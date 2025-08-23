Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Friend Breaks Into House, Plants Her Stuff Everywhere To “Prove” She Lives There
Man and woman arguing indoors while police officers discuss paperwork outdoors about friend breaking into house incident
Friends, Relationships

Friend Breaks Into House, Plants Her Stuff Everywhere To “Prove” She Lives There

30

I’m sure most of us help our friends whenever they’re struggling, but that’s not always possible. Sadly, instead of taking no for an answer and respecting our boundaries, some people will try to exploit us, using our friendship as an argument to pressure us into compliance. A story from r/LegalAdvice shows just how extreme this can get.

The 19-year-old who posted it refused a 25-year-old friend’s request to stay over. However, when the teen returned home, she found the woman already there, scattering her belongings as if she owned the place.

    Unannounced visitors can seriously test our patience

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    But what about unannounced roommates?

    Image credits: Kindel Media / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: crazyb***htenant

    Image credits: Antoni Shkraba Studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    It can be difficult to spot manipulators before they enter your life

    It would be a mistake to say that the author of the post is responsible for allowing such a person into her life. “Manipulators are difficult to spot because their tactics are rooted in interpersonal dynamics and hard to objectively define,” says licensed professional counselor Jamie Cannon, who specializes in treating trauma, anxiety, and grief.

    “Are they saying they love you because they want something from you, or because they really mean it? Do they discount your feelings because they believe you have to feel the way they want you to feel, or because they lack emotional awareness? Trying to pin down a manipulator is incredibly difficult. Their methods are easily concealed and never cut and dried.”

    If you are generally trusting of others, it may be hard for you to recognize manipulation when it occurs in your life. But if someone regularly skews situations to make themselves the victim, never takes accountability for their actions affecting you, or if their actions don’t match their words, chances are, you’re being manipulated.

    This and other similar situations can be incredibly tricky. “Engaging with a chronic manipulator never ends well; potential outcomes usually include your exhaustion, your walking away, or their success at, once again, exerting power and control over you,” Cannon explains.

    According to her, setting firm, clear boundaries is crucial if you want to protect yourself as much as possible. “You cannot make a chronic manipulator change their behaviors, but you can certainly control how you respond to them.”

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Evicting unwanted roommates can be a drag

    Ann O’Connell, who earned her J.D. from UC Berkeley Law, has passed the bar exams in California, Nevada, and Colorado, where she is both an active attorney and a real estate broker. She says that in some areas, unauthorized roommates (and even guests who overstay their welcome) might become legal tenants (even when they don’t sign a lease or rental agreement), simply by virtue of the length of their stay. So, in case you end up in court having to formally evict your roommate, it’s a good idea to keep records of each step you take in the process of removing them.

    In this kind of a situation, “your absolute first step … is to have a conversation with them,” O’Connell explains. “Try to work out a timeline by which they’ll move out. If they resist the idea of leaving, point out that it’s easier on you both if they move out without involving the landlord or judicial process.”

    “If you can’t reach an agreement with your unwanted roommate, it’s time to take steps to evict them.”

    Most landlords require all adults living in a rental to sign the lease or rental agreement. Furthermore, most leases and rental agreements explicitly prohibit non-signers from living in the rental, and limit the number of days that guests may stay at the property. However, remain cautious: if your lease or rental agreement contains similar provisions, your landlord also likely has the right to terminate your tenancy (and possibly evict you) for bringing in an unauthorized roommate.

    “Most leases will simply ban extended stay guests, but won’t give you guidance about how to deal with them,” O’Connell says.

    If your unwanted roommate ignores your notice and remains in the rental, you might have to file an eviction lawsuit. “In general, the procedures for evicting a resident who isn’t a party to the lease or rental agreement will be the same as those for official tenants, but your state or local laws might be an exception,” she adds.

    “A local landlord-tenant attorney can help you navigate how to proceed in your area’s courts. If you can’t afford an attorney, check with the court to find out if there are low-cost or free clinics or assistance for renters.”

    People had a lot to say about what had been happening

    The day after her post, the teen issued an update

    Image credits: Ron Lach / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: crazyb***htenant

    People weren’t sure about the way the teen was handling the situation

    In the end, it seems that everything worked out

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: crazyb***htenant

    People were just glad to hear no one was harmed

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    writevalda avatar
    SpiderWoman13
    SpiderWoman13
    30 minutes ago (edited)

    I find this unbelievable. First of all, where's her lease? What's the address on her ID? Tell the police: Ask her to show an agreement or lease. Ask her for her keys. Ask her to show where she has paid me for being my "tenant". Secondly: Where's YOUR proof of ownership? What's the address on your ID? Where's your mail? Voter's Registration. Show all this as PROOF of your ownership. This doesn't pass the smell test. AT ALL. However, if this is true, then get a bunch of trusted friends (with their own place, so they won't try to overstay) give them all leases and proceed to make the b!atch so UNCOMFORTABLE that she'll leave! Then file a restraining order against her...

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    I am flabbergasted by the size of the gonads of some people. So was the OP - and then for the police to say they couldn't do anything? I'd be in paralyzing shock, too. Glad she got this resolved, but so sorry by how traumatized she must be by the evil audacity of this "friend."

    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    I am flabbergasted by the size of the gonads of some people. So was the OP - and then for the police to say they couldn't do anything? I'd be in paralyzing shock, too. Glad she got this resolved, but so sorry by how traumatized she must be by the evil audacity of this "friend."

