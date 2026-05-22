MAGA Supporters Unite To Troll ‘Dixie Chicks’ Star After Noticing Her Transformation

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Aging is absolutely normal. But according to MAGA supporters, even wrinkles are political.

A troop of right-wing supporters slammed singer Natalie Maines for her appearance after she recently called out President Donald Trump in an online rant.

They claimed her looks were the result of “feminism” and the “woke mind virus.”

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A troop of right-wingers slammed singer Natalie Maines for her appearance

Highlights Natalie Maines recently made headlines for her red-hot comments about President Donald Trump.

MAGA supporters slammed her online and made personal attacks on her appearance.

They claimed the singer’s looks were the result of “feminism” and the “woke mind virus.”

“Leftism is a rot that starts on the inside and works its way out,” one comment online.

Image credits: 1nataliemaines

The irony wasn’t lost: MAGA supporters attempted to show their outrage against “hate” by piling on with more hate.

The group has been sharing “then vs. now” photos of the lead vocalist of The Chicks, asking, “What happened to Natalie Maines from The Dixie Chicks?”

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Raging critics claimed her transformation was the result of her “leftism” and “liberal” ideologies.

“She became liberal! And as we all know, liberalism ruins everything!” one said. Another wrote, “Being severely woke eats away at beauty from within. There are many examples.”

“Liberalism. It’s a debilitating condition,” said another. “It starts in the eyes and ends with ridiculous commentary and f***ed up hair.”

“Leftism is a rot that starts on the inside and works its way out,” read one comment online

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“Liberalism is so bad it becomes a physical manifestation of a mental disorder,” another claimed.

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“It appears like most liberals that her anger, resentment and hate has really taken its toll on her body,” one said. “I have told people before, when you hang on to these types of things, it eats away at you physically.”

“What in gods name happens to these liberal women. They age like no other,” another claimed.

Natalie recently made headlines for her red-hot statements about President Donald Trump, calling him a “fugly sl*t.”

She said democracy was “disappearing right before our eyes,” with the president using their gas money to “pay the insurrectionists.”

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“But don’t worry about it. I’m sure posting selfies will fix everything … Repost and help the message live. Named 1M times in the #epsteinfiles,” she concluded the message that went up on her Instagram grid this week.

Image credits: The Chicks

A White House spokesperson spoke to Fox News about Natalie’s remarks and said The Chicks’ bandleader “is a despicable nobody.” She “clearly suffers from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted her peanut-sized brain,” the spokesperson added.

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In light of the fiery comments, the internet joined the discussion with its own comments about Natalie and made personal attacks on her appearance. But experts pointed out that her transformation is clearly more biological than ideological.

It is normal for women to undergo facial changes with age, especially because collagen production naturally begins to slow down from the mid-20s. Collagen is the most abundant protein found in the body and plays an essential role in the structure and function of skin, cartilage, and bones.

Experts pointed out that her transformation is obviously more biological and less ideological

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Dr. Gizem Seymenoglu, an aesthetic practitioner in London associated with Longevita, said facial changes typically become more apparent in the late 30s and early 40s.

“Collagen loss tends to become more noticeable from the late 30s and early 40s onwards,” she told Bored Panda. “From around the mid-20s, the body gradually produces less collagen and elastin, which are two key proteins that keep the skin firm, smooth, and elastic.”

When collagen and elastin decline, the skin becomes thinner and less resilient, resulting in a loss of firmness and overall structural support, she added.

Moreover, these changes are not limited to the skin but also the deeper facial layers as well.

“What people don’t always realize is that the face is structured in layers – bone, muscle, fat, and skin. With age, all of these layers change in different ways,” she explained.

She added that fat pads in the face gradually shift and descend over time, particularly when combined with weight fluctuations. “The fat pads in the face are well-supported in younger years, but with age and gravity, they start to separate and move downwards,” she said.

Image credits: 1nataliemaines

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Muscle tone also plays a role in facial aging, according to Dr. Gizem, who said, “Facial muscles are not as strong as they are in your 20s. Over time, they weaken, and when support reduces, everything above them starts to drop for many people.”

At a deeper structural level, bone changes also contribute to visible aging.

“The bone remodels and gradually shrinks with age. When bone shrinks, the soft tissue above it loses support, which contributes to sagging and jowling,” she said.

Hence, a combination of these processes contributes to one’s face appearing less lifted and more deflated over time, particularly around the jawline and lower face.

“Your beliefs or personality don’t directly change how your skin ages,” Dr. Gizem said

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Unlike recent claims by MAGA supporters about Natalie’s looks, Dr. Gizem asserted that there is no clear, direct scientific consensus linking personality or political beliefs to facial aging.

However, indirect lifestyle and stress-related factors may play a role over time.

“Your beliefs or personality don’t directly change how your skin ages,” said Dr. Gizem. “But what can matter is how those factors influence your lifestyle, stress levels, and daily habits.”

She highlighted stress as one of the most relevant biological pathways affecting the skin.

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“If someone is under chronic stress, the body produces higher levels of cortisol,” she explained. “This can negatively affect collagen production and contribute to inflammation in the skin.”

Dr. Gizem said stress-related behaviors may also indirectly influence skin health, particularly through sleep disruption, diet changes, or coping habits.

“Sometimes people under pressure may not sleep well, may not hydrate properly, or may rely on habits like smoking or alcohol – all of which can impact the skin over time,” she said.

She also noted that diet can sometimes be influenced by personal values or beliefs, which may indirectly affect skin condition.

“Some dietary patterns can be lower in certain nutrients, and that can reflect on the skin in different ways,” she added.

Image credits: 1nataliemaines

When asked about why people often look dramatically different in “then vs. now” pictures, Dr. Gizem said this could be due to a combination of factors.

“When you compare photos taken years apart, you are first and foremost seeing the effects of aging and how facial structure naturally changes, alongside possible fluctuations in weight and, in some cases, aesthetic interventions,” she said.

She added that these core factors influence how volume, skin quality, and overall facial balance appear across different stages of life.

Lighting, makeup, styling, and other elements of the visual presentation could also play a role in amplifying perceived differences in “then vs now” comparisons.

“No way that’s the same person!” one commented on Natalie’s then vs. now photos

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