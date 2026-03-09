Entitled Mom Dumps Kids On 21YO For Free Babysitting, Rages When Unsupervised Brats Destroy The Home
Kids naturally test boundaries, explore their environment, and push limits, especially between the ages of 3 and 10, when impulse control is still developing. Leaving them unsupervised, even for a short moment, can lead to accidents, messes, or property damage before anyone even realizes it.
Today’s Original Poster (OP) found herself unexpectedly in charge of two energetic children, without being asked, and witnessed firsthand how quickly unsupervised play can spiral out of control. Still, she refused to take responsibility for what they believed wasn’t hers to begin with.
Image credits: kliver00 / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The sister and her husband went to a concert, leaving their two kids with the parents, who then left for a dinner party without asking the author to supervise
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The author, focused on studying and not wanting to babysit, locked herself in her room while the kids ran around unsupervised
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The children caused significant damage, including breaking the TV, smearing oil paints everywhere, spilling food and drinks, and creating a huge mess
Image credits: aita7428
A family argument erupted afterward, with the parents expecting the author to pay for the damages despite her not being asked to watch the kids
The OP’s sister and her husband came home with their two kids, ages eight and six, to spend the holiday with family. A couple of nights before Thanksgiving, the parents decided to go out to a concert and left the kids with the grandparents. Later that evening, however, the grandparents had a dinner party they didn’t want to miss.
Instead of arranging childcare, they simply stepped out and left the kids in the house with the OP. According to her, she wasn’t asked to babysit, rather she was just told the adults were leaving. At the time, the OP was in her final year of school and had intentionally skipped hanging out with friends to focus on studying. So when she realized the kids had effectively been dropped on them, she wasn’t thrilled.
Rather than take on the role of babysitter, she retreated to her room and locked the door to concentrate on her work. She could still hear the kids running around, yelling, and making plenty of noise downstairs. Occasionally she checked to make sure no one was getting hurt, but from her perspective, she hadn’t agreed to watch them, so she wasn’t responsible for entertaining them either.
The kids, however, managed to break the television, and smear paint across walls, curtains, furniture, rugs, and even the ceiling. They also scattered dog food everywhere and spilled water and juice around the kitchen. When the parents returned and saw the damage, the OP’s mom insisted she should pay for the damages, arguing that she should have studied downstairs and kept an eye on the kids.
Image credits: krakenimages.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The situation described in the story isn’t just a matter of bad luck, it’s actually supported by research on child behavior and family dynamics. According to ParentCo, children between the ages of 3 and 10 are particularly prone to risky and messy behaviors when left unsupervised.
Their developing impulse control and natural curiosity mean that even short periods without supervision can quickly escalate into physical accidents, creative messes, or playful destruction. However, it wasn’t just the children’s behavior that fueled the family conflict. Psychology Today explains that disputes over chores, damages, or household responsibilities often emerge when expectations are unclear.
Psychicare affirms this by highlighting how unclear roles and poor communication magnify household tensions. Ambiguous chores can leave one person feeling overburdened, and damages, like the messes caused by the children, can trigger blame when no one claims responsibility. Underlying factors such as individual moods, parenting styles, or hidden resentments often worsen the situation.
Netizens felt that everyone involved shares some blame, pointing out that the parents were at fault for leaving the children unsupervised and not asking for help. They also criticized the OP for ignoring the mess. What do you think? Who do you think was most at fault in this situation, parents, the OP, or the kids? We would love to know your thoughts!
Even though the author wasn’t asked to babysit, netizens argued that adults must step up when kids are unsupervised
I’m rarely against the general consensus, but the post reads like a one off. There’s no reference to it happening every time sis and kids visit OP gets dumped with the kids, where it would make sense that they have had enough of being taken for granted. It was very rude of OP’s parents to just yell at the bedroom door that they were leaving; they definitely shouldn’t have assumed OP would step up. IMO OP acted like a stroppy teen, “If you aren’t going to ask me nicely, I’m not gonna do anything to keep an eye on the kids.” They locked themselves in their bedroom and mostly ignored the ruckus, which they could hear. The 6 and 8 yr olds don’t have to be awful children to have got up to shenanigans: seems like typical young kid behaviour when left entirely to their own devices. Are we really saying that a 21yr old ADULT is justified in letting mayhem and destruction reign because they weren’t explicitly asked to do something that was obviously implied? They are blòody lucky there was no injury. Would you still be saying their refusal to actually watch over the kids was acceptable if one of them ended up in ER, just because OP wasn’t ASKED?
NO ONE *asked* OP to watch the holy terrors. Not her circus, not her monkeys. And as usual, the YTA-ers are off their rockers. Hopefully OP's AH parents, sis +BIL have learned *not* to just dump the c-goblins on OP. Just yelling thru the door - "We're going out!" does not constitute asking OP to watch the wrecking crew.
My mom and sister used to do the same thing to me after my dad's accident - I'd be working or doing something else in my room, or be about to leave the house, and my mom would yell through my door "We're going shopping, you have to watch your dad for an hour, bye!" and they'd be gone for 5 hours XD The difference is that I loved my father and was happy to take care of him. But it was still grating that they wouldn't ASK me to watch him, or ask if I could, they'd just say "bye, we're leaving!" as they were literally in the process of walking out the door.Load More Replies...
