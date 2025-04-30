Grandma Is OK With Threatening Granddaughter’s Life To Have Some Nuts, Gets A Reality Check
While every relative might have only the best intentions for the little ones running around them, it’s ultimately the parents who carry the responsibility and call the shots.
In a now-viral Reddit post, platform user SuchRestaurant8545 shared the emotional toll of managing their toddler’s severe peanut, pistachio, and cashew allergies, made all the harder by a beloved grandmother who can’t seem to stop bringing those very nuts around.
The issue started as small, sparse incidents, but over time, it became a continuous conflict over boundaries and trust.
Some say grandma knows best, but this story proves that even the most loving relatives can make dangerously thoughtless choices
Image credits: astreltsova / envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Nicola Barts / pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: SuchRestaurant8545
As the post went viral, its author clarified the most common question people have had
Most of those who read what happened said they had every right to confront the grandma
But some believe the parent was out of line
Is it really that hard not to eat nuts around the child?
No, it isn't. She's understood, she just doesn't care. Best case because she thinks they are lying about the allergies, but more likely her inconvenience is weighted more heavily than a child's safety in her decision making.
I don't think it's malicious, I just think she doesn't think about it at all. Considering that she threw the peanut butter when she was told off. My guess is that her subconscious keeps thinking about nuts whenever the kid is around and she gets a craving and just doesn't think about it. It's still something she needs to work on, and honestly she can't be trusted around the kid until she's fixed it. But it doesn't sound like she does it to hurt the child, even though the effect would be the same no matter why the child consumed nuts. OP is 100% in the right to yell at her mother though, perhaps that'll make her actively remember next time
One slip up is not good, but understandable if you aren't used to checking ingredients, or didn't realise it wasn't ok in the house, even if the child is in bed. If people haven't been around this type of allergy before, it can be misunderstood because there are so many types of allergies. But repeated examples are malicious. This woman just thinks her snack preferences are more important than her grandchild's health. Don't leave her alone with any of the kids because her convenience is always going to be more important than their safety.
I was at school with someone who had a nut allergy, she bit into a chocolate that had a nut in it. She was dead within 10 minutes. If my grandchild had such an allergy, I would not be taking any risks. How could you live with yourself if the worst happened?
Is it really that hard not to eat nuts around the child?
No, it isn't. She's understood, she just doesn't care. Best case because she thinks they are lying about the allergies, but more likely her inconvenience is weighted more heavily than a child's safety in her decision making.
I don't think it's malicious, I just think she doesn't think about it at all. Considering that she threw the peanut butter when she was told off. My guess is that her subconscious keeps thinking about nuts whenever the kid is around and she gets a craving and just doesn't think about it. It's still something she needs to work on, and honestly she can't be trusted around the kid until she's fixed it. But it doesn't sound like she does it to hurt the child, even though the effect would be the same no matter why the child consumed nuts. OP is 100% in the right to yell at her mother though, perhaps that'll make her actively remember next time
One slip up is not good, but understandable if you aren't used to checking ingredients, or didn't realise it wasn't ok in the house, even if the child is in bed. If people haven't been around this type of allergy before, it can be misunderstood because there are so many types of allergies. But repeated examples are malicious. This woman just thinks her snack preferences are more important than her grandchild's health. Don't leave her alone with any of the kids because her convenience is always going to be more important than their safety.
I was at school with someone who had a nut allergy, she bit into a chocolate that had a nut in it. She was dead within 10 minutes. If my grandchild had such an allergy, I would not be taking any risks. How could you live with yourself if the worst happened?
37
12