“What Was The Dumbest Fad You Participated In?” (70 Answers)
Low-rise jeans, owl necklaces, eating cinnamon by the spoonful, or laying face down in all sorts of random places… These are just some of the popular trends of the past (thankfully). Though in general, trends seem to be ever present – if one foolish fad becomes a thing of the past, you can be sure there’s another one—likely even more foolish—coming.
Bearing this in mind, it’s no surprise that people have taken part in all sorts of crazes over the years. Members of the ‘Ask Reddit’ community have discussed such crazes, opening up after one user asked them about the dumbest fads they ever participated in. If you’re curious to see what their stories entailed, you can browse them on the list below, and see if you took part in any of the same things yourself. If not, you can head straight to the comments to share what popular fads you participated in.
I had a mullet in the late 80s as a 4th grader.
I was neither a businessman nor a partier.
I crimped my hair.
When acid washed denim was hot I would wear all my acid washed together...pants...shirt & denim jacket with a popped up collar along with those baggy topped cowboy boots. My sister has several pics of me in all my faded glory which sends her descending into uncontrollable giggles.
As long as someone is decent and feeling great and happy wearing it, I see not problem 😎👍🏻.
I had long hair as a teenager, and sometime in my early 20's (the late 80's, early 90's), I cut it short but left a rat tail in my hair.
When my wife cut it off (she's a hairdresser) she kept it. I think it's still in a box somewhere...
My cousin had one for years and when he got older and cut it off he asked us why no one told him it was stupid looking, eh I did every time you asked weather to curl it or leave it straight 🙈
My mother made me get a Dorothy Hamil haircut when I was in 4th grade. It was a d**n bowl cut and I’m a girl and I cried and she got mad because the hair dresser felt bad. Then she dropped me back off at school and the substitute thought I was a boy 😆😆 it was traumatic 🤣
Dorothy was really the only one who could pull off that haircut.
Early 90s. I owned more plaid shirts than a lesbian lumberjack
Planking
Hammer pants. Inside out sweaters, sagging my pants way low, overalls with one strap done, super long belts, wallets with super long chains, ...
Inflatable furniture. I had so many chairs. And cats...
In the early 90s there was a trend going around my area called "eraser burns"
As you can guess, it was rubbing an eraser on your skin, almost always on the back of your hand, until it broke skin. Idk kids do stupid things lmao. I'm thankful everyday that social media wasn't around when I was growing up
Unfortunately, this is a method some self-harmers do. It can leave some pretty bad sores and scaring.
Being a silly, screaming 12 YO Beatlemania chick. I still scream a lot...Get Off My Lawn!, but we old bats are allowed to.
I was 8 or 9 but screamed with all the girls at the movie when the babysitter took me to see "A Hard Day's Night."
I wore s**y plaid miniskirts over a pair of jeans (this is when flares were in style, to complete the picture). Black babydoll T-shirt, messy bun pigtails, and thick eyeliner, and OMG that goopy glitter gel - glittery hair, glittery eyes, cheeks, just ... Why so much glitter, 2004?
Minus the skirt over the jeans, this was basically my look all of 1997-2001. It's actually a fun look if you can pull it off.
I'm a guy and when Dawson's Creek came out I got my tips frosted like Pacey
The zig zag part 🤦🏻♀️
NM1159:
Yes! I could never do it right but that didn't stop me from trying!
There was a certain technique to it that required a rat tail comb.
In middle school I was caught up in two: "I'm not like other girls" and thinking I was "cool" because older teens/young 20 year old (and sometimes older than 25 but I thought *that* was creepy) men would hit on me. Girl...no...
I worked at a toy store when beanie babies were a thing. I used my employee discount and early access to buy dozens truly believing I would get rich. Still waiting…
The toys we thought would be worth the investment are worthless now. The toys we didn't give much thought over are now the valuable ones, but no care was given to preserve them. RIP Flash n Sizzle Jem. I still have the tape.
Very baggy pants jingos I think
As a teenager and young adult I used to be an edgy far right bigot.
It's funny looking back on that period of my life now that I'm a trans woman.
In the 70s my mum made our entire family dress in velour track suits. Unwilling participant here.
Collecting and wearing silly bands
They never even fit right either since they were weird shaped!
Pogs. I was *sure* they would be worth something one day
This came and went so quickly. I remember it being a really loud game with the metal slammer for a wood floor apartment. I was glad we lived above the storage rooms.
Tramp stamp
I did that. I don't regret it all. If anyone says anything about it I just tell to stop trying to check out my b*m!
Clipping a g*****n feather into my hair…
Ok let’s go back to the 80s parachute pants. Enough said
I wore stirrup pants with leg warmers in the 80's. And matching sweater vests. Oy!
The Naruto running thing
I’ve never even watched an episode in my life
Long chain wallet 8th-10th grade, 1994-1996ish
6th grade 1990. Z Cavaricci pants then Skidz overalls where you left one suspender unbuckled and hanging.
Tanning beds
No young girls just don't do it! I look 10 or 15 years younger than my friends that did that! Wear sunscreen! People think my SO is my father!
I had my hair permed into an Afro in the 70s. I’m a white female. I looked ridiculous. Of course, at the time, I thought I was cool with my rake in my hip pocket.