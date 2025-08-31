ADVERTISEMENT

Laws are meant to give society structure, set standards for behavior, and help keep people safe. But just because they’re written down doesn’t mean everyone follows them.

One Redditor asked: What is something illegal that almost everyone does anyway? The answers ranged from minor slip-ups to rules you might not even know existed. Scroll down to see what they shared, and decide for yourself if these “offenses” are terrible or not so bad.

Just remember, this isn’t an endorsement—be responsible with your own choices.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Car speedometer showing driver driving over the speed limit on a highway with sunlight glare inside the vehicle. Drive over the speed limit.

At least occasionally.

anon , Hassan OUAJBIR/Pexels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Screenshot of WinRAR free trial expiration message demonstrating software use beyond the trial period, a common illegal practice. I don’t know about illegal, but I’m in my twentieth year of my winrar free trial.

    rawker86 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Hand holding a pirate music CD in a clear case, representing illegal activities people still do. Downloading copyrighted media …. Allegedly .. not me obviously … in fact I don’t even know what downloading is ….

    GuybrushFunkwood , Santeri Viinamäki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Man crossing street on stop sign area with cars parked, illustrating risks of driving over the speed limit. Jaywalk.

    ShallotWooden3109 , Yura Forrat/Pexels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Person holding a glass of wine, illustrating risky behavior related to drive over the speed limit and illegal actions. Drinking when under the age limit restrictions.

    coolbr33z , Elina Sazonova/Pexels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Man wearing a beanie and jacket driving while distracted by looking at his phone, illustrating illegal driving behavior. Distracted driving. Whether texting, changing the radio, eating or drinking….its all classified under distracted driving. (May vary some by state).

    EyeConscious857 , Norma Mortenson/Pexels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Basketball player in action on the court wearing a blue and gray uniform, emphasizing drive over the speed limit concept. Travel in the NBA.

    LazyShinobi , Erik Drost/Wikimedia Commons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Family feeding pigeons in a busy public square, illustrating common illegal things everyone still does, including driving over speed limits. Feeding pigeons. It’s illegal in most places.

    Red_Marvel , Pam Crane/Pexels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Hand wearing blue glove holding cannabis leaves outdoors, illustrating illegal activities like driving over the speed limit. Here in NH, weed is illegal. Yet everyone smokes, we just go to Massachusetts for our goods lol.

    jilecsid513 , Aphiwat chuangchoem/Pexels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Close-up of a Creative Commons license symbol printed on textured paper showing common illegal actions like driving over the speed limit. Copyright/IP/TOS. SO many things rely on violating some kind of copyright or IP, or a term of service deep in a contract no one read. Granted, I do it very intentionally, but if YouTube, or the internet in general, had to rely on the word of actual IP law, nothing would exist online but text, and a good portion of that would be illegal.

    Example, years ago the internet was full of websites where people wrote out guitar tabs for songs, unofficial, made by some guy online, a bunch of numbers and dashes showing you how to play a copyrighted song on guitar. The RIAA decided that was not legal, now all of the websites that don't pay them money, again to post text documents that are entirely numbers and dashes some guy guessed is the correct way to play a song, shut down.

    E: 2-2--2-4-5--5-5-4-2-2 There, I broke the law.

    glopthrowawayaccount , Umberto/Unsplash Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Person sitting on a mountain rock with a dog, enjoying nature, highlighting drive over the speed limit risks outdoors. To own a pet in USA and Canada (and am sure in other countries) without pet license.

    racist-hotdog , Bekka Mongeau/Pexels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Close-up of a person’s hand using a computer mouse while researching drive over the speed limit topics online. Clicking ‘I have read and agree to the terms and conditions.

    Professional_Goat442 , Jeswin Thomas/Pexels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    City street traffic with multiple cars and taxis driving over the speed limit on a wet road during rush hour. Driving behavior in big cities is often more illegal than legal. Speeding, failing to signal, aggressive driving, failing to yield, phone use/distracted driving... And that's just one traffic light to the next for many drivers!

    ajs423 , Gabriel Hohol/Pexels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Crushed soda can and folded paper with doodles on asphalt, illustrating careless behavior like driving over the speed limit. Littering and not picking up after their dogs when they poop. It's gross and i'm sick of seeing it.

    anon , Suzy Hazelwood/Pexels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a neighbour who let his gods poop in front of my garage door. I hate that guy.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    Close-up of a red stop sign against a blue sky, illustrating traffic rules related to driving over the speed limit. Not fully stopping at Stop signs.

    dameon8888 , Fabio Lima/Pexels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Vintage car posters in plastic bins displayed outdoors, featuring classic Mustang and other automotive images. Have a garage sale and not report the earnings to the IRS for taxes.

    Your_As_Stupid_As_Me , Anastasiya Badun/Pexels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Person using a smartphone while driving, illustrating common illegal actions such as speeding and distracted driving. Texting/looking at phone while driving.

    Everyone is against it, but pick any random car and look...odds are good you will see someone doing it, or doing the look up look down thing.

    And checking at red-lights counts as texting/driving. The law in my state, and in most other states, doesn't differentiate between the car moving and the car being stationary.

    So you a******s doing it at red lights are still breaking the law in addition to not paying attention when it turns green.

    ImprovementFar5054 , Roman Pohorecki/Pexels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    catrionn avatar
    SchadenFreudian Psychology
    SchadenFreudian Psychology
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you’re at a red light, you’re not “driving”; you’re sitting there doing nothing.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Close-up of a speedometer showing a vehicle driving over the speed limit around 110 km/h at night. “Oh the speed limit is 65? Better go 85 and then be annoyed at people who are going 75”.

    anon , Pixabay/Pexels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Person using a laptop with hands on the keyboard in a dimly lit room, relating to driving over the speed limit topic. Online piracy.

    CristianoMbappe , freestocks.org/Pexels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Cars driving over the speed limit at a busy city intersection with pedestrians crossing and waiting on sidewalks. Turning on to a road into the far lane.

    toughplaydough , Aleks Magnusson/Pexels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    No urinating sign on a pole with a warning in Dutch about fines for illegal actions related to public behavior. Peeing in public. (Like, in a pinch).

    Eamonnshaman , Donald Trung Quoc Don (Chữ Hán: 徵國單) /Wikimedia Commons Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those who have never peed in the sea/ocean among us, let you be the first to throw a stone at me.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Man wearing helmet riding bicycle at city street intersection, highlighting drive over the speed limit risks. For cyclists, traffic lights are recommendations.

    TearDownGently , Yura Forrat/Pexels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Matte gray car parked on street showcasing sleek design and tinted windows driving over the speed limit concept. Dark tinted windows.

    Shaepaigee , dumitru B/Pexels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Police officer in a reflective vest speaking to two men, highlighting issues related to driving over the speed limit. Swear in public (at least in the uk).

    anon , Ali Bensoula/Pexels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Worker in orange pants using a string trimmer to cut grass near a road, illustrating outdoor lawn maintenance activity. Cutting grass and leaving the grass in the street and sidewalk, drives me insane.

    pittsburgher351 , Pascal Küffer/Pexels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    catrionn avatar
    SchadenFreudian Psychology
    SchadenFreudian Psychology
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That’s illegal? It’s inconsiderate, but I didn’t think it was bad enough to make a law against it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Young man wearing headphones and green hoodie using laptop, focused on content about driving over the speed limit. Not giving your true birthday when you verify age on a website. (Eg, just plugging in 01/01/1980.) Violation of federal hacking laws, because you’re given fraudulent information to access a protected computer system.

    PoopMobile9000 , Eren Li/Pexels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    View from inside a car driving over the speed limit on a busy highway at night with blurred lights and traffic. Driving like f**king maniacs and endangering everyone else to gain mere seconds.
    LEAVE EARLIER if you're in a rush. It's crazy how it didn't bother me that much before, but now that i have a child, if somebody endagers while my child in the car by driving like a maniac, it makes me unreasonably angry at them.

    Miltzzz , Tolga Ahmetler/Pexels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Rip off your mattress tag.

    TadpoleSuspicious576 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #29

    Tailgating nobody keeps a safe following distance anymore.

    Present-Loss5880 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Fail to pay use tax.

    For those who don't know, you typically owe use tax on items you buy from outside your state if you haven't paid sales tax on them. Not that anyone ever pays - the ONLY instance I've ever seen it paid involved a quasi-governmental agency paying it.

    ISeeTheFnords Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Jaywalking. At least in the small tourist town I'm from. Drives me up the wall because traffic is always bad during high season and avoiding clueless drivers who aren't from here AND meat-and-skin based obstacles at the same time is hard as hell. Especially when they hide behind cars to jump in front of you outside of a crosswalk. It's like these people go on vacation and decide "I'd like to get ran over and die today."


    Rant over thank you for listening.

    xxxtenderloin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Not telling the IRS about that money you found on the street or wherever. If it was a gain, they want to know.

    SnooRabbits8398 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Insider Trading. Overvaluing assets on loan applications.

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Oral s*x. Illegal depending on the state you live in.

    dreamsellerlb Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Person typing on a backlit laptop keyboard in a dark room, illustrating the concept of driving over the speed limit. P**n website is forbidden is south korea but we use vpn.

    Jaehlee203 , cottonbro studio/Pexels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Banned in France too now... One day I'll have enough money for a VPN, I swear it !

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #36

    Car driving fast on highway at sunset, illustrating the illegal act of driving over the speed limit on open road. A lot of comments here have a skewed view of “almost everyone”. I think speeding is probably the only true answer. (Weed is legal all over the place and also done by a minority of ppl. Most ppl wouldn’t know how to pirate a movie. ).

    scbalazs , Taras Makarenko/Pexels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Person wearing a blue sweatshirt typing on a laptop keyboard in a dimly lit room, illustrating drive over the speed limit concept. Watching p**n when you're under 18.

    rudown2brown , VAZHNIK/Pexels Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!