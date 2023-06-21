Woman Leaves Her Wallet With Her Best Friend Who ‘Can’t Find Time’ To Return It, Asks If She’s The Jerk For Blocking Her Cards

Having a real, authentic and sincere friendship is one of the most amazing feelings. To have people who care about you, who you know are always going to be there for you and help whenever and wherever you need is such a blessing! There is also a reason behind the famous saying that a friendship breakup hurts more than breaking up with your partner.

However, finding a real friend is also a complicated thing. Unfortunately, there are many people who will use you and you will be stuck in a one-sided friendship.

One argument, your best friend shows their true self and it may lead to the end of the whole friendship

Image credits: Elijah O’Donnell (not the actual photo)

Woman asks community members if she was being a jerk for canceling her cards after she forgot her wallet in her best friend’s car

Image credits: Aleksandrs Karevs (not the actual photo)

She shared that her friend kept avoiding meeting with her in order to give back her wallet

Image credits: u/AntiqueFroyo2378

The woman then reported her cards as stolen, which led to an argument between them and the end of the friendship

Very recently, a woman shared her personal story to one of the most judgmental Reddit communities. She asked its members if she was being a jerk for canceling her cards that were in her wallet, which she left in her friend’s car. The post attracted a lot of readers and in just a few days it gathered more than 13K upvotes and almost 2K comments.

The author starts her story by stating that over the weekend, she forgot her wallet in her best friend’s car. Nothing weird, right? However, every time they would finally set a time for a meeting to get back the wallet, there would always be an excuse why she couldn’t. After this, OP informed her friend that she was going to report her cards stolen.

Later on, the author clarified that she decided to do so because her bank can replace cards the same day. After this, the best friend flipped and called OP not the nicest names as she was treating her like a criminal and thief. On the good side, the wallet was returned and left with the security guard at OP’s apartment. The woman also added that in the end, their friendship ended by mutual agreement.

The author was given the “Not an a-hole” badge, commenters defended her and few of them shared personal experiences. “Red flags, cancel your cards, please,” one user wrote immediately.” Another added: “Any of my friends would have realized I left my wallet and turned around to return it to me before I even realized. God damn this sub makes me really appreciate my friends a lot more.”

Image credits: Liza Summer (not the actual photo)

Bored Panda contacted Irene S. Levine, PhD, who is a psychologist and friendship expert, and she kindly agreed to share insights regarding how to spot red flags in a friendship and how to rebuild trust after being in a toxic friendship.

“It’s important to open the lines of communication by expressing your feelings. Be concrete and give your friend specific examples. Then give your friend the chance to explain or justify their behavior,” the expert starts. “Set limits regarding what you are willing to do or not willing to do for a friend. Once you have raised your concerns, if they are not addressed, you need to seriously reconsider the friendship.”

Additionally, Irene highlights that “It’s important to remember that friendships are voluntary and should be mutually satisfying. You have no obligation to continue a friendship if it is one-sided or makes you feel bad. You also ask yourself whether you are so needy that you are willing to accept a one-sided friendship that always disappoints.”

Irene also lists a few of the most common red flags in a friend: “If a relationship feels one-sided and you are always on the giving end, if the friend asks to borrow money, clothes, electronics, etc., and doesn’t pay back or return them without you begging her.” Also, if a friend isn’t trustworthy or dependable and tends to lie, that’s not a friend with the best intentions.

Image credits: Ivan Samkov (not the actual photo)

