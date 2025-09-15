ADVERTISEMENT

Renting a place can either be the best experience or the worst, depending on one’s landlord. Some building managers keep out of their tenants’ way and don’t cause any problems, whereas others are hell-bent on making people’s lives miserable while they reap the benefits.

This is what some tenants faced because their landlords didn’t care about their well-being at all and refused to replace their broken fire alarm. The building managers eventually got what was coming to them when they arrogantly contacted the fire marshal.

More info: Reddit

A good landlord can make renting feel like a pleasant experience, especially if they genuinely care about their tenants

Smiling woman handing over keys to a couple in a bright room, illustrating landlord malicious compliance drama concept.

The poster shared that his building ended up getting new landlords who were disrespectful, and also had no idea of the responsibilities they had to take on

Text excerpt from a landlord malicious compliance drama about tenants living in a basement apartment with upstairs neighbors.

Text excerpt describing landlords who viewed tenants only as income and engaged in questionable practices, highlighting landlord malicious compliance drama.

Text excerpt describing a landlord’s malicious compliance involving illegal contract clauses about property entry rights.

Young woman smiling and talking on phone in modern kitchen, reflecting landlord malicious compliance drama concept.

One time, when the fire alarm stopped working in the poster’s apartment, the landlords refused to replace it, stating that it wasn’t their duty

Text excerpt showing tenant complaint about fire alarm malfunction and landlord's dismissive response in landlord malicious compliance drama.

Text displaying a tenant demanding a working fire alarm, emphasizing the landlord's duty to provide it in a landlord malicious compliance drama.

Text conversation showing a tenant and landlord in a landlord malicious compliance drama about legal disputes.

Text excerpt showing sarcastic response in landlord malicious compliance drama about fire marshal involvement.

Several white smoke detectors laid out on a wooden surface relating to landlord malicious compliance drama.

Much to the amusement of the tenants, the landlords decided they were going to contact the fire marshal, who would prove they didn’t have to replace the alarm

Text describing a landlord malicious compliance drama where a message causes laughter and serious reactions from roommates.

Frantic landlord and family urgently delivering fire alarms, seeking entry outside 24-hour notice in landlord malicious compliance drama.

Text excerpt from a landlord malicious compliance drama where tenants react to an unexpected situation with humor.

Text excerpt describing a landlord malicious compliance situation involving a meeting with a fire marshal and office attitude.

Text on a white background reading they complied maliciously thinking they'd called our bluff whoops, illustrating landlord malicious compliance drama.

The fire marshal obviously scared them straight, and the landlords were immediately forced to install new fire alarms in every room

The poster explained that he and his roommate were living in a basement apartment and that they ended up getting new landlords. The new building managers didn’t seem to know what responsibilities they had to fulfil, and they kept illegally entering tenants’ apartments or going through their things.

Being a renter can become even more difficult if you have to deal with a rude landlord. Sometimes, the reason for this bad behavior is that certain building managers feel that they have power over their tenants and can do as they please. Other times, it might also be due to animosity on both sides that leads to conflict.

Regardless of why the landlords were behaving so badly, their ignorance could actually harm their tenants, and they didn’t seem to care at all. Instead of immediately replacing the broken fire alarm when they were alerted about it, they treated it as nothing and kept replying sarcastically to the poster.

What some people don’t seem to realize is that a working fire alarm or smoke detector can actually save lives. It’s estimated that around 60% of deaths that happen due to house fires are simply because there were no smoke alarms installed. That’s why these devices are crucial and needed to be regularly checked and replaced when they malfunction.

Man repairing ceiling light fixture, demonstrating landlord malicious compliance during home maintenance situation.

The tenants realized that their landlords didn’t know much about building safety, and were amused when they said that they would talk to the fire marshal about the alarms. The OP was sure that the building managers would have to face severe consequences if they revealed their ignorance.

If a fire marshal finds something that is not up to code during their inspection, they can fine the building manager for it. They might also assign a severity ranking to the violation, which impacts how much time the landlord is given to correct the problem. Even though it might be a frustrating or tiresome process, all of this is done only to keep people safe.

The landlords must have learned their lesson immediately because they started knocking on doors the next day with a whole bag of fire alarms. Their arrogance about the fire marshal taking their side had turned into fear at what consequences they would have to face if they didn’t follow the fire safety rules.

It must have been amusing for the OP to see the building managers scrambling to install new fire alarms. Hopefully, they figure out all of their other building responsibilities and learn how to treat their tenants with more respect.

Have you ever dealt with a bad landlord? Do share your stories down below.

Folks were glad that the fire marshal got involved and that the building managers had to face appropriate consequences

Reddit conversation about landlord malicious compliance drama discussing moving out for a better place with a nicer landlord.

Comments discussing landlord malicious compliance involving 24 hour notice and fire alarm installation requests.

Screenshot of a Reddit thread discussing a landlord malicious compliance drama involving fire marshals and legal misunderstandings.

Reddit conversation showing a user asking about Fire Marshal inspection in landlord malicious compliance drama.

Screenshot of a conversation discussing landlord malicious compliance involving legal rights and tenant protections.

Reddit discussion about landlord malicious compliance involving illegal contract terms and tenant rights violations.

Comment from MrSpiffenhimer about fire marshal enforcing strict 24-hour deadline, related to landlord malicious compliance drama.

Comment discussing landlord malicious compliance drama involving fire safety, liability, and a fire marshall’s stern warning.

Reddit comment explaining fire marshal penalties for landlords about non-working fire alarms in landlord malicious compliance drama context.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment describing a fire marshall, related to landlord malicious compliance drama discussion.