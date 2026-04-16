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Pregnancy news, no matter how carefully guarded, will find its way to exactly the wrong person at exactly the wrong time. You tell one person in confidence, and within 24 hours, it has somehow reached someone three degrees removed who had absolutely no business knowing. Most of the time, it is mildly annoying. Occasionally, it is genuinely dangerous.

One woman found out her pregnancy news had reached her unstable ex within hours of telling her family, and she had a pretty good idea of who had passed it along. What she did not know yet was exactly why, and when that answer finally came, it changed everything.

More info: Reddit

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Some breakups are clean and simple, and some involve years of caretaking, paranoia, and a partner who cannot separate reality from delusion

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One woman spent years caring for her ex after his schizophrenia diagnosis, and when she finally left, she did it carefully and with a heart full of guilt

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Her only connection to him was Jess, her brother’s girlfriend, who had stayed friends with Jake and promised to stay neutral

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Her pregnancy news reached Jake within 24 hours of telling her family, and when she confronted Jess, the apology came quickly, and so did the promise that it would never happen again

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It happened again, at her baby shower, when Jake appeared at the bar, scanning the room, and had to be escorted out, screaming that he was the baby’s real father

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She cut Jess out completely and extended that to her own brother, which broke her heart, but she had a baby to protect, and she was not taking any more chances

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Jake was released from the hospital, called to apologize, seemed stable, and two weeks later showed up at Sam’s workplace with a tearful apology that made absolutely no sense

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Then her brother called and asked to meet, and over lunch, he told her something that made every single leak suddenly make perfect sense

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Jake had shown up at their house and confessed he was in love with Jess, produced the text messages to prove an affair, and Jess eventually admitted the whole thing

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She had not been passing on information out of misguided loyalty to an old friend; she had been feeding details to someone she was secretly sleeping with

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Jake drove twenty hours away and was found by police in an abandoned building in a psychotic episode, and Jess disappeared from the narrator’s brother’s life entirely

A woman had spent years caring for her ex-boyfriend, Jake, after he developed schizophrenia. This was a deeply exhausting endeavor. When she finally ended things for her own well-being, she helped him move back to his parents and tried to maintain a careful distance. The only thread connecting them was Jess, her brother’s girlfriend, who also happened to be Jake’s friend.

When the OP fell pregnant with her new partner Sam’s baby, the news reached Jake within 24 hours of her telling her family. He left a voicemail claiming he would be filing for custody. She confronted Jess, who admitted to telling Jake. But that wouldn’t be the last time. At her baby shower, with 80 guests in a roped-off function room at a bar, Jake appeared, scanning the room.

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Security escorted him out while he screamed that he was the baby’s real father and that they had never really broken up. She hid in the bathroom until he was gone, and the party ended early. She cut Jess out completely and extended that boundary to her brother, who she adored, because she could not risk information reaching Jess.

The family pushed back and her brother was heartbroken, but she held firm. Jake was eventually readmitted to a mental health facility after threatening to harm himself. Then he was released, called to apologize, seemed lucid, and two weeks later showed up at Sam’s workplace to deliver a tearful apology that included the line “clearly you didn’t know the baby wasn’t yours.” Jess had told him where Sam worked.

Out of the blue, her brother called and asked to meet. Over McDonald’s, he told her that Jake had shown up at their house and confessed to being in love with Jess, and produced text messages proving they had been sleeping together, and that when confronted, Jess had eventually admitted it. Suddenly, every leak made complete sense.

Luckily, the brother and Jess separated, while Jake, on the other hand, drove 20 hours away and was found by police in an abandoned building in a psychotic episode. The woman who had been trying to protect her baby from the very beginning finally understood exactly what she had been up against and finally felt that she could bring her baby into the world with one less worry.

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Schizophrenia is one of the most widely misunderstood mental health conditions, and it is worth understanding what it actually looks like before passing judgment. Symptoms include delusions, hallucinations, hearing voices, paranoia, and a distorted sense of reality. Jake was not being malicious at the baby shower. He was in a psychotic episode, and to him, everything he was screaming was the truth.

That context matters, but it does not erase the danger. According to Ahead, navigating a breakup when a partner has schizophrenia requires a delicate balance of compassion and self-care, and this woman demonstrated both in extraordinary measure. She stayed, she helped, she attended every appointment, and when she finally left, she did so carefully and with genuine guilt.

Romantic relationships with someone experiencing schizophrenia is a difficult tightrope, and it was wild of Jess to think she could maintain an affair. Experts even say these relationships also often involve a loss of interest in intimacy and difficulty creating and maintaining connections. None of this seems sustainable or healthy for anyone involved.

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The real villain of this story was never Jake. It was Jess, who understood exactly what she was dealing with and passed on sensitive information anyway, repeatedly, to a man she was secretly involved with. Jake was unwell. Jess was not.

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Who do you think deserves the biggest red card in this scary story? Share your thoughts in the comments!

The internet read every word of this story and the response to the update was something between relief, fury, and complete disbelief that it took this long for the truth to come out

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