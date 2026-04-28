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I have read many stories about people stringing along multiple partners without feeling any guilt. It makes me wonder whether their empathy goes on vacation during this time, or they just lack it in general. After all, how can they not feel awful for ruining someone’s life?

Even this guy fooled two women with fake promises, using the “soulmate” lingo. However, one of them finally snapped and dumped him, but he came crawling back after two years. This time, she turned the tables on him by exposing him to his pregnant girlfriend! Here’s how it went down…

More info: Reddit

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Some people string along multiple partners, but the truth always has a way of revealing itself

Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When the poster started dating her boyfriend, he “technically” had a girlfriend, whom he was living with until the lease ran out on their apartment

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Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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However, when the poster found out the woman was his real girlfriend, she dumped him, but after two years, he came crawling back, begging for a second chance

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Image credits: jet-po / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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The shocking thing was that he was still with his girlfriend, who was pregnant, and he lied to the poster, so she thought about contacting her

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Image credits: wirestock / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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In fact, the poster threatened to expose him, but he blocked her, and his girlfriend reached out, accusing her of trying to start an affair

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Image credits: Victor-Reeds

At this point, the furious poster didn’t care that she was pregnant, sent her all the proof about her “soulmate,” and totally exposed the guy

Today, we dive into the life of the original poster (OP), as she narrates her traumatizing tale. When she started dating him, he “technically” had a girlfriend that he was living with. However, she knew he was seeing other people, and they were going to end things after their lease ran out. Well, OP was head over heels for him, so she didn’t think much about this.

Things got suspicious when the lease ended but the guy refused to move out. Apparently, his “girlfriend” was mentally unstable, and she would flip if he left her. The poster tried to push back, but to no avail. However, she totally flipped after a mutual friend told her the truth about the guy. His girlfriend had no clue he was seeing other people, and they weren’t ending things at all.

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Obviously, OP dumped him, blocked him everywhere, and moved on. Much to her dismay, she ran into him after two years, and he begged her to take him back. Yet again, he lied about his girlfriend, who was pregnant, and tried to manipulate the poster. This time, she turned the tables on him and threatened to expose him, so he blocked her.

OP was contemplating whether to contact his pregnant girlfriend when she got a message from her. The woman accused her of trying to start an affair with her “soulmate,” and the poster had had enough. She sent her all the proof about the cheater guy and exposed all his lies. Then she blocked them both and got off social media, as she didn’t want to get further tangled in their toxic drama.

Image credits: ansiia / Freepik (not the actual photo)

It’s shocking how cruel the guy was, and I wouldn’t wish him on anybody. Experts categorize manipulation and gaslighting as a form of emotional cruelty. They further stress that manipulative people control the timeline, distort the truth, and also engage in an extraordinary level of denial, minimization, sidetracking, blaming, and seeing themselves as the victims.

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Well, the guy definitely ticks all the boxes, but my heart goes out to his real victims. Research emphasizes that chronic manipulation in close relationships can have a similar effect to trauma. The manipulated partner may feel depressed, develop anxiety, and use unhealthy coping mechanisms. In some extreme cases, it also causes them to question their perception of reality.

I can’t even begin to imagine what the women must have gone through. Many netizens commented that OP shouldn’t have dated him in the first place when he told her about his “girlfriend.” However, researchers highlight that people stay with manipulators for multiple reasons, such as fear of leaving or being alone, a lack of social support, or struggling with pleasing people.

Meanwhile, others said she should have exposed him sooner because they were worried about the baby. Hopefully, his girlfriend realized how toxic he was and dumped him. After all, he would make an awful father, wouldn’t he? What are your thoughts about the story? We would love to hear from you, so feel free to drop them in the comments section!

Netizens didn’t shy away from cursing the guy who exploited his manipulative skills to emotionally traumatize both women

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