the difference between retiring early and having decades of freedom or working until you die.

#25 Once you realize how versatile duct tape and superglue is, many house problems become trivial.

#26 Ask for things you want.



Seriously, you will be surprised how frequently you will get something if you just ask for it politely. I see so many people bend over backwards to try and get something, but they didn't try just asking for it directly.



This is like a cheat code which works 25% of the time and costs nothing, letting you skip an entire level each time.

#27 I was flying Air New Zealand once and when I got up to the counter they told me the flight was overbooked. I was polite and just asked when the next available flight would be, their response was "we can pop you in business class instead"



Next guy in line lost his bottle and was bumped to the next flight.



I've never once seen somebody being rude help them achieve their desired outcome.

#28 Getting good at public speaking. And dress well. That will set you up big time.

#29 Buy an EDU email once or twice a year. Reap a-lot of benefits of college students.



Buy a Filefactory account and never worry about buying stream services or cable. (I have a lifetime account)



Internet Download Manager - Speed up download speeds

#30 Depending on the job, don't work too hard. Most of the time people who work harder are rewarded with more work. Don't like your position? Suck at it. Get rewarded with a different position in the company. At least what i have seen working in the midwest, mostly in manufacturing, this is how people move on up to different positions, merely by sliding by and just being available, i.e. on time &c.

#31 Being honest when you f up especially in your job. Change your country code and suddenly every service will be fraction of original cost. Same works for tickets, hotels etc

#32 Plugging in a USB cable?



99% of the time the thicker/fat part OF THE CABLE goes down. (The opening will be higher/on the top as you look at the cable port.)



I always just think, “opening on top.”



Sorry that it’s tough for me to explain this properly. But, once you get it, it’s no longer a 50/50 shot that you’ll get it right.

#33 After you apply for a job, tell them you applied. They might not look at all the applications and you're more likely to get your application looked at if you contact them.

#34 Almost everything is negotiable

#35 Does wearing cologne count??

#36 Stretching and light exercise will keep your dexterity, strength, and constitution scores from suffering age penalties

#37 Tip your bartender they remember that and you will get faster service and stronger drinks

#38 Electrolytes. Add a little high quality mineral salt to your water

#39 Wear SPF15 moisturizer on your face every day, starting as early as possible (teens or twenties). You will have waaay fewer wrinkles in later decades. That was my Mom's cheat code as she rose up the management ranks. It was shockingly effective.