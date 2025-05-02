ADVERTISEMENT

Low-rise jeans, owl necklaces, eating cinnamon by the spoonful, or laying face down in all sorts of random places… These are just some of the popular trends of the past (thankfully). Though in general, trends seem to be ever present – if one foolish fad becomes a thing of the past, you can be sure there’s another one—likely even more foolish—coming.

Bearing this in mind, it’s no surprise that people have taken part in all sorts of crazes over the years. Members of the ‘Ask Reddit’ community have discussed such crazes, opening up after one user asked them about the dumbest fads they ever participated in. If you’re curious to see what their stories entailed, you can browse them on the list below, and see if you took part in any of the same things yourself. If not, you can head straight to the comments to share what popular fads you participated in.

#1

Young boy with a classic 80s mullet hairstyle representing a dumb fad participated in the past. I had a mullet in the late 80s as a 4th grader.

I was neither a businessman nor a partier.

Godloseslaw , eagle-eye-tiger / reddit Report

    #2

    Young person with crimped hair and bangs posing for a retro photo reflecting popular fads from past decades. I crimped my hair.

    DoeRayMeFarSewLaTea , Mrs_Lovely / reddit Report

    #3

    Person in acid-wash denim outfit posing in a retro room filled with vintage posters and collectibles, reflecting nostalgic fads. When acid washed denim was hot I would wear all my acid washed together...pants...shirt & denim jacket with a popped up collar along with those baggy topped cowboy boots. My sister has several pics of me in all my faded glory which sends her descending into uncontrollable giggles.

    Savings-Delay-1075 , Special-Dance8337 / reddit Report

    #4

    Back view of a person with a unique mullet hairstyle, illustrating one of the dumbest fads participated in. I had long hair as a teenager, and sometime in my early 20's (the late 80's, early 90's), I cut it short but left a rat tail in my hair.

    When my wife cut it off (she's a hairdresser) she kept it. I think it's still in a box somewhere...

    jfincher42 , pickzfodayz / reddit Report

    #5

    Young child with a bowl haircut smiling in a colorful shirt, illustrating a dumb fad hairstyle from past decades. My mother made me get a Dorothy Hamil haircut when I was in 4th grade. It was a d**n bowl cut and I’m a girl and I cried and she got mad because the hair dresser felt bad. Then she dropped me back off at school and the substitute thought I was a boy 😆😆 it was traumatic 🤣

    alycat32 , doctopuss / reddit Report

    #6

    Young man wearing a red plaid shirt outdoors, representing reflections on dumbest fad participated in discussions. Early 90s. I owned more plaid shirts than a lesbian lumberjack

    Luddites_Unite , EyeEm / freepik Report

    #7

    Person with a mohawk doing a plank on a live entertainment sign, showcasing a dumb fad participated in for fun. Planking

    Billbapoker , mistermajik2000 / reddit Report

    #8

    Hammer pants. Inside out sweaters, sagging my pants way low, overalls with one strap done, super long belts, wallets with super long chains, ...

    Gr1pp717 Report

    #9

    Close-up of hair with chunky highlights, showcasing a popular dumbest fad hairstyle from past decades. Zebra highlights

    goddess_of_fear , ShineyWaffle97 / reddit Report

    #10

    Gray cat sitting on a purple inflatable chair indoors, illustrating a nostalgic dumbest fad participation moment. Inflatable furniture. I had so many chairs. And cats...

    BrasAndBarflies Report

    #11

    Close-up of a pencil eraser worn down, symbolizing the dumbest fad you participated in and memory erasure. In the early 90s there was a trend going around my area called "eraser burns"

    As you can guess, it was rubbing an eraser on your skin, almost always on the back of your hand, until it broke skin. Idk kids do stupid things lmao. I'm thankful everyday that social media wasn't around when I was growing up

    Big-Amphibian502 , fabrikasimf / freepik Report

    #12

    Being a silly, screaming 12 YO Beatlemania chick. I still scream a lot...Get Off My Lawn!, but we old bats are allowed to.

    kittykittyspank Report

    #13

    Close-up of a woman with glitter on her face and bright red lipstick, illustrating a popular dumbest fad participation. I wore s**y plaid miniskirts over a pair of jeans (this is when flares were in style, to complete the picture). Black babydoll T-shirt, messy bun pigtails, and thick eyeliner, and OMG that goopy glitter gel - glittery hair, glittery eyes, cheeks, just ... Why so much glitter, 2004?

    pearlie_girl , yulaphotographer / freepik Report

    #14

    Teenager wearing sunglasses sitting in a car, reflecting on the dumbest fad they participated in. I'm a guy and when Dawson's Creek came out I got my tips frosted like Pacey

    anon , Warner Bros. Television Studios Report

    #15

    Hands parting wet hair with a comb, illustrating a common dumb fad hairstyle trend from past decades. The zig zag part 🤦🏻‍♀️

    NM1159:
    Yes! I could never do it right but that didn't stop me from trying!

    TheYayaC , Learn Do Teach Hairstyles “LDT Hairstyles” / Youtube Report

    #16

    Two teenagers fist bumping in a school library while others chat, illustrating participation in the dumbest fad. In middle school I was caught up in two: "I'm not like other girls" and thinking I was "cool" because older teens/young 20 year old (and sometimes older than 25 but I thought *that* was creepy) men would hit on me. Girl...no...

    SassyTofuB***h , vh-studio /freepik Report

    #17

    Several vintage Beanie Babies plush toys in various colors and shapes representing a popular fad from the 1990s. I worked at a toy store when beanie babies were a thing. I used my employee discount and early access to buy dozens truly believing I would get rich. Still waiting…

    Davidicus12 , Dominic Sagar / flickr Report

    #18

    Baggy denim jeans with wide legs worn as a popular dumb fad fashion trend from past decades. Very baggy pants jingos I think

    Downtown_Raspberry45 , puntapuntapunta / reddit Report

    #19

    As a teenager and young adult I used to be an edgy far right bigot.

    It's funny looking back on that period of my life now that I'm a trans woman.

    Wizard_Elon_3003 Report

    #20

    Person wearing a pink velour tracksuit sitting on a bed with a large teddy bear, reflecting on dumbest fad participated in. In the 70s my mum made our entire family dress in velour track suits. Unwilling participant here.

    TiffyVella , pinkgirl300 / reddit Report

    #21

    Colorful plastic bracelets stacked on wrist representing a popular dumb fad people participated in. Collecting and wearing silly bands

    Number1Barooista , mikeporterinmd / flickr Report

    #22

    Colorful collection of vintage pogs and slap bracelets, representing popular fads many participated in during childhood. Pogs. I was *sure* they would be worth something one day

    buzzfeed_sucks , musicfromadventures / reddit Report

    #23

    Lower back floral tattoo on a person wearing blue jeans, representing a popular dumbest fad many participated in. Tramp stamp

    birdofswag2 , Adam Zuckerman / flickr Report

    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Clipping a g*****n feather into my hair…

    dejavuuuuuuuuuuuu Report

    #25

    Ok let’s go back to the 80s parachute pants. Enough said

    Slow-Amphibian-2909 Report

    #26

    Anime character Naruto running outdoors with headband and orange outfit, illustrating a dumbest fad participation scene. The Naruto running thing

    I’ve never even watched an episode in my life

    August2022Wolverine , Pierrot Report

    #27

    Black leather cigarette case with attached silver chain, a nostalgic accessory from past dumbest fads participated in. Long chain wallet 8th-10th grade, 1994-1996ish

    Nugatorysurplusage Report

    #28

    Hands holding a vintage acid-wash denim skirt, representing a dumbest fad people participated in from the 90s. 6th grade 1990. Z Cavaricci pants then Skidz overalls where you left one suspender unbuckled and hanging.

    Nairbfs79 , anonymous / reddit Report

    #29

    Tanning beds

    LongApricot Report

    #30

    I had my hair permed into an Afro in the 70s. I’m a white female. I looked ridiculous. Of course, at the time, I thought I was cool with my rake in my hip pocket.

    prunepicker Report

