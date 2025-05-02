ADVERTISEMENT

Low-rise jeans, owl necklaces, eating cinnamon by the spoonful, or laying face down in all sorts of random places… These are just some of the popular trends of the past (thankfully). Though in general, trends seem to be ever present – if one foolish fad becomes a thing of the past, you can be sure there’s another one—likely even more foolish—coming.

Bearing this in mind, it’s no surprise that people have taken part in all sorts of crazes over the years. Members of the ‘Ask Reddit’ community have discussed such crazes, opening up after one user asked them about the dumbest fads they ever participated in. If you’re curious to see what their stories entailed, you can browse them on the list below, and see if you took part in any of the same things yourself. If not, you can head straight to the comments to share what popular fads you participated in.