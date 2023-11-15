People Share Videos Celebrating Annual Hindu Festival That Honors Bond Between Dogs And Humans

ADVERTISEMENT

Dog lovers will be pleased to learn that their admiration for their four-legged companions is a notion that has permeated throughout centuries, with some cultures even dedicating entire celebrations in honor of man’s best friend.

In fact, millions of people in the world have observed the Kukur Tihar festival this week, an annual Hindu festival originating from Nepal.

The celebration, which falls on the second day of the festival of Tihar – a five-day Hindu festival of Diwali – sees people worship adorable pooches to please Yama.

Yama is the Hindu god of death and justice and has two dogs, Sharvara and Shyama, who are meant to track down those who are about to die and guard the path to Yama’s realm.

Scholars have also argued that Yama’s furry loyal friends were meant to keep wicked men out of heaven.

As such, in honor of the arguably thousand-year-old tradition, dogs across the Nepalese diaspora – as well as dogs of owners who might celebrate the festival abroad – have been decorated with tilaka – a mark usually drawn on the forehead – and adorned with flower garlands around their necks.

You can watch an adorable example of this tradition below

Worshippers also offer the canines assorted foods encompassing meat, milk, eggs, and of course, dog food.

The celebration is no joke, and according to the practice, it is considered a sin to disrespect dogs on the day of the festival.

Fortunately, in this day and age of technological advancements, people can now witness how the beautiful festival is observed, with people capturing worshipped dogs and uploading the results on social media.

TikTok alone currently has nearly 25 million videos penned under its Kukur Tihar hashtag, and all depict adorable dogs receiving one kind of special treatment or another while looking gorgeous with their tilaka and precious flower garments.

According to The Kathmandu Post, Tihar is the second biggest festival of the Nepali Hindus.

Sujit Dongol, a businessman who commemorated the festival at home, told AFP that his furry buddy was part of the family.

While holding his one-year-old American Bully in his arms, Sujit said: “He is a companion to everyone and is always happy and playful like a child.

“We feel happy worshipping a dog that lives with us.”

Another celebrant, Ramesh Pokharel, chief of the Animal Health and Dog Handler section of the Armed Police Force, said: “It is a special day.

“Our dogs have helped us a lot, so the security personnel feel happy to celebrate this.” Share

