Kristen Bell Reveals The Simple Biohacking Trick She Uses To Stay Fit. Experts Back It Up
Kristen Bell smiling and gesturing while discussing the simple biohacking trick she uses to stay fit on a talk show.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Kristen Bell Reveals The Simple Biohacking Trick She Uses To Stay Fit. Experts Back It Up

Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
Kristen Bell, the actress best known for voicing Gossip Girl and starring in The Good Place, has become an unlikely source of nutritional wisdom after one of her co-stars revealed the trick behind her figure.

The revelation came during the 2025 Emmys, when Justine Lupe, Bell’s co-star in Nobody Wants This, was asked about her wellness secrets. She didn’t hesitate.

Highlights
  • Kristen Bell’s figure may be thanks to a surprisingly simple trick she swears by before meals.
  • Experts say her pre-meal habit can help regulate hunger and stabilize blood sugar levels.
  • The method may reduce cravings, prevent weight gain, and lower the risk of insulin resistance.

Instead of weight loss injections, intense workouts, or surgeries, Bell’s method has everything to do with strategically using foods high in fiber to control blood sugar levels.

“You ask her anything about your glucose levels, you ask her how to plug up your system before you eat a bowl of pasta. The woman knows what the heck to do,” Lupe said in an interview.

    Actress Kristen Bell revealed her surprisingly simple but effective trick to control hunger and avoid weight gain

    Two women holding microphones on a pink couch discussing biohacking tricks for fitness during a live event.

    Two women holding microphones on a pink couch discussing biohacking tricks for fitness during a live event.

    Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

    According to Lupe, Bell follows a simple routine whenever she’s about to eat carbs, especially the refined kind, like pasta or bread. She starts by “plugging up” her system with something fibrous: either a plate of leafy greens, a glass of Metamucil, or a shot of apple cider vinegar.

    Why? Because those three things can help delay how fast your body absorbs sugar from the food you’re about to eat.

    “It supposedly stabilizes your glucose,” Lupe said. “You can thank Kristen Bell for that, everyone.”

    Kristen Bell smiling indoors wearing a white shirt, representing biohacking trick experts back to stay fit.

    Kristen Bell smiling indoors wearing a white shirt, representing biohacking trick experts back to stay fit.

    Image credits: kristenanniebell

    In simple terms, when people eat carbs, the body breaks them down into glucose, a form of sugar, and sends it into the bloodstream. If this process happens too quickly, blood sugar spikes, then crashes, leaving people tired, and hungry all over again.

    By eating fiber first, like spinach or a supplement, a protective barrier forms in the digestive system, which slows down the absorption of sugar, helping people stay fuller longer.

    Experts explained how fiber is crucial in avoiding one of the primary causes of weight gain: a cycle of constant hunger

    Kristen Bell smiling at a restaurant table with dessert and drinks, showcasing a simple biohacking trick for fitness.

    Kristen Bell smiling at a restaurant table with dessert and drinks, showcasing a simple biohacking trick for fitness.

    Image credits: kristenanniebell

    Turns out the “hack” is supported by science.

    “Kristen Bell isn’t wrong here,” registered dietician Amy Shapiro explained. “There’s actually some science behind it.”

    Shapiro explained how slowing the rise in blood sugar is crucial to break one of the most common patterns behind weight gain.

    Woman holding a healthy snack bar and drink outdoors, illustrating a simple biohacking trick to stay fit.

    Woman holding a healthy snack bar and drink outdoors, illustrating a simple biohacking trick to stay fit.

    Image credits: kristenanniebell

    When blood sugar spikes and crashes, the body responds by asking for more food, especially starchy and sugary ones. This becomes a cycle. People eat, crash, crave, and eat again. Over time, this leads to overeating and weight gain.

    Fiber, Shapiro explained, acts like a buffer, stabilizing the rise in blood sugar.

    In other words, adding just a little bit of fiber before eating foods high in carbohydrates can help people hop off the kind of metabolic rollercoaster that makes long-term weight control feel impossible.

    The dietician recommended people prioritize leafy greens, and use supplements only when there’s no other option

    Tweet text showing a user replying about grandparents eating oil and vinegar salad as a biohacking trick to stay fit.

    Tweet text showing a user replying about grandparents eating oil and vinegar salad as a biohacking trick to stay fit.

    Image credits: krreece73466

    Tweet by user Jett criticizing Hollywood types for promoting diet pills while endorsing TV projects, discussing biohacking fitness tips.

    Tweet by user Jett criticizing Hollywood types for promoting diet pills while endorsing TV projects, discussing biohacking fitness tips.

    Image credits: Jand1011451255

    Apple cider vinegar, the third item on Bell’s list, works differently but may offer similar benefits.

    Due to its acetic acid content, ACV has been shown to improve insulin sensitivity and slow gastric emptying.

    “This may blunt post-meal blood sugar spikes, especially after carb-heavy meals,” Shapiro noted.

    Fork lifting spaghetti with tomato sauce from a white bowl, illustrating a simple biohacking trick to stay fit.

    Fork lifting spaghetti with tomato sauce from a white bowl, illustrating a simple biohacking trick to stay fit.

    Image credits: Krista Stucchio/Getty

    Still, the dietician warned against thinking of these tips as a miracle fix.

    “While it’s not a ‘magic bullet,’ both strategies can make a measurable difference in glucose response for many people,” she said. “But healthy habits and balanced meals remain the most important.”

    Three women smiling and posing together outdoors, highlighting Kristen Bell's simple biohacking trick to stay fit.

    Three women smiling and posing together outdoors, highlighting Kristen Bell's simple biohacking trick to stay fit.

    Image credits: mejustinelupe

    When asked how she would rank Bell’s preferred fiber sources, she placed leafy greens at the top, arguing that real food fiber also provides essential vitamins and minerals. 

    Supplements came second, ideal for those with low fiber intake. 

    Apple cider vinegar ranked last, largely because it can upset people’s stomachs, and many can’t tolerate the taste.

    She also advised avoiding ACV gummies, noting that while they’re popular, they’re so ineffective they might as well be considered a placebo.

    While many readers found Bell’s advice useful, others said she’s simply spreading common sense

    Kristen Bell in a black dress smiling and posing, highlighting a simple biohacking trick to stay fit supported by experts.

    Kristen Bell in a black dress smiling and posing, highlighting a simple biohacking trick to stay fit supported by experts.

    Image credits: kristenanniebell

    “Wow. What an amazing breakthrough. She figured out that diet and exercise work,” one said.

    “We have known this for decades. What makes her ‘knowledge’ so special?”

    “Eat vegetables first, protein and fat second , and carbs last. It definitely helps with blood sugar,” a netizen wrote.

    “Or just eat normal foods in normal amounts like people have done for thousands of years, and don’t sweat the details. If you gain weight eat less, if you lose weight, eat more,” another added.

    Kristen Bell sitting on a gray couch wearing a black leather outfit, discussing biohacking trick to stay fit on a talk show.

    Kristen Bell sitting on a gray couch wearing a black leather outfit, discussing biohacking trick to stay fit on a talk show.

    Image credits: NBC/Getty

    Others took the chance to share their own recipes.

    “Angel Hair Pasta sautéed with Spinach, Tomatoes and Feta for dinner. Yum,” a user wrote.

    “Love everything you mentioned! Would add sun-dried tomatoes too,” another replied.

    “Not new.” For many readers, Bell’s method came as no surprise

    Screenshot of a social media comment stating a biohacking trick related to Kristen Bell’s fitness routine.

    Screenshot of a social media comment stating a biohacking trick related to Kristen Bell’s fitness routine.

    Comment discussing weight maintenance related to Kristen Bell's simple biohacking trick supported by experts for staying fit.

    Comment discussing weight maintenance related to Kristen Bell's simple biohacking trick supported by experts for staying fit.

    Comment by Lisa Yee discussing a biohacking trick for managing type 1 diabetes to stay fit with carbs after protein and fiber.

    Comment by Lisa Yee discussing a biohacking trick for managing type 1 diabetes to stay fit with carbs after protein and fiber.

    Comment box showing the phrase This is the Glucose Goddess method, related to Kristen Bell's simple biohacking trick to stay fit.

    Comment box showing the phrase This is the Glucose Goddess method, related to Kristen Bell's simple biohacking trick to stay fit.

    Comment by Stella St. Clair praising Kristen Bell's Pilates body and simple biohacking trick to stay fit.

    Comment by Stella St. Clair praising Kristen Bell's Pilates body and simple biohacking trick to stay fit.

    Comment about fat, fiber, and protein slowing carb metabolization, related to Kristen Bell biohacking trick experts back up.

    Comment about fat, fiber, and protein slowing carb metabolization, related to Kristen Bell biohacking trick experts back up.

    Comment by Maryann Ingrassia saying it’s called fiber, related to Kristen Bell biohacking trick to stay fit, with 2 likes.

    Comment by Maryann Ingrassia saying it’s called fiber, related to Kristen Bell biohacking trick to stay fit, with 2 likes.

    Amanda Teague commenting about filling up on greens before pasta, related to Kristen Bell biohacking trick for staying fit.

    Amanda Teague commenting about filling up on greens before pasta, related to Kristen Bell biohacking trick for staying fit.

    Comment box with user Young Gee praising with text So pretty and pink heart emojis on a social media post about Kristen Bell biohacking trick to stay fit.

    Comment box with user Young Gee praising with text So pretty and pink heart emojis on a social media post about Kristen Bell biohacking trick to stay fit.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Good Place was an amazing sitcom with a brilliant concept. I will never watch it again.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mamanatacha avatar
    Emilia Myers
    Emilia Myers
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    lisora8811 avatar
    AliseAdam
    AliseAdam
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

