“There Needs To Be Justice”: 22-Year-Old Law Graduate Passes Away After Routine CT Scan

ADVERTISEMENT

Leticia Paul, a 22-year-old law graduate from Lontras, Brazil, has passed away under harrowing and unexpected circumstances in less than 24 hours after undergoing a routine CT scan: a medical procedure she had previously undergone without any complications.

This time, however, the outcome was catastrophic, as the procedure caused her to have a lethal allergic reaction.

Highlights Leticia Paul, 22, passed away less than 24 hours after a CT scan caused a rare anaphylactic shock.

Police are investigating possible negligence by Alto Vale Regional Hospital in Brazil, as the woman had CT scans previously with no issues.

Leticia was beloved by her community and was a recent law graduate with dreams of becoming a prominent legal figure.

The tragedy has left her family reeling and a community in mourning, as police launch an investigation into the hospital’s conduct and the rare incident that ended the young woman’s life.

RELATED:

A 22-year-old woman in Brazil passed away under mysterious circumstances after an imaging scan triggered a fatal allergic reaction

Share icon

Image credits: inter_fatos

Leticia’s aunt, Sandra Paul, said her niece had gone in for a standard check-up at Alto Vale Regional Hospital in Rio do Sul last Wednesday (August 20), something she was used to doing due to a history of kidney stones.

ADVERTISEMENT

What followed was anything but routine.

Share icon

Image credits: Yakobchuk Olena/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

Leticia suffered anaphylactic shock: a severe, life-threatening event that results in several dangerous symptoms such as swelling of the airways, sudden drops in blood pressure, gastrointestinal pain, and nervous system issues.

Share icon

Image credits: Google Maps

The 22-year-old started showing symptoms almost immediately after being injected with contrast dye during the scan. Desperate, the medical team intubated her but the damage was already done.

She succumbed to her injuries the next day, August 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Her sudden passing has devastated those closest to her. Leticia was described as a young woman with ambition and a future that, by all accounts, was just beginning.

Having earned her law degree only five months earlier, she was already pursuing postgraduate studies in both law and real estate, determined to make a name for herself in Brazil’s legal world.

Share icon

Image credits: Vanessa Woods (Not the actual photo)

“She was a vibrant girl with a strong personality. She loved studying law, and was so dedicated,” Sandra told local media.

“She dreamed big, and I’m sure she would’ve become a known name in the legal world.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Local police have requested Leticia’s records and have begun interviewing witnesses and personnel

Share icon

Image credits: celiafoto/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

Authorities have since launched a formal investigation to determine whether negligence or a preventable failure played any role in Leticia Paul’s sudden passing.

Anaphylactic shock is recognized as a rare complication in contrast-enhanced imaging. Though Leticia had undergone CT scans in the past, it is not clear if contrast dye was used on her previously.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Civil Police of Santa Catarina confirmed they have requested Leticia’s complete medical records from Alto Vale Regional Hospital and will begin interviewing hospital personnel and other witnesses in the coming days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The goal, according to officials, is to reconstruct the chain of events surrounding her CT scan, assess whether standard emergency protocols were correctly followed, and determine if medical staff responded with sufficient speed once Leticia began showing signs of distress.

“We reaffirm our commitment to ethics and patient safety. All procedures were conducted in accordance with recommended clinical protocols,” the hospital wrote in a statement, adding that it will comply with any and all legal procedures.

Leticia’s family was left with nothing but questions, and the ashes of a woman who was once full of life

Share icon

Image credits: G1

ADVERTISEMENT

For Leticia’s loved ones, however, the hospital’s words ring hollow.

Medical professionals have described what happened to Leticia Paul as an extremely rare occurrence. Anaphylactic shock triggered by contrast dye is one of the least common risks associated with imaging exams, which is why the incident blindsided her doctors.

Dr. Jane da Silva, an allergist and immunologist at the Federal University of Santa Catarina Hospital, said that such reactions occur in fewer than 0.01% of imaging exams.

“Most people undergo these exams without issues,” she explained.

“What’s left now is to conduct an investigation with the help of an allergist, who will seek to determine whether there was in fact a reaction to the radiocontrast, or the product utilized.”

Share icon

Image credits: G1

ADVERTISEMENT

In the meantime, Leticia’s loved ones had the chance to say goodbye and remember the student as a kind, full of life, and deeply passionate woman, who enjoyed playing beach tennis with her friends, and enjoyed listening to music.

ADVERTISEMENT

After her wake, her body was cremated at the Vatican Crematorium in Balneário Camboriú.

“There needs to be justice. Not just for Leticia, but to ensure this doesn’t happen to another family ever again,” her aunt, Sandra, said.

“Preventable.” Many netizens believe Leticia’s passing was the result of gross negligence

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT