Not all life lessons are picture-perfect or easy to digest; some can be pretty difficult to come to terms with. Despite that, it seems like the folks on this list have kept themselves open to life’s toughest challenges and the teachings that those experiences bring.

As people get older, they go through different challenges and triumphs , and each has something to teach them. Every experience can be a learning opportunity if a person keeps themselves open to the idea. Otherwise, they might never end up moving on to the next level.

#1 People don't want to hear your opinion, they want to hear their opinion come out of your mouth.

#2 You never know when your last conversation with someone will be.

#3 Anyone can become 100% disabled in the blink of an eye. Nothing can prepare you for that.

Although it might not feel like it at first, every challenge can be a wonderful learning opportunity. Very often, folks get stuck in a cycle of worry and despair when they are dealing with difficult situations. They can’t seem to get themselves to see the positive side or recognize all the new skills they might obtain from going through that experience. If it seems like too much to deal with during a challenge, you can even wait for the obstacle to pass to then take time and reflect on the situation. What you might have noticed from the experiences shared in this list is that folks have taken stock of the tough situations they faced, learned a lesson, and applied it to the next stage of their life. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 You can do everything right and fail. Others can do everything wrong and succeed.

#5 That people as a whole are much dumber and much more self serving than imagined as a child.

#6 Use all your vacation time and don’t feel bad about it.

A lot of people fear the learning process that life brings with it. Since we’re taught that you can only gain new information and skills from a formal education, a lot of folks don’t expect to be taught anything new after they finish studying. They forget that there’s so much to learn from doing and being present in their day-to-day lives. ADVERTISEMENT The folks around us, our choices, and the consequences of our actions can teach us all so much more than we’d ever expect to learn. Rather than fearing learning or making mistakes, it’s important to be like the people on this list and throw yourself into scary new experiences. Who knows what you’ll end up figuring out about yourself.

#7 2 things:



- Just because someone is a bloodrelative doesnt mean they can be trusted.



- Dont listen to the opinion of people who's advise you wouldnt take.

#8 Working harder at work doesn’t lead to more pay.

#9 You're going to get older and your body will start breaking down and it'll only get worse as time goes on. It's up to you how fast it happens and how bad it gets. I wish I'd spend my 20s getting healthier.

Every single harsh life lesson on this list came about because someone went through a hard time and is now willing to open up about it. Each tough moment cultivates resilience within us that can equip us to get through even more challenging situations. Even though it might not seem like it at the time, research says that with each uncomfortable or scary situation we work through, our problem-solving skills become better. We slowly get equipped with the right tools to assess each experience and cultivate greater confidence in handling whatever comes our way.

#10 Everyone wants you to do well, just not better than them. Remember that.

#11 No one is coming to save you. You have to create the life you want for yourself.



Letting go is a part of life. It isn’t about collecting things you’ll keep forever but experiencing and enjoying them while they’re happening.

#12 Don't expect "you" from other people.

As a younger person, reading through all of these life lessons might seem daunting. It might be due to the fact that our brains tend to have a negative bias towards obstacles. Rather than looking at the positive side of things, we jump straight to the ‘what-ifs’ and all the possible problems that could take place. That’s why it’s important to start being more mindful in every situation. Every challenge should be approached with curiosity and a positive attitude. This may not be easy at first and might seem harder than normal, but as it becomes a practice, it will help you develop a growth mindset. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Not everyone meets their person.

#14 Invest early for retirement, and be selective when it comes to a partner. Spending years in a relationship with somebody you've grown to resent is probably the most common waste of life.

#15 Life isn't fair.

Every life lesson brings with it some kind of change and experience. Rather than fearing getting older, it’s time to start embracing all of these interesting learning opportunities that age will bring. Luckily for you, the folks on this list have been through tough times and are openly sharing their most valuable lessons. It’s up to you to test them all out. ADVERTISEMENT We’d also love to hear your most hardcore life lessons. Share them in the comments so that we can avoid all the mistakes you made or choose the best ones to make in the future.

#16 Nobody cares.

#17 You will lose somebody unexpectedly at some point, and it is going to hurt.

#18 That friend who keeps saying 'we should catch up soon' but never follows through? Stop chasing them. At 37, I finally learned that one-sided friendships aren't worth the emotional energy.

#19 Not everyone that claims to be a "friend" is truly a friend - just a temporary access to resources and social capital, and the most prepared person always win in the long run.

#20 A good boss may care about you and have your best interests in mind. But your company does not care about you, considers you easily replaceable, and wants to keep your salary down as much as possible.





Don't be afraid to switch jobs if you're underpaid. Once you're satisfied with your salary, having a good boss makes work life a lot better and is better than a slightly higher salary.

#21 You cannot “love” someone out of addiction.

#22 Life is going to hit you right in the face and knock you on your a*s. You have to learn to stand up and fight back for yourself and no one is going to do it for you.

#23 Certainly, that you can't help or change someone who doesn't want it. Also, something that took me a long time to figure out and has been absolutely liberating is to let go and forgo attachment and expectation of any kind in life.

#24 "It Gets Better" is a load of horseshit. YOU have to MAKE things better, and it's almost never an easy process.

#25 You can break your back helping others, being the good guy and will still be ignored by society in favour of a******s who never lift a finger themselves.

#26 You literally never know what’s around the corner. Even the best laid plans can go to s**t in an instant but life will still go on around you even though you want it to just stop for a minute and acknowledge you’re hurting.

#27 That time is the must cruel thing you’ll ever encounter. It’s moves so fast and it doesn’t stop. It’s very easy to waste and it’s somthing you’ll never get back. Make every second count in your life.

#28 Your coworkers are not your friends.

#29 It doesn't get easier. You just get better at dealing with it. .

#30 You can love someone wholeheartedly. Stay with they through bankruptcy, inpatient psychiatric care, be there for them when they are ill, help them with every aspect of their life, never nag. Then when they get a better job they think they can have this massive double standard for you. When you get tired and don’t comply they break up with you. Definitely the hardest lesson I’ve ever learned. Broke my heart in the process. You can try your best and it’s just not enough.

#31 Sometimes it's ok to let friendships go to get away from 'drama'. As I've gotten older my friend group has shrunk a fair bit, but the friendships I do have are far more valuable than they were before.



I actually have the time now to give to people close to me who I trust/am comfortable being open with.

#32 Follow, your f*****g, gut. Your brain can be pretty smart and is able to analyze situations and choices in the background. If you feel like something is off, trust that feeling.

#33 Every now and then, something really f****d up will happen that makes you realise you’ve been sleepwalking through life and have lost all perspective. In those moments, life feels more real again and perspective comes flooding back like a roundhouse to the head.



Then it drains slowly away and before you realise it you’re mostly running on autopilot again.

#34 3 glasses of wine is the new limit.