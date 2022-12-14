Man Asks If He Is A Jerk For Demanding His Girlfriend Who Is A Surrogate Mom Pay For Or Replace His Meal She Ate

It is widely known that pregnancy makes women crave weird foods and food combinations, dislike the foods they really enjoyed before and eat more than usual because they are not the only ones taking the energy from it.

Sometimes pregnancy becomes an excuse for women to eat all the food in the house and they won’t allow anyone to shame them. But people on Reddit think that taking someone else’s food is too much and being pregnant doesn’t mean that you can’t control yourself.

They came to this conclusion after reading a post by a man whose girlfriend is being a surrogate to her sister. She ate his dinner and he was pretty upset, so he asked her to pay him back for the meal or get him a new one. The woman didn’t think it was right and even the man’s mom was on her side.

Man was upset his girlfriend took his whole dinner and asked her to pay for it, but the catch here is that she is pregnant

The Original Poster (OP) has been with his girlfriend for two years and even before they started a relationship, the woman told him that one day she would be acting as a surrogate for her sister and she was giving him a heads up for what awaited, so he could decide if he would be willing to adapt for those 9 months of pregnancy.

He was not asked to be involved or cover any of the expenses related to the pregnancy, so the man didn’t mind. But when reality came, it turned out that it wasn’t completely true. In the comments, the Redditor explained that his grocery and gas costs went up significantly.

Although the woman now lives with her sister and BIL so they can take care of her, she still comes over to her boyfriend’s house often, so he keeps her favorite snacks and will buy her food when she craves something specific. He also drives the woman around when she feels too nauseated to drive.

The child is not the author’s, as his girlfriend is her sister and BIL’s surrogate

The last straw was when the OP’s parents came for a visit and brought him a meal from his favorite restaurant. It was a chicken breast, two fish filets, hush puppies and macaroni and cheese, as the man specified in the comments.

When the parents brought him the food, he wasn’t really hungry, so he put the food aside for dinner. But the OP wasn’t able to eat his dinner because his girlfriend came over and wanted a snack.

The man thought that she would get a few bites, but he realized his girlfriend was planning on eating everything as she put mayonnaise, ketchup and mustard all over everything. If you ever put something aside to eat for later just to find out that someone has already eaten it, then you can feel the OP’s pain.

The woman lives with her sister and the future parents are taking care of all the expenses related to the pregnancy

That is when the man asked his girlfriend to pay him back for the meal or to go and bring him a new one. The woman wasn’t in the mood for a drive and paying for the meal sounded ridiculous for her.

The fight escalated and the OP expressed his frustrations about how he was catering to her girlfriend’s cravings when she wasn’t even carrying his child, nor do they even live together.

The woman left, but not without complaining to the OP’s mom about the way he treated her. In the comments, the man revealed that he has a closer relationship with his dad, but his girlfriend gets along well with his mom. And contrary to what usually happens in these situations, the mom was on the girlfriend’s side.

However, the boyfriend noticed that his grocery bills are going up because when the girlfriend visits, she eats a lot of his food

But the majority of the internet was telling the OP that the girlfriend was using the pregnancy card as an excuse and was rude for taking all of her boyfriend’s food.

People were even more understanding when the man explained that paying for what you’ve eaten is expected in his girlfriend’s sister’s house, “Her house for most of the time we’ve been together has been her sister’s house–I have to bring my own snacks when I’m there for an extended period of time, ask to have anything, leftovers and actual meals are off limits, and if I take the last of something, replace it.”

Pregnancy does a lot of things to a woman’s body and one of them is causing cravings. Women not only want weird foods, but they also want a lot of food and don’t feel satiated. But eating someone else’s whole dinner can’t be excused by the fact that you are pregnant, according to the comments.

One night the girlfriend asked if she could take a bite from his dinner and when the man said yes, he wasn’t expecting her to eat everything

While this is just common sense showing, research supports the sentiment. A study led by UNSW Professor Tony O’Sullivan showed that women don’t need to eat for two. Actually, “expectant mothers conserve additional energy and extract more calories from food without needing to consume significantly more.”

The only thing that eating more leads to is unnecessary weight gain. Too much excessive weight can cause pregnancy complications such as gestational diabetes and pre-eclampsia. And if the mom becomes obese, there is a risk of the baby dying from heart disease.

The normal weight gained during pregnancy is 11-16 kilograms (24-35 pounds), but the professor observed that more than half of pregnant women gain more, especially if they were already overweight and strongly suggests reassessing the “nutritional advice given to pregnant women, as current advice to increase energy intake may be increasing the risk of excessive gestational weight gain.”

The woman was planning to, but didn’t finish it because she left after being asked to pay for it or replace it

Because there is a misconception that pregnant women have to eat for two, they give into their cravings. In theory, the body should crave foods that are rich in vitamins and minerals that it lacks, but researchers are more inclined to believe that pregnancy cravings for sweets and fast food are more psychological than physical.

USA Rx actually suggests ignoring cravings if they involve unhealthy food just like pregnant women already don’t smoke, drink or even dye their hair while they are carrying their baby in their belly.

The man also added that the kid wasn’t his and his mom found out about it, telling him he should be more supportive

It’s truly easier said than done, but maybe asking her to pay for the meals that previously she was eating for free would be a solution? It isn’t an actual suggestion, but we would still like to hear what you thought of the story. Was the man being cruel? Was the woman acting entitled? Let us know your thoughts.

