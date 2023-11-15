People Share Videos Celebrating Annual Hindu Festival That Honors Bond Between Dogs And Humans
Dog lovers will be pleased to learn that their admiration for their four-legged companions is a notion that has permeated throughout centuries, with some cultures even dedicating entire celebrations in honor of man’s best friend.
In fact, millions of people in the world have observed the Kukur Tihar festival this week, an annual Hindu festival originating from Nepal.
The celebration, which falls on the second day of the festival of Tihar – a five-day Hindu festival of Diwali – sees people worship adorable pooches to please Yama.
Image credits: adi_diaries2019
Image credits: bunnie_bwai
Yama is the Hindu god of death and justice and has two dogs, Sharvara and Shyama, who are meant to track down those who are about to die and guard the path to Yama’s realm.
Scholars have also argued that Yama’s furry loyal friends were meant to keep wicked men out of heaven.
As such, in honor of the arguably thousand-year-old tradition, dogs across the Nepalese diaspora – as well as dogs of owners who might celebrate the festival abroad – have been decorated with tilaka – a mark usually drawn on the forehead – and adorned with flower garlands around their necks.
Image credits: lifeofpumbaa
You can watch an adorable example of this tradition below
@anup00065 #TiharAayo Happy kukur tihar mero #zoya #trending #fyp #chow #happytihar ♬ original sound – Bijju321
Image credits: happyshretsha0
Worshippers also offer the canines assorted foods encompassing meat, milk, eggs, and of course, dog food.
The celebration is no joke, and according to the practice, it is considered a sin to disrespect dogs on the day of the festival.
Image credits: needlestattooinc
@tommylab08 Happy Tommy Tihar 😁 #tihar #kukurtihar #vaitika ♬ original sound – tommy_the_labrador
Image credits: monet.izabeth
Fortunately, in this day and age of technological advancements, people can now witness how the beautiful festival is observed, with people capturing worshipped dogs and uploading the results on social media.
TikTok alone currently has nearly 25 million videos penned under its Kukur Tihar hashtag, and all depict adorable dogs receiving one kind of special treatment or another while looking gorgeous with their tilaka and precious flower garments.
Image credits: ayankakarkijoshi
@karzen_kanchi7 Dog worship day🐶❤️प्यारो भाइ बहिनीहरूले कान्छिलाई माला लगाउदै#kukurtihar2080❤️#kanchibaba❤️ #Labkanchi🐶 #doglover💕🦮 #foryoupage #tiktoknepal ♬ original sound – PRÎVÃTÉ____GÛRÜ____G___👽😈😎
According to The Kathmandu Post, Tihar is the second biggest festival of the Nepali Hindus.
Sujit Dongol, a businessman who commemorated the festival at home, told AFP that his furry buddy was part of the family.
While holding his one-year-old American Bully in his arms, Sujit said: “He is a companion to everyone and is always happy and playful like a child.
“We feel happy worshipping a dog that lives with us.”
Image credits: gykprabhash__official58
@manojpoudel.1 #happy_kukur_tihar_everyone ♬ ओरिजिनल साउंड – manoj poudel
Another celebrant, Ramesh Pokharel, chief of the Animal Health and Dog Handler section of the Armed Police Force, said: “It is a special day.
Image credits: tobythegentleman
Image credits: shutter_psycho
