“Coldplay Kiss Cam Energy”: Lawyers That Went Viral For Being Accidentally Caught Kissing In Central Park Identified

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The mystery surrounding a viral Central Park kissing video has quickly come to an end after online users identified the couple as two lawyers from the same prestigious New York law firm.

The pair were filmed sharing a kiss on a park bench on July 23 before a TikTok creator interrupted them, and the awkward moment quickly spread across social media.

Highlights Internet users identified the pair as colleagues at the same prominent New York law firm after the TikTok went viral.

The video fueled speculation about their personal lives while neither the lawyers nor their employer commented publicly.

Many compared the incident to the viral Coldplay kiss cam controversy.

As people began comparing the clip to last year’s famous Coldplay kiss cam scandal, many also started digging into the identities of the two lawyers.

“Coldplay Kiss Cam Energy,” wrote one user.

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A viral TikTok video showed two lawyers sharing an intimate moment on a park bench

Image credits: jayguap3/TikTok

The video was posted by TikTok creator Jay Guapõ, who filmed a man and woman kissing on a bench in Central Park.

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As he walked toward them, he shouted, “Get a room. There’s kids around.”

The couple immediately looked surprised after realizing they were being filmed.

Image credits: jayguap3/TikTok

The man stood up smiling and tried to wave the camera away, while the woman calmly told the person filming, “Put the phone down.”

When the man appeared to move closer, the TikToker replied, “Don’t touch me, don’t touch — if you touch me I’ll have to touch you.”

The clip quickly spread online, collecting more than 2 million views.

After the video went viral, internet users identified the pair as colleagues at the same law firm

Image credits: jayguap3/TikTok

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The internet users matched the couple to photos on the website of Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, one of New York’s best-known law firms.

The pair were identified as 45-year-old Nathaniel D. Cullerton and 29-year-old Kelsey Borenzweig.

According to the firm’s website, both work in the litigation department.

Cullerton is listed as a partner who rose to success after securing a JD from Georgetown University in 2013.

Image credits: jayguap3/TikTok

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He also clerked at the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

Meanwhile, Borenzweig works as an associate and received her JD from the New York University School of Law in 2022, and has worked at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz since 2021, per her LinkedIn profile.

Like Cullerton, Borenzweigh also worked at the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in 2023.

Image credits: jayguap3/TikTok

The two lawyers also worked together this year on the legal team that successfully defended OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman against Elon Musk’s lawsuit.

Neither the law firm nor the two lawyers publicly commented after the video went viral online.

Following the video’s popularity, reports began examining the lawyers’ personal lives

Image credits: jayguap3/TikTok

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According to published reports, Cullerton is married to attorney Moira Penza, who is a partner at another New York law firm.

The couple married in 2016 and reportedly own a $2.3 million Upper East Side apartment together.

Reports also said Borenzweig had recently been in a relationship with a 35-year-old judicial law clerk.

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A source later told the Daily Mail that the relationship had already ended before the video went viral.

Image credits: Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz

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Apparently, the ex earlier told the Daily Mail he was “not comfortable talking about this, but I am aware of” the viral video.

It remains unclear when the Central Park video was recorded or when the relationship between the two colleagues began.

There has also been no public confirmation about whether their relationship was disclosed to their employer.

As the video went viral online, many netizens immediately assumed that the clip showed an affair

Image credits: Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz

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One person wrote, “Most obvious affair ever,” while another added, “That’s definitely her boss.”

Others pointed to the age difference, work clothes, and office relationships as reasons for their suspicions.

However, many people felt the person filming crossed a line.

“Recording strangers??? and putting them on your social media??? because they’re kissing in a park?? That’s not a crime,” said one netizen.

Another wrote, “Recording them is weird.”

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On the other hand, a large number of social media users said the moment reminded them of the viral Coldplay kiss cam controversy from December 2025.

That incident involved Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the company’s HR executive Kristin Cabot, who appeared embracing each other after being shown on the stadium’s giant screen during a Coldplay concert.

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The moment became one of the internet’s biggest viral stories.

Both Byron and Cabot later left Astronomer following the controversy.

Image credits: New York Stock Exchange / kristincabotofficial

pov: vc foi curtir o show de coldplay com sua amante, mas ele colocou a kiss cam em vcs ☺️ pic.twitter.com/WpHjYli7EJ — Preta :) (@pretademaiss) July 17, 2025

Months later, Cabot publicly reflected on the incident, stating, “I made a bad decision. I had a couple of High Noons and danced and acted inappropriately with my boss.”

She further admitted that she accepted the consequences of her actions.

“I took accountability, and I gave up my career.”

Cabot also explained that she felt the public reaction had permanently damaged her career, describing herself as “unemployable” after becoming an internet meme.

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“The work attire, the weird location, the age gap,” wrote one netizen

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