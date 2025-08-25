Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“There Needs To Be Justice”: 22-Year-Old Law Graduate Passes Away After Routine CT Scan
Young woman smiling indoors, representing 22-year-old law graduate involved in routine CT scan incident.
Society, World

“There Needs To Be Justice”: 22-Year-Old Law Graduate Passes Away After Routine CT Scan

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

3

Leticia Paul, a 22-year-old law graduate from Lontras, Brazil, has passed away under harrowing and unexpected circumstances in less than 24 hours after undergoing a routine CT scan: a medical procedure she had previously undergone without any complications. 

This time, however, the outcome was catastrophic, as the procedure caused her to have a lethal allergic reaction.

Highlights
  • Leticia Paul, 22, passed away less than 24 hours after a CT scan caused a rare anaphylactic shock.
  • Police are investigating possible negligence by Alto Vale Regional Hospital in Brazil, as the woman had CT scans previously with no issues.
  • Leticia was beloved by her community and was a recent law graduate with dreams of becoming a prominent legal figure.

The tragedy has left her family reeling and a community in mourning, as police launch an investigation into the hospital’s conduct and the rare incident that ended the young woman’s life.

RELATED:

    A 22-year-old woman in Brazil passed away under mysterious circumstances after an imaging scan triggered a fatal allergic reaction

    Young woman smiling and sitting in a chair, related to 22-year-old law graduate and routine CT scan incident.

    Image credits: inter_fatos

    Leticia’s aunt, Sandra Paul, said her niece had gone in for a standard check-up at Alto Vale Regional Hospital in Rio do Sul last Wednesday (August 20), something she was used to doing due to a history of kidney stones. 

    What followed was anything but routine.

    Young woman undergoing a routine CT scan in a medical facility, highlighting concerns related to CT scan safety.

    Image credits: Yakobchuk Olena/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    Leticia suffered anaphylactic shock: a severe, life-threatening event that results in several dangerous symptoms such as swelling of the airways, sudden drops in blood pressure, gastrointestinal pain, and nervous system issues.

    Large multi-story hospital building exterior with people walking outside, related to law graduate passing after CT scan.

    Image credits: Google Maps

    The 22-year-old started showing symptoms almost immediately after being injected with contrast dye during the scan. Desperate, the medical team intubated her but the damage was already done.

    She succumbed to her injuries the next day, August 21.

    Comment from Donna Hoyt Erickson advising to inform care provider of shellfish or sulfa allergy before contrast infusion during CT scans.

    Comment from Mar Rosado expressing sadness and condolences about a 22-year-old law graduate passing after a routine CT scan.

    Her sudden passing has devastated those closest to her. Leticia was described as a young woman with ambition and a future that, by all accounts, was just beginning.

    Having earned her law degree only five months earlier, she was already pursuing postgraduate studies in both law and real estate, determined to make a name for herself in Brazil’s legal world.

    Medical professional adjusting equipment near CT scan machine in a hospital setting related to routine CT scan incident.

    Image credits: Vanessa Woods (Not the actual photo)

    “She was a vibrant girl with a strong personality. She loved studying law, and was so dedicated,” Sandra told local media.

    “She dreamed big, and I’m sure she would’ve become a known name in the legal world.”

    Local police have requested Leticia’s records and have begun interviewing witnesses and personnel

    Empty hospital corridor with handrails and closed doors symbolizing routine CT scan and medical justice concerns.

    Image credits: celiafoto/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    Authorities have since launched a formal investigation to determine whether negligence or a preventable failure played any role in Leticia Paul’s sudden passing.

    Anaphylactic shock is recognized as a rare complication in contrast-enhanced imaging. Though Leticia had undergone CT scans in the past, it is not clear if contrast dye was used on her previously.

    User comment expressing condolences and describing allergic reaction after a routine CT scan related to law graduate’s passing.

    The Civil Police of Santa Catarina confirmed they have requested Leticia’s complete medical records from Alto Vale Regional Hospital and will begin interviewing hospital personnel and other witnesses in the coming days.

    Comment from Elizabeth Wilhite explaining allergic reaction to contrast dye and monitoring during lung CT scan after COVID.

    The goal, according to officials, is to reconstruct the chain of events surrounding her CT scan, assess whether standard emergency protocols were correctly followed, and determine if medical staff responded with sufficient speed once Leticia began showing signs of distress.

    “We reaffirm our commitment to ethics and patient safety. All procedures were conducted in accordance with recommended clinical protocols,” the hospital wrote in a statement, adding that it will comply with any and all legal procedures.

    Leticia’s family was left with nothing but questions, and the ashes of a woman who was once full of life

    Young law graduate with long dark hair, smiling softly while wearing a beige shirt in an indoor setting.

    Image credits: G1

    For Leticia’s loved ones, however, the hospital’s words ring hollow.

    Medical professionals have described what happened to Leticia Paul as an extremely rare occurrence. Anaphylactic shock triggered by contrast dye is one of the least common risks associated with imaging exams, which is why the incident blindsided her doctors.

    Dr. Jane da Silva, an allergist and immunologist at the Federal University of Santa Catarina Hospital, said that such reactions occur in fewer than 0.01% of imaging exams. 

    “Most people undergo these exams without issues,” she explained. 

    “What’s left now is to conduct an investigation with the help of an allergist, who will seek to determine whether there was in fact a reaction to the radiocontrast, or the product utilized.”

    Young woman smiling at a formal event, representing a 22-year-old law graduate who passed away after routine CT scan.

    Image credits: G1

    In the meantime, Leticia’s loved ones had the chance to say goodbye and remember the student as a kind, full of life, and deeply passionate woman, who enjoyed playing beach tennis with her friends, and enjoyed listening to music.

    After her wake, her body was cremated at the Vatican Crematorium in Balneário Camboriú.

    “There needs to be justice. Not just for Leticia, but to ensure this doesn’t happen to another family ever again,” her aunt, Sandra, said.

    “Preventable.” Many netizens believe Leticia’s passing was the result of gross negligence

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing an allergy to dye during a routine CT scan related to law graduate’s passing.

    Comment about allergy reaction after routine CT scan, discussing iodine allergy and medical emergency experience.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the preventable death of a 22-year-old law graduate after a routine CT scan.

    Comment asking why epi pens are not available nearby during an emergency following a routine CT scan incident.

    Comment from Julie Gaschke Novotny mentioning allergic reaction after multiple CT scans, related to law graduate passing.

    Social media comment discussing an anaphylactic shock reaction during a routine CT scan with contrast.

    Comment by Christine White expressing concern about adverse reactions to dye used in medical scans and refusing future use.

    Comment by Reese Simpson describing a severe reaction to CT contrast with rapid heart rate and vomiting during a scan.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about allergy to dye used in CT scans, related to routine scan risks.

    Comment from Lois Levin describing a reaction to iodine contrast during a CT scan procedure halted abruptly.

    Comment about allergic reaction after CT scan with contrast, highlighting risks related to routine CT scans and safety concerns.

    Comment by Stephanie Allen explaining risks of CT dye causing anaphylaxis in patients with shellfish allergy after routine CT scan.

    Comment from Cindy Fermin sharing a personal story about allergic reaction during a routine CT scan procedure.

    Comment by Jen Rod discussing patient care concerns during routine CT scans and the need for rapid response to allergic reactions.

    Comment by Leslie Kainec Robbins explaining her grandma died from an allergic reaction to CT scan dyes, offering prayers for the family.

    Comment about a 22-year-old law graduate passing away after a routine CT scan, expressing loss and sadness.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing a woman’s adverse reaction to CT contrast during a routine scan, raising justice concerns.

    Comment by Eva Terry expressing heartbreak over a law graduate passing away after a routine CT scan.

    Condolence message expressing sympathy for the family of a 22-year-old law graduate after a routine CT scan incident.

    Text message from Darlene Farris describing a past severe reaction to contrast dye during a routine CT scan.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Justice? For what?? She had an undiagnosed allergy that unfortunately took her life. It happens more often that you think. No need to make this in to some sort of scandal. 🙄

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    c_devine avatar
    Seedy Vine
    Seedy Vine
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Had a similar thing happen years ago. The doctor injected IVP dye into me and I went into anaphylaxis. My first symptom was severe sneezing. Luckily they injected adrenaline into me immediately and I started breathing again.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Do you believe Leticia Paul’s passing was the result of hospital negligence or an unpreventable accident?" Anyone who thinks they can answer this question is an idiot.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
