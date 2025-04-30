Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Grandma Is OK With Threatening Granddaughter’s Life To Have Some Nuts, Gets A Reality Check
Grandma holding granddaughter on stairs, smiling and sharing a tender moment about having some nuts and reality check.
Family, Relationships

Grandma Is OK With Threatening Granddaughter’s Life To Have Some Nuts, Gets A Reality Check

Open list comments 12
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

37

Open list comments

12

ADVERTISEMENT

While every relative might have only the best intentions for the little ones running around them, it’s ultimately the parents who carry the responsibility and call the shots.

In a now-viral Reddit post, platform user SuchRestaurant8545 shared the emotional toll of managing their toddler’s severe peanut, pistachio, and cashew allergies, made all the harder by a beloved grandmother who can’t seem to stop bringing those very nuts around.

The issue started as small, sparse incidents, but over time, it became a continuous conflict over boundaries and trust.

RELATED:

    Some say grandma knows best, but this story proves that even the most loving relatives can make dangerously thoughtless choices

    Image credits: astreltsova / envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Nicola Barts / pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: SuchRestaurant8545

    As the post went viral, its author clarified the most common question people have had

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Most of those who read what happened said they had every right to confront the grandma

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    But some believe the parent was out of line

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    37

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    12
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    37

    Open list comments

    12

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kzys59pcrp avatar
    kzys59pcrp
    kzys59pcrp
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is it really that hard not to eat nuts around the child?

    Vote comment up
    10
    10points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, it isn't. She's understood, she just doesn't care. Best case because she thinks they are lying about the allergies, but more likely her inconvenience is weighted more heavily than a child's safety in her decision making.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One slip up is not good, but understandable if you aren't used to checking ingredients, or didn't realise it wasn't ok in the house, even if the child is in bed. If people haven't been around this type of allergy before, it can be misunderstood because there are so many types of allergies. But repeated examples are malicious. This woman just thinks her snack preferences are more important than her grandchild's health. Don't leave her alone with any of the kids because her convenience is always going to be more important than their safety.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cb_saturn5 avatar
    Lunar Rat
    Lunar Rat
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was at school with someone who had a nut allergy, she bit into a chocolate that had a nut in it. She was dead within 10 minutes. If my grandchild had such an allergy, I would not be taking any risks. How could you live with yourself if the worst happened?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    kzys59pcrp avatar
    kzys59pcrp
    kzys59pcrp
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is it really that hard not to eat nuts around the child?

    Vote comment up
    10
    10points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, it isn't. She's understood, she just doesn't care. Best case because she thinks they are lying about the allergies, but more likely her inconvenience is weighted more heavily than a child's safety in her decision making.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One slip up is not good, but understandable if you aren't used to checking ingredients, or didn't realise it wasn't ok in the house, even if the child is in bed. If people haven't been around this type of allergy before, it can be misunderstood because there are so many types of allergies. But repeated examples are malicious. This woman just thinks her snack preferences are more important than her grandchild's health. Don't leave her alone with any of the kids because her convenience is always going to be more important than their safety.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cb_saturn5 avatar
    Lunar Rat
    Lunar Rat
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was at school with someone who had a nut allergy, she bit into a chocolate that had a nut in it. She was dead within 10 minutes. If my grandchild had such an allergy, I would not be taking any risks. How could you live with yourself if the worst happened?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda